This weekend’s highlights include: the Royal Christmas Fair on the Lange Voorhout, British award-winning DJ & Producer Panjabi MC performing at Mundiyan Festiva on the pier, the Scheveningen Light Walk and the Sound of Christmas concert

ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (8 – 22 December)

On the Lange Voorhout in The Hague city centre , the seventh edition of the Royal Christmas Fair will take place from 8 until 23 December 2022. It promises to be even more festive, atmospheric, and colourful than in previous years.

With 110 Christmas stalls, a genuine children’s Christmas fair, thousands of lights, glühwein in reusable ‘pfandbecher’, a diverse cultural programme, and the one and only real Santa Claus, this 16-day Christmas Fair will appeal to the imaginations of both young and old.

On Saturday night 10 December, British star and multi-award-winning DJ & Producer Panjabi MC will perform his world-famous dance tracks LIVE at De Pier in Scheveningen, as headliner of the Mundiyan Festival.

Panjabi MC will be joined in his show by a rapper as well as a dhol player (India Drums Player). Other top artists in the line-up include F1rstman, Rishi Romero and DJ Insane. There will also be a special guest who will be announced later.

On Saturday 10 December, the fourth edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk takes place which is fun walking event in the dark and cosy winter month. Thousands of sporty walkers put on their walking shoes and walk 7, 12 or 18 km through a magically lit Scheveningen. Organisers expect some 8,000 participants this year.

A beautiful route is set out from Scheveningen. Along the way, participants will be surprised by special luminous and musical acts from home and abroad and can enjoy refreshments appropriate to the time of year. At the finish, everyone will receive a warm welcome with a commemorative pin and can reminisce about their achievements.

This has become a popular highlight in the weeks before Christmas. During this international Christmas concert on Sunday 11 December, the ensembles and choirs of the Academy of Vocal Arts will sing unknown Christmas music from all over the world. In addition to English Christmas Carols and Dutch Christmas music, carols from Austria, Romania and Norway will be sung as well.

