Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: an International Whisky Festival in the Grote Kerk, British activist and songwriter Tom Robinson performing at the Paard, a night of English language comedy at the Branoul and a night of classis music with a drink and DJ afterwards at the Amare.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including Makaya McCraven at the Paard, Popronde Den Haag and another TooFresh!Jazz festival.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
INTERNATIONAL WHISKY FESTIVAL 2022 (18 -20 November)
The International Whisky Festival which takes place in The Hague from the 18 – 20 November is a must for whisky lovers! Set in the beautiful backdrop of the Grote Kerk both experienced and novice whiskey drinkers can enjoy hundreds of different whisky types from famous distilleries during the multi-day event.
TOM ROBINSON @ PAARD (16 November)
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (19 November)
Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday, 19 November for a night of laughs in English.. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00.
This show welcomes headliner Dion Owen (Canada) supported by Bram van der Velde (NL) with Carel van Heerden (South Africa) performing a talent spot. Your host MC is Sharon Em (Ireland).
MOZART’S PIANO CONCERTO NO 20 WITH HAGUE ‘ARTIST IN RESIDENCE’ YEOL EUM SON (18 -19 November)
On Friday 18 and Saturday 19 November Yeol Eum Son, this seasons artist in residence at the Residentie Orkest, plays some beautiful piano solos in Amare, led by Anja Bihlmaier. The Friday concert is part of Symphonic Friday. The concert on Saturday is part of the series RO NOW where you immerse yourself in classics that you must have heard live once, without a break and with a drink and DJ afterwards.
Other events this weekend
- THE ROYAL BALLET: A DIAMOND CELEBRATION @ ONE PLANET DOME (16 November)
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN @ PAARD (17 November)
- STING @ AFAS LIVE (17 November)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ: FROM HOT TO HOTTER!! NAVIGATING THROUGH A WOMAN’S CYCLE CHANGES (18 November)
- CITY WALK FOR UNICEF (18-20 November)
- POPRONDE DEN HAAG 2022 (19 November)
- FOR UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN (19 November)
- CHAMBER9 IN CONCERT (19 November)
- NADIA @ KORZO (20 November)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 20 November)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE FUREYS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE SCHEVENINGEN (23 November)
- PAOLO GIORDANO @ BORDERKITCHEN (23 November)
- THE SERUM PRESENTS LES FEMMES SAVANTES (23 – 25 November)
- 14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
- THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE 2022 (24 November)
- WRITERS UNLIMITED PRESENT: JULIA ARMFIELD AND NIKKI DEKKER IN CONVERSATION (24 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- HOOGTIJ#71 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (25 November)
- STET PRESENTS THE HAGUE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (25 – 27 November)
- AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 – 27 November)
- FRENCH FAIR (LA KERMESSE FRANCOPHONE) 2022 (26 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – CHARITY WINE TASTING EVENT (27 November)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 ( 1 December to 22 January)
- BEAUTY, ROMANCE AND DRAMA IN DECEMBER AT THE RESIDENTIE ORKEST (2 December)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS – CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT (4 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- SING NOWELL! ! | A CEREMONY OF CAROLS (17 December)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)