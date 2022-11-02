Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Crossing Borders, the international literature and music festival, the Global Dance festival, the Cowboy Junkies, an Canadian alt-country/blues and folk rock and as well as The Feel at Home Fair which for the first time is organised by The Hague International Centre.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including a Book Fair at the St John and St Philip church.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

Crossing Border will be held from November 2-5 this year. Extra special, because it is the anniversary edition! Crossing Border is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The organisers have announced the first artists for the evening programming in the Korzo Theater on November 4 and 5 and on the opening night in the Koninklijke Schouwburg on November 2.

November 2 will be a spectacular opening night with PJ Harvey. Already known as one of the most talented songwriters of her generation, this evening highlights her literary talent. A unique event, where she reads poetry from her new book Orlam, the result of six years of intense writing. In addition to her lecture, she will be interviewed by the British author Max Porter, author of, among others, Grief is the thing with feathers.

The second edition of Global Dance Festival brings dance styles from all over the world to The Hague which take place 4-6 November in the De Nieuwe Regentes theatre. The Global Dance Festival is a sparkling festival full of performances, workshops, documentaries, a global bazaar and debate. Not only did professionals perform at the festival, but dance talent also got the chance to be a part of the festival during the Global Dance Talents.

The Feel at Home Fair takes place on Sunday 6 November 2022 at the British School in the Netherlands, Junior School Vlaskamp! Back for a physical edition, the fair welcomes you to connect with sports, community, and cultural clubs of all kinds open to the international community.

This Fair is now organised by The Hague International Centre and not TheHagueOnLine.

The Canadian band Cowboy Junkies with their dreamy and melancholic alt-country/blues and folk rock have been the ultimate addiction for the lovers of the genre for over 35 years. On Sunday 6 November they will be performing in the Paard.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary