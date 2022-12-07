Weekend Special
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Royal Christmas Fair on the Lange Voorhout, British award-winning DJ & Producer Panjabi MC performing at Mundiyan Festiva on the pier, the Scheveningen Light Walk and the Sound of Christmas concert
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)
On the Lange Voorhout in The Hague city centre , the seventh edition of the Royal Christmas Fair will take place from 8 until 23 December 2022. It promises to be even more festive, atmospheric, and colourful than in previous years.
With 110 Christmas stalls, a genuine children’s Christmas fair, thousands of lights, glühwein in reusable ‘pfandbecher’, a diverse cultural programme, and the one and only real Santa Claus, this 16-day Christmas Fair will appeal to the imaginations of both young and old.
MUNDIYAN FESTIVAL DEN HAAG FT. PANJABI MC (10 December)
On Saturday night 10 December, British star and multi-award-winning DJ & Producer Panjabi MC will perform his world-famous dance tracks LIVE at De Pier in Scheveningen, as headliner of the Mundiyan Festival.
Panjabi MC will be joined in his show by a rapper as well as a dhol player (India Drums Player). Other top artists in the line-up include F1rstman, Rishi Romero and DJ Insane. There will also be a special guest who will be announced later.
SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK 2022 (10 December)
On Saturday 10 December, the fourth edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk takes place which is fun walking event in the dark and cosy winter month. Thousands of sporty walkers put on their walking shoes and walk 7, 12 or 18 km through a magically lit Scheveningen. Organisers expect some 8,000 participants this year.
A beautiful route is set out from Scheveningen. Along the way, participants will be surprised by special luminous and musical acts from home and abroad and can enjoy refreshments appropriate to the time of year. At the finish, everyone will receive a warm welcome with a commemorative pin and can reminisce about their achievements.
ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS (11 December)
This has become a popular highlight in the weeks before Christmas. During this international Christmas concert on Sunday 11 December, the ensembles and choirs of the Academy of Vocal Arts will sing unknown Christmas music from all over the world. In addition to English Christmas Carols and Dutch Christmas music, carols from Austria, Romania and Norway will be sung as well.
Other events this weekend
- MARTIN LUTHER KING LECTURE 2022 – CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE (7 December)
- THE ROYAL BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER @ ONE PLANET DOME (8 December)
- WINTER EXHIBITION ARTISTS CONNECTING (8- 11 December)
- THE 80’S SHOW @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (9 December)
- FEVER ARRIVES IN THE HAGUE WITH THEIR CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS SERIES (9 December)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- LA HAYE CREATION OPENS CONCEPT STORE (until 11 December)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- ICE SCULPTURES EXHIBITION ‘ART IN ICE’ ICONIC WORKS OF ART IMPRESSIVELY RECREATED FROM ICE (until 22 January)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (14 – 18 December)
- THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS (14 -18 December)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENT: ROE V. WADE: PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE (15 December)
- CANDLELIGHT: VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS “UNDER THE STARS” (15 December)
- LEARN HOW TO IMPROVISE WORKSHOP (15 December)
- WINTER EXHIBITION ARTISTS CONNECTING (15 – 18 December)
- FESTIVAL JAZZ EN ROUTE (16 -17 December)
- UNIQUE ARCTIC NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPERIENCE AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (16 December to 16 February)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (17 December)
- CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY (17 December)
- SING NOWELL! ! | A CEREMONY OF CAROLS (17 December)
- CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2022 BY THE AMERICAN PROTESTANT CHURCH CHOIR (18 December)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 18 December)
- STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
- RHYTHM OF THE DANCE THE CHRISTMAS SHOW @ STADSTHEATER, ZOETERMEER (20 December)
- GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (24 December to 8 January)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – BURNS’ NIGHT CEILIDH (27 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-39 January 2023)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (18 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)