Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: A wine festival in the Grote Kerk, STET presents a coming of age comedy My left nut, TheHagueOnline is organising a family get together at wagamama, kijkduin and up and coming US Jazz vocalist Lady Blackbird is performing at the Paard.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including British comedian Jimmy Carr Performing in Amsterdam and Tilburg as well as spooktacular zumba party.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

After a successful edition on the Lange Voorhout, Het Wijn Festijn returns to The Hague in October!

On 28 and 29 October, enjoy delicious wines and dishes while enjoying cosy music in the Grote Kerk. With over 100 different wines at the festival, as well as tasty cheese boards, charcuterie and beautiful veggie dishes, Het Wijn Festijn is there for you! Whether you visit with your friends, colleagues or kids, there is something for everyone!

On Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, you can watch My Left Nut a coming-of-age comedy about Belfast, masculinity, friendship, family, love, grief and testicles.

It is The true story of a Belfast boy growing up with no father to guide him through, and a giant ball to weigh him down.

TheHagueOnline are proud to announce that TheHagueOnLine Dining Experience is back with a family event on Sunday 30 October at the new wagamama restaurant in Kijkduin overlooking the beach. This is a great opportunity to meet fellow expat and international families whilst enjoying great food that many internationals are familiar with.

On the 30th of October, US vocalist Lady Blackbird performs at PAARD. She released her the debut single ‘Blackbird” in 2020, a stirring interpretation of Nina Simone’s powerful civil rights anthem, the track is imbued with passion, enthusiasm and hope and signals the arrival of a revelatory new voice on the global jazz scene.

