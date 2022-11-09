Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the arrival of St. Nicholas (SinterKlass) at Scheveningen harbour, English language comedy with Greg Shapiro at the Pepijn Comedy Club, Knock-out a physical comedy about greed and stinginess at the Amare and the legendary Irish band The High Kings will be performing at Podium aan Zee, Scheveningen.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the Altered State festival at De Nieuwe Regentes.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

St. Nicholas (SinterKlass) is coming to the Netherlands again on Saturday 12 November. The St. Nicholas procession will be held in Scheveningen again too. With Peters, a court and cavalry, endless music, oodles of sweets and mandarins, St. Nicholas will arrive in the morning by steamboat in Scheveningen Harbour.

The PepIjn Comedy Club is organising an England language comedy night on Thursday 10 November hosted by American/Netherlander Greg Shapiro.

The performing comedians are Lara Ricote, this year’s winner of the Edinburgh Comedy – Best Newcomers Awards 2022, La Hager and Hermes Ahmadi.

After the international success of Horror and Lebensraum, Jakop Ahlbom Company presents Knock-Out at the Amare on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November This physical comedy about greed and stinginess, inspired by the Coen Brothers and Jackie Chan films, is a coproduction with ISH Dance Collective and DeLaMar Theater.

After four years, the legendary Irish Folk band, The Four Kings are back in Scheveningen. You have a chance to attend and experience one of their rare and unique concerts in the Netherlands at the Nieuwe Badkapel on De Nieuwe Parklaan on Sunday 13 November.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary