This weekend’s highlights include: the London West End production of the musical CATS in Rotterdam, The Hague Highlights, The Festival Jazz en Route in the city centre and it wouldn’t be Christmas without Ashley Ramsden’s retelling of A Christmas Carol.

There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such a English language comedy night, a children’s Christmas party, Royal Christmas fair and the tooFRESH jazz big band Christmas special.

CATS, one of the longest-running West End musicals is coming to the Ahoy, Rotterdam for 6 shows from the 14 – 18 December 2022. In the Ahoy you can see the original Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production and enjoy one of the most beloved musicals of all times.

Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history.

THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS (until 18 December)

Lights out, spotlight on! After the grand success of previous editions, this year The Hague Highlights is spotlighting six special places to make hidden stories visible. From Wednesday 14 to Sunday 18 December, you are more than welcome to admire the light artworks with friends, colleagues or family members in the Museum Quarter, at the very heart of The Hague, from 17:00 to 23:00.

The spotlighted locations include the Tournooiveld, Maurithuis, Lange Vijverberg, Gevangenpoort, and the Hofvijver.

During festival Jazz en Route, enjoy national and international artists spread across the most unique locations in and around The Hague’s Koninklijk Kwartier (Royal Quarter) located around the Noordeinde. Discover your favourite artist in hidden gems such as a former bank vault, cocktail bar or transformed “Winter Garden”.

On 16 December there will be an official opening with a concert by Dutch Eurovision singer Jeangu Macrooy at the Museum Beeld & Geluid Museum. And on 17 December you can enjoy several free concerts in the Royal Q

Christmas could not start without A Christmas Carol … Ashley Ramsden returns to The Hague for the 16th year for a much-loved one-man performance of Dickens’ well-known work on the 18 and 19 December at the Theatre aan het Spui.

This moving story by Charles Dickens is a timeless classic about greed, jealousy and redemption is brought to life by British Master storyteller and actor Ashley Ramsden, founding director of the international School of Storytelling, the longest established centre of its kind in the UK.

