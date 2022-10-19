Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Festival de Betovering and Circus Hollandia to occupy families during the holidays, as well as the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Paard and some breath-taking outside cinematography during the The European Outdoor Film Tour.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the MIdge Ure in concert at the Boerderij and the Japanese Garden is still open.

Enjoy your weekend

FESTIVAL DE BETOVERING 2022 (21 – 29 October)

During the autumn break from Friday 21st until Saturday 29th October 2022, the city of Hague will be enchanted again during the Festival de Betovering 2022. Children up to 12 years can visit theatre or dance shows or try their hand in one of the numerous workshops.

De Betovering is a cultural festivity, where children are challenged, laugh themselves silly, are moved and surprised, sit on the edge of their seats, outdo themselves and become inspired. A place where their imaginations run free!

In 2022 PAARD celebrates it’s 50th birthday and they commemorate this with a spectacular week full of festivities in October: PAARD50. From Friday 21 October till Sunday 30 October they celebrate PAARD of the past, PAARD of the future, but most importantly PAARD NOW.

In this week full of festivities, there will be something to experience in and around PAARD every day including a photo exhibition in the tram tunnel. They will take you on a journey through festivals, club nights, collaborations with old friends and new adventures. In their former smoking area they have built a videobooth to collect your PAARD-stories.

MESMERIZING CIRCUS HOLLANDIA IN ZUIDERPARK (22 – 30 October)

Circus Hollandia will be performing in the Zuiderpark, The Hague from 22 to 30 October. It is the first time in seven years that a large circus from Dutch soil tours the country. For the two-hour show, a large four-masted theatre dome tent in the Zuiderpark will be built with capacity for almost a thousand seats.

The program includes the well-known Dutch clown Milko, illusionist group Angels Inc. which got a standing ovation on Britain Got Talent in 2021. Amber Karstens’ Dancing Collies, also famous from Britain got Talent, the flying canonball Onelio, Mustafa Danquir Troupe with a Wheel of Death, parrot trainer Jenny Sterza, acrobatics duos Kira and Martinez and juggler Daniel Doornkamp.

The European Outdoor Film Tour (EOFT), where you can experience the world of outdoor sports with breathtaking action and compelling storytelling comes to Diligentia Theatre in The Hague on Sunday 23 October. With its two-hour program, the EOFT takes viewers on a journey alongside protagonists who are pushing their limits in mountaineering, climbing, mountain biking, kayaking, paragliding, skiing, snowboarding, and much more. Only the most daring ideas and adventurous expeditions—with world-class sporting action attempted by fascinating characters—make it into the film selection, thereby guaranteeing unrivalled adventure entertainment year after year.

