Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: A wine festival in the Grote Kerk, STET presents a coming of age comedy My left nut, TheHagueOnline is organising a family get together at wagamama, kijkduin and up and coming US Jazz vocalist Lady Blackbird is performing at the Paard.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including British comedian Jimmy Carr Performing in Amsterdam and Tilburg as well as spooktacular zumba party.
HET WIJN FESTIJN @ GROTE KERK (28 -29 October)
After a successful edition on the Lange Voorhout, Het Wijn Festijn returns to The Hague in October!
On 28 and 29 October, enjoy delicious wines and dishes while enjoying cosy music in the Grote Kerk. With over 100 different wines at the festival, as well as tasty cheese boards, charcuterie and beautiful veggie dishes, Het Wijn Festijn is there for you! Whether you visit with your friends, colleagues or kids, there is something for everyone!
STET PRESENTS: MY LEFT NUT (29 & 30 October)
On Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, you can watch My Left Nut a coming-of-age comedy about Belfast, masculinity, friendship, family, love, grief and testicles.
It is The true story of a Belfast boy growing up with no father to guide him through, and a giant ball to weigh him down.
MEET OTHER INTERNATIONAL FAMILIES AND ENJOY ASIAN FOOD AT WAGAMAMA (30 October)
TheHagueOnline are proud to announce that TheHagueOnLine Dining Experience is back with a family event on Sunday 30 October at the new wagamama restaurant in Kijkduin overlooking the beach. This is a great opportunity to meet fellow expat and international families whilst enjoying great food that many internationals are familiar with.
LADY BLACKBIRD @ PAARD (30 October)
On the 30th of October, US vocalist Lady Blackbird performs at PAARD. She released her the debut single ‘Blackbird” in 2020, a stirring interpretation of Nina Simone’s powerful civil rights anthem, the track is imbued with passion, enthusiasm and hope and signals the arrival of a revelatory new voice on the global jazz scene.
Other events this weekend
- JIMMY CARR TERRIBLY FUNNY TOUR: DUTCH DATES (27, 28 October)
- HANS DULFER BAND @ THEATER VILLA OCKENBURGH (28 October)
- PAARD50 CELEBRATIONS (until 28 October)
- FESTIVAL DE BETOVERING 2022 (until 29 October)
- SPOOKTACULAR ZUMBA PARTY (29 October)
- SPREEK NEDERLANDS DAG 2022 (30 October)
- JUBILEE CONCERT BY THE HAGUE’S WORLD CHOIR VOCES DEL MUNDO (30 October)
- MESMERIZING CIRCUS HOLLANDIA IN ZUIDERPARK (until 30 October)
- FESTIVAL YOU’VE GOT THE POWER! (until 30 October)
- JAPANESE GARDEN, CLINGENDAEL OPENS AGAIN THIS AUTUMN (until 30 October)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (until 6 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BORDER SESSIONS – OUT OF CHAOS, TECH CULTURE CONFERENCE (2 November)
- PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
- THE HAGUE BICYCLE LIGHTS PARADE 2022 (3 November)
- GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 (4 -6 November)
- THE ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (5 November)
- FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- AMERICA’S LAST CHANCE? (10 November)
- KNOCK-OUT @ AMARE (12 – 13 November)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (13 November)
- THE HIGH KINGS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE (15 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN @ PAARD (17 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November, 18 December)
- THE SERUM PRESENTS LES FEMMES SAVANTES (23 – 25 November)
- 14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 – 27 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – CHARITY WINE TASTING EVENT (27 November)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS – CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT (4 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)