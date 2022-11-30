Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: a visit to the Amsterdam Light Festival, listening to the legendary New London Chorale at the Rijswijkse Schouwburg, a charity Christmas concert and the Ice Sculptures Exhibition on Scheveningen Boulevard
There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the opening of a French concept art store .
Enjoy your weekend
THE NEW LONDON CHORALE @ RIJSWIJKSE SCHOUWBURG (1 December)
Good news for fans of Tom Parker’s The New London Chorale! The 40th anniversary of the popular company will be celebrated with a tour of the Dutch theatres, including the Rijswijkse Schouwburg on Thursday 1 December, featuring all the musical and vocal highlights.
With their popularised versions of well-known classical works, such as The Young Messiah and The Young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, among others, they have been touching fans for 4 decades, both through their albums and live. After the death of producer and arranger Tom Parker in 2013, The New London Chorale remained unabated.
AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 (1 December to 22 January)
From 1 December 2022 to 22 January 2023, the eleventh edition of the Amsterdam Light Festival will take place. The popular winter event, one of the world’s leading light art festivals, connects and enriches residents and visitors with light art against the backdrop of photogenic Amsterdam. The theme of the eleventh edition with twenty inspiring artworks is Imagine Beyond.
ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS – CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT (4 December)
On Sunday 4 December, the Italian Catholic Mission in The Netherlands (MCIO) which hold its 9th Charity Christmas concert at the Church Immaculate Heart of Holy Mary in The Hague Marlot neighbourhood. It is a fantastic occasion to listen to amazing artists who will perform classic, opera, pop and jazz music.
ICE SCULPTURES EXHIBITION ‘ART IN ICE’ ICONIC WORKS OF ART IMPRESSIVELY RECREATED FROM ICE (3 December – 22 January)
Once again this year, Cool Event’s Ice Sculptures Exhibition will descend on Scheveningen Boulevard. From Saturday 3 December, visitors can enter a magical world full of ice-cold works of art. Within an area 450 m², 21 art treasures created by 10 international ice carvers from 55,000 kilos of ice and 3,000 kilos of snow will be on display.
Other events this weekend
- GOODMESH CONCOURS 2022: THE FINALS (1 December)
- BEAUTY, ROMANCE AND DRAMA IN DECEMBER AT THE RESIDENTIE ORKEST (2 December)
- LA HAYE CREATION OPENS CONCEPT STORE (3-11 December)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE ROYAL BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER @ ONE PLANET DOME (8 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
- THE 80’S SHOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (9 December)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
- MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENT: ROE V. WADE: PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE (15 December)
- CANDLELIGHT: VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS “UNDER THE STARS” (15 December)
- SING NOWELL! ! | A CEREMONY OF CAROLS (17 December)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- RHYTHM OF THE DANCE THE CHRISTMAS SHOW @ STADSTHEATER, ZOETERMEER (20 December)
- GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (24 December to 8 January)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)