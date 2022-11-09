Weekend Special
This weekend’s highlights include: the arrival of St. Nicholas (SinterKlass) at Scheveningen harbour, English language comedy with Greg Shapiro at the Pepijn Comedy Club, Knock-out a physical comedy about greed and stinginess at the Amare and the legendary Irish band The High Kings will be performing at Podium aan Zee, Scheveningen.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the Altered State festival at De Nieuwe Regentes.
ST. NICHOLAS ARRIVAL AND PROCESSION THROUGH THE HAGUE 2022 (12 November)
St. Nicholas (SinterKlass) is coming to the Netherlands again on Saturday 12 November. The St. Nicholas procession will be held in Scheveningen again too. With Peters, a court and cavalry, endless music, oodles of sweets and mandarins, St. Nicholas will arrive in the morning by steamboat in Scheveningen Harbour.
PEPIJN’S COMEDY CLUB – BUT IN ENGLISH WITH GREG SHAPIRO (10 November)
The PepIjn Comedy Club is organising an England language comedy night on Thursday 10 November hosted by American/Netherlander Greg Shapiro.
The performing comedians are Lara Ricote, this year’s winner of the Edinburgh Comedy – Best Newcomers Awards 2022, La Hager and Hermes Ahmadi.
KNOCK-OUT @ AMARE (12 – 13 November)
After the international success of Horror and Lebensraum, Jakop Ahlbom Company presents Knock-Out at the Amare on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November This physical comedy about greed and stinginess, inspired by the Coen Brothers and Jackie Chan films, is a coproduction with ISH Dance Collective and DeLaMar Theater.
THE HIGH KINGS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE (13 November)
After four years, the legendary Irish Folk band, The Four Kings are back in Scheveningen. You have a chance to attend and experience one of their rare and unique concerts in the Netherlands at the Nieuwe Badkapel on De Nieuwe Parklaan on Sunday 13 November.
Other events this weekend
- AMERICA’S LAST CHANCE? (10 November)
- ALTERED STATES FESTIVAL (10 -12 November)
- FRIDAY NIGHT JAZZ: SANNA VAN VLIET (11 November)
- ZATERDAG @ PIANINO – ANNA KHOMICHKO – MOZART AND HIS EUROPE (12 November)
- TAROT & WRITING FOR SELF-REFLECTION (13 November)
- JAZZ ON SUNDAY IN VILLA OCKENBURGH’S GREENHOUSE (13 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- IMPACTFEST, EUROPE’S BIGGEST IMPACT MEETUP (15 November)
- TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN @ PAARD (17 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ: FROM HOT TO HOTTER!! NAVIGATING THROUGH A WOMAN’S CYCLE CHANGES (18 November)
- CITY WALK FOR UNICEF (18-20 November)
- POPRONDE DEN HAAG 2022 (19 November)
- CHAMBER9 IN CONCERT (19 November)
- NADIA @ KORZO (20 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November, 18 December)
- THE FUREYS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE SCHEVENINGEN (23 November)
- PAOLO GIORDANO @ BORDERKITCHEN (23 November)
- THE SERUM PRESENTS LES FEMMES SAVANTES (23 – 25 November)
- 14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
- THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE 2022 (24 November)
- WRITERS UNLIMITED PRESENT: JULIA ARMFIELD AND NIKKI DEKKER IN CONVERSATION (24 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- STET PRESENTS THE HAGUE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (25 – 27 November)
- AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 – 27 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – CHARITY WINE TASTING EVENT (27 November)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 ( 1 December to 22 January)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS – CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT (4 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)