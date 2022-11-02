Weekend Special

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  The Crossing Borders, the international literature and music festival, the Global  Dance festival,  the Cowboy Junkies, an Canadian alt-country/blues and folk rock and as well as The Feel at Home Fair which for the first time is organised by  The Hague International Centre.

There are also several other events  happening in The Hague region  this weekend including a Book Fair at the St John and St Philip church.

PJ HARVEY OPENS CROSSING BORDER 2022  (2-5 November)

Crossing Border will be held from November 2-5 this year. Extra special, because it is the anniversary edition! Crossing Border is celebrating its 30th anniversary.  The organisers have announced the first artists for the evening programming  in the Korzo Theater on November 4 and 5 and on the opening night in the Koninklijke Schouwburg on November 2.

November  2 will be a spectacular opening night with PJ Harvey. Already known as one of the most talented songwriters of her generation, this evening highlights her literary talent. A unique event, where she reads poetry from her new book Orlam, the result of six years of intense writing. In addition to her lecture, she will be interviewed by the British author Max Porter, author of, among others, Grief is the thing with feathers.

GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2022  (4 -6 November)

The second edition of Global Dance Festival brings dance styles from all over the world to The Hague which take place 4-6 November in  the De Nieuwe Regentes theatre.  The Global Dance Festival  is a  sparkling festival full of performances, workshops, documentaries, a global bazaar and debate. Not only did professionals perform at the festival, but dance talent also got the chance to be a part of the festival during the Global Dance Talents.

FEEL AT HOME FAIR: CONNECTING INTERNATIONALS TO THE HAGUE  (6 November)

 

The Feel at Home Fair takes place  on Sunday 6 November 2022 at the British School in the Netherlands, Junior School Vlaskamp! Back for a physical edition, the fair welcomes you to connect with sports, community, and cultural clubs of all kinds open to the international community.

This  Fair is now organised  by The Hague International Centre and not TheHagueOnLine.

COWBOY JUNKIES @ PAARD (6 November)

The Canadian band Cowboy Junkies with their  dreamy and melancholic alt-country/blues and folk rock  have  been the ultimate addiction for the lovers of the genre for over 35 years.  On Sunday 6 November they will be performing in the Paard.

