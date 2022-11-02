Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: The Crossing Borders, the international literature and music festival, the Global Dance festival, the Cowboy Junkies, an Canadian alt-country/blues and folk rock and as well as The Feel at Home Fair which for the first time is organised by The Hague International Centre.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including a Book Fair at the St John and St Philip church.
Enjoy your weekend
PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022 (2-5 November)
Crossing Border will be held from November 2-5 this year. Extra special, because it is the anniversary edition! Crossing Border is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The organisers have announced the first artists for the evening programming in the Korzo Theater on November 4 and 5 and on the opening night in the Koninklijke Schouwburg on November 2.
November 2 will be a spectacular opening night with PJ Harvey. Already known as one of the most talented songwriters of her generation, this evening highlights her literary talent. A unique event, where she reads poetry from her new book Orlam, the result of six years of intense writing. In addition to her lecture, she will be interviewed by the British author Max Porter, author of, among others, Grief is the thing with feathers.
GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2022 (4 -6 November)
The second edition of Global Dance Festival brings dance styles from all over the world to The Hague which take place 4-6 November in the De Nieuwe Regentes theatre. The Global Dance Festival is a sparkling festival full of performances, workshops, documentaries, a global bazaar and debate. Not only did professionals perform at the festival, but dance talent also got the chance to be a part of the festival during the Global Dance Talents.
FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE (6 November)
The Feel at Home Fair takes place on Sunday 6 November 2022 at the British School in the Netherlands, Junior School Vlaskamp! Back for a physical edition, the fair welcomes you to connect with sports, community, and cultural clubs of all kinds open to the international community.
This Fair is now organised by The Hague International Centre and not TheHagueOnLine.
COWBOY JUNKIES @ PAARD (6 November)
The Canadian band Cowboy Junkies with their dreamy and melancholic alt-country/blues and folk rock have been the ultimate addiction for the lovers of the genre for over 35 years. On Sunday 6 November they will be performing in the Paard.
Other events this weekend
- THE HAGUE BICYCLE LIGHTS PARADE 2022 (3 November)
- OGRI METI X TRAUMGARTEN (5 November)
- THE ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (5 November)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (5 November)
- JAZZ ON SUNDAY IN VILLA OCKENBURGH’S GREENHOUSE (6 November)
- FESTIVAL SACRED SONGS 2022 IS READY FOR TAKE-OFF (until 6 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE ARTS SOCIETY THE HAGUE LECTURE: ARTEMISIA GENTILESCHI: DAUGHTER OF ROME, PAINTER OF EUROPE (8 November)
- THE BRITISH SCHOOL IN THE NETHERLANDS – BEGINNERS OPEN MORNINGS (8 & 9 November)
- DE LA SOUL @ PAARD (9 November)
- AMERICA’S LAST CHANCE? (10 November)
- ALTERED STATES FESTIVAL (10 -12 November)
- KNOCK-OUT @ AMARE (12 – 13 November)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (13 November)
- JAZZ ON SUNDAY IN VILLA OCKENBURGH’S GREENHOUSE (13 November)
- IMPACTFEST, EUROPE’S BIGGEST IMPACT MEETUP (15 November)
- THE HIGH KINGS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE (15 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN @ PAARD (17 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ: FROM HOT TO HOTTER!! NAVIGATING THROUGH A WOMAN’S CYCLE CHANGES (18 November)
- CITY WALK FOR UNICEF (18-20 November)
- POPRONDE DEN HAAG 2022 (19 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November, 18 December)
- THE FUREYS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE SCHEVENINGEN (23 November)
- PAOLO GIORDANO @ BORDERKITCHEN (23 November)
- THE SERUM PRESENTS LES FEMMES SAVANTES (23 – 25 November)
- 14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
- WRITERS UNLIMITED PRESENT: JULIA ARMFIELD AND NIKKI DEKKER IN CONVERSATION (24 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 – 27 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – CHARITY WINE TASTING EVENT (27 November)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS – CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT (4 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)