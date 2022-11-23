Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: AATG’s traditional British pantomime at the Theater aan het Spui, the Eastern European Film festival at the Filmhuis Den Haag, the STET story telling festival at Zaal 3 and the Rotary Club the Hague Metropolitan charity wine tasting event at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Den Haag Promenade.

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including two Christmas markets (African and French) and the St Andrew’s Charity Ball.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s AATG panto ” In a Galaxy Far Away” which will performed at the Theater aan het Spui from 25 – 27 November.

The British Pantomime, a typical Christmas tradition, is a fun theatrical experience for all the family. Based around a known fairy-tale, it is filled with music, songs and jokes (not to be confused with classical panto-mime which is without speech).

The 14th Eastern neighbours film festival takes place from 23- 27 November in the Filmhuis Den Haag. The Festival brings to The Netherlands exciting, relevant cinema from East and Southeast Europe. Most of the films are Dutch premieres. Next to films, there are also masterclasses, film debates, and special get-together gatherings with drinks and snacks from Eastern Europe.

STET PRESENTS THE HAGUE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (25 – 27 November)

An unanswered love, a sip of whiskey, peaceful sleep, an unborn child, a warming hug, a bite of a fresh strawberry, the sun directly on your skin…. people long for a lot and have many unanswered desires! That is the theme of The Amsterdam Storytelling Festival 2022, which takes place at the beginning of November. STET brings a few of the festival’s gems to The Hague. From 25 to 27 November, Zaal 3 will be under the spell of storytelling.

The English speaking Rotary Club the Hague Metropolitan warmly invites you to join them for their annual International Charity Wine Tasting Event on Sunday 27 November at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Den Haag Promenade.

Sample and order some beautiful wines in time for the Festive Season. Enjoy some wonderful Jazz and some tasty food whilst meeting new people!

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary