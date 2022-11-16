Weekend Special

This weekend’s highlights include: an International Whisky Festival in the Grote Kerk, British activist and songwriter Tom Robinson performing at the Paard, a night of English language comedy at the Branoul and a night of classis music with a drink and DJ afterwards at the Amare.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including Makaya McCraven at the Paard, Popronde Den Haag and another TooFresh!Jazz festival.

The International Whisky Festival which takes place in The Hague from the 18 – 20 November is a must for whisky lovers! Set in the beautiful backdrop of the Grote Kerk both experienced and novice whiskey drinkers can enjoy hundreds of different whisky types from famous distilleries during the multi-day event.

British singer / bass player Tom Robinson is coming to the PAARD on Wednesday 16 November. The London songwriter and LGBT rights activist is best known for his international hits “2-4-6-8 Motorway“, “Glad To Be Gay” (which he wrote for London’s Gay Pride Parade in 1976) and “War Baby“. In addition, Tom wrote songs for, among others, Peter Gabriel, Elton John and Manu Katché. Expect an evening full of his old classics such as “Listen To The Radio” but also new songs incorporated in the punk and new wave style.

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday, 19 November for a night of laughs in English.. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Dion Owen (Canada) supported by Bram van der Velde (NL) with Carel van Heerden (South Africa) performing a talent spot. Your host MC is Sharon Em (Ireland).

On Friday 18 and Saturday 19 November Yeol Eum Son, this seasons artist in residence at the Residentie Orkest, plays some beautiful piano solos in Amare, led by Anja Bihlmaier. The Friday concert is part of Symphonic Friday. The concert on Saturday is part of the series RO NOW where you immerse yourself in classics that you must have heard live once, without a break and with a drink and DJ afterwards.

