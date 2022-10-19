Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Festival de Betovering and Circus Hollandia to occupy families during the holidays, as well as the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Paard and some breath-taking outside cinematography during the The European Outdoor Film Tour.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the MIdge Ure in concert at the Boerderij and the Japanese Garden is still open.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
FESTIVAL DE BETOVERING 2022 (21 – 29 October)
During the autumn break from Friday 21st until Saturday 29th October 2022, the city of Hague will be enchanted again during the Festival de Betovering 2022. Children up to 12 years can visit theatre or dance shows or try their hand in one of the numerous workshops.
De Betovering is a cultural festivity, where children are challenged, laugh themselves silly, are moved and surprised, sit on the edge of their seats, outdo themselves and become inspired. A place where their imaginations run free!
PAARD50 CELEBRATIONS (21 -28 October)
In 2022 PAARD celebrates it’s 50th birthday and they commemorate this with a spectacular week full of festivities in October: PAARD50. From Friday 21 October till Sunday 30 October they celebrate PAARD of the past, PAARD of the future, but most importantly PAARD NOW.
In this week full of festivities, there will be something to experience in and around PAARD every day including a photo exhibition in the tram tunnel. They will take you on a journey through festivals, club nights, collaborations with old friends and new adventures. In their former smoking area they have built a videobooth to collect your PAARD-stories.
MESMERIZING CIRCUS HOLLANDIA IN ZUIDERPARK (22 – 30 October)
Circus Hollandia will be performing in the Zuiderpark, The Hague from 22 to 30 October. It is the first time in seven years that a large circus from Dutch soil tours the country. For the two-hour show, a large four-masted theatre dome tent in the Zuiderpark will be built with capacity for almost a thousand seats.
The program includes the well-known Dutch clown Milko, illusionist group Angels Inc. which got a standing ovation on Britain Got Talent in 2021. Amber Karstens’ Dancing Collies, also famous from Britain got Talent, the flying canonball Onelio, Mustafa Danquir Troupe with a Wheel of Death, parrot trainer Jenny Sterza, acrobatics duos Kira and Martinez and juggler Daniel Doornkamp.
EUROPEAN OUTDOOR FILM TOUR (23 October)
The European Outdoor Film Tour (EOFT), where you can experience the world of outdoor sports with breathtaking action and compelling storytelling comes to Diligentia Theatre in The Hague on Sunday 23 October.
With its two-hour program, the EOFT takes viewers on a journey alongside protagonists who are pushing their limits in mountaineering, climbing, mountain biking, kayaking, paragliding, skiing, snowboarding, and much more. Only the most daring ideas and adventurous expeditions—with world-class sporting action attempted by fascinating characters—make it into the film selection, thereby guaranteeing unrivalled adventure entertainment year after year.
Other events this weekend
- BODYWISE CAFÉ – “FIGHTING THE URGE TO BINGE ON COMFORT FOOD” (19 October)
- LA BOHÈME (OPERA) LIVE FROM ROYAL OPERA HOUSE LONDON @ ONE PLANET DOME (20 October)
- MIDGE URE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (23 October)
- WORKING TOWARDS A CITY WITHOUT EXPLOITATION WEEK AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING (until 21 October)
- JUST PEACE MONTH 2022 ( until 24 October)
- FESTIVAL YOU’VE GOT THE POWER! (until 30 October)
- JAPANESE GARDEN, CLINGENDAEL OPENS AGAIN THIS AUTUMN (until 30 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (until 6 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary)
- “ELLIE & LO “ FROM KARINE GUIZZO ACTS OF DANCE (24 October)
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (25, 27, 28 October)
- HANS DULFER BAND @ THEATER VILLA OCKENBURGH (28 October)
- HET WIJN FESTIJN @ GROTE KERK (28 -29 October)
- STET PRESENTS: MY LEFT NUT (29 & 30 October)
- SPREEK NEDERLANDS DAG 2022 (30 October)
- JUBILEE CONCERT BY THE HAGUE’S WORLD CHOIR VOCES DEL MUNDO (30 October)
- LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
- THEHAGUEONLINE DINING EXPERIENCE @ WAGAMAMA (30 October)
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE ( 2 November )
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- THE HAGUE BICYCLE LIGHTS PARADE 2022 (3 November)
- GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 (4 -6 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- AMERICA’S LAST CHANCE? (10 November)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (13 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN @ PAARD (17 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November, 18 December)
- 14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 – 27 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)