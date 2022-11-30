Weekend Special

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: a visit to the Amsterdam Light Festival, listening to the legendary New London Chorale at the Rijswijkse Schouwburg, a charity Christmas concert and the Ice Sculptures Exhibition on Scheveningen Boulevard

There are also several other events happening in The Hague region this weekend including the opening of a French concept art store .

Good news for fans of Tom Parker’s The New London Chorale! The 40th anniversary of the popular company will be celebrated with a tour of the Dutch theatres, including the Rijswijkse Schouwburg on Thursday 1 December, featuring all the musical and vocal highlights.

With their popularised versions of well-known classical works, such as The Young Messiah and The Young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, among others, they have been touching fans for 4 decades, both through their albums and live. After the death of producer and arranger Tom Parker in 2013, The New London Chorale remained unabated.

AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 (1 December to 22 January)

From 1 December 2022 to 22 January 2023, the eleventh edition of the Amsterdam Light Festival will take place. The popular winter event, one of the world’s leading light art festivals, connects and enriches residents and visitors with light art against the backdrop of photogenic Amsterdam. The theme of the eleventh edition with twenty inspiring artworks is Imagine Beyond.

On Sunday 4 December, the Italian Catholic Mission in The Netherlands (MCIO) which hold its 9th Charity Christmas concert at the Church Immaculate Heart of Holy Mary in The Hague Marlot neighbourhood. It is a fantastic occasion to listen to amazing artists who will perform classic, opera, pop and jazz music.

Once again this year, Cool Event’s Ice Sculptures Exhibition will descend on Scheveningen Boulevard. From Saturday 3 December, visitors can enter a magical world full of ice-cold works of art. Within an area 450 m², 21 art treasures created by 10 international ice carvers from 55,000 kilos of ice and 3,000 kilos of snow will be on display.

