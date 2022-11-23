Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: AATG’s traditional British pantomime at the Theater aan het Spui, the Eastern European Film festival at the Filmhuis Den Haag, the STET story telling festival at Zaal 3 and the Rotary Club the Hague Metropolitan charity wine tasting event at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Den Haag Promenade.
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including two Christmas markets (African and French) and the St Andrew’s Charity Ball.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
AATG CHRISTMAS PANTO: IN A GALAXY FAR AWAY (25 -27 November)
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s AATG panto ” In a Galaxy Far Away” which will performed at the Theater aan het Spui from 25 – 27 November.
The British Pantomime, a typical Christmas tradition, is a fun theatrical experience for all the family. Based around a known fairy-tale, it is filled with music, songs and jokes (not to be confused with classical panto-mime which is without speech).
14TH EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (23-27 November)
STET PRESENTS THE HAGUE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (25 – 27 November)
An unanswered love, a sip of whiskey, peaceful sleep, an unborn child, a warming hug, a bite of a fresh strawberry, the sun directly on your skin…. people long for a lot and have many unanswered desires! That is the theme of The Amsterdam Storytelling Festival 2022, which takes place at the beginning of November. STET brings a few of the festival’s gems to The Hague. From 25 to 27 November, Zaal 3 will be under the spell of storytelling.
ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – CHARITY WINE TASTING EVENT (27 November)
The English speaking Rotary Club the Hague Metropolitan warmly invites you to join them for their annual International Charity Wine Tasting Event on Sunday 27 November at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Den Haag Promenade.
Sample and order some beautiful wines in time for the Festive Season. Enjoy some wonderful Jazz and some tasty food whilst meeting new people!
Other events this weekend
- THE FUREYS @ PODIUM AAN ZEE SCHEVENINGEN (23 November)
- PAOLO GIORDANO @ BORDERKITCHEN (23 November)
- THE SERUM PRESENTS LES FEMMES SAVANTES (23 – 25 November)
- THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE 2022 (24 November)
- WRITERS UNLIMITED PRESENT: JULIA ARMFIELD AND NIKKI DEKKER IN CONVERSATION (24 November)
- JOHN WILLIAMS PRESENTS RNB OLDSKOOL HITS @ STADSTHEATER ZOETERMEER (25 November)
- REWIRE X KORZO #20: AROOJ AFTAB, LUCRECIA DALT (25 November)
- HOOGTIJ#71 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (25 November)
- THE AFRICAN CHRISTMAS MARKET 2022 (26 November)
- FRENCH FAIR (LA KERMESSE FRANCOPHONE) 2022 (26 November)
- ST. ANDREW’S CHARITY BALL 2022 (26 November)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE MUSIC FROM JAMES BOND @ AMARE (29 November)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 ( 1 December to 22 January)
- BEAUTY, ROMANCE AND DRAMA IN DECEMBER AT THE RESIDENTIE ORKEST (2 December)
- LA HAYE CREATION OPENS CONCEPT STORE (3-11 December)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS – CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT (4 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- SING NOWELL! ! | A CEREMONY OF CAROLS (17 December)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (24 December to 8 January)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)