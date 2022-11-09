Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   the arrival of St. Nicholas (SinterKlass) at Scheveningen harbour,  English language comedy with Greg Shapiro at the Pepijn Comedy Club,  Knock-out  a physical comedy about  greed and stinginess at the Amare and the legendary Irish band  The High Kings  will be performing at Podium aan Zee, Scheveningen.

There are also several other events  happening in The Hague region  this weekend including the Altered State festival at De Nieuwe Regentes.

ST. NICHOLAS ARRIVAL AND PROCESSION THROUGH THE HAGUE 2022 (12  November)

 

St. Nicholas (SinterKlass)  is coming to the Netherlands again on Saturday 12 November. The St. Nicholas procession will be held in Scheveningen again too. With Peters, a court and cavalry, endless music, oodles of sweets and mandarins, St. Nicholas will arrive in the morning by steamboat in Scheveningen Harbour.

PEPIJN’S COMEDY CLUB – BUT IN ENGLISH WITH GREG SHAPIRO  (10 November)

The PepIjn  Comedy Club is organising an England language comedy  night  on  Thursday 10  November  hosted by  American/Netherlander  Greg Shapiro.

The performing comedians are  Lara Ricote, this year’s winner  of  the Edinburgh Comedy – Best Newcomers Awards  2022, La Hager and Hermes Ahmadi.

KNOCK-OUT @ AMARE (12 – 13 November)

 

After the international success of Horror and Lebensraum, Jakop Ahlbom Company presents Knock-Out at the Amare on  Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November  This physical comedy about greed and stinginess, inspired by the Coen Brothers and Jackie Chan films, is a coproduction with ISH Dance Collective and DeLaMar Theater.

THE HIGH KINGS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE (13 November)

 

After four years, the  legendary Irish Folk band, The Four Kings are back in Scheveningen.  You have a chance to attend and experience one of their rare and unique concerts in the Netherlands at the Nieuwe Badkapel on De Nieuwe Parklaan on Sunday 13 November.

