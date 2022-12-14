Weekend Special
This weekend’s highlights include: the London West End production of the musical CATS in Rotterdam, The Hague Highlights, The Festival Jazz en Route in the city centre and it wouldn’t be Christmas without Ashley Ramsden’s retelling of A Christmas Carol.
There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such a English language comedy night, a children’s Christmas party, Royal Christmas fair and the tooFRESH jazz big band Christmas special.
CATS THE MUSICAL @ AHOY ROTTERDAM (until 18 December)
CATS, one of the longest-running West End musicals is coming to the Ahoy, Rotterdam for 6 shows from the 14 – 18 December 2022. In the Ahoy you can see the original Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production and enjoy one of the most beloved musicals of all times.
Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history.
THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS (until 18 December)
Lights out, spotlight on! After the grand success of previous editions, this year The Hague Highlights is spotlighting six special places to make hidden stories visible. From Wednesday 14 to Sunday 18 December, you are more than welcome to admire the light artworks with friends, colleagues or family members in the Museum Quarter, at the very heart of The Hague, from 17:00 to 23:00.
The spotlighted locations include the Tournooiveld, Maurithuis, Lange Vijverberg, Gevangenpoort, and the Hofvijver.
FESTIVAL JAZZ EN ROUTE (16 -17 December)
During festival Jazz en Route, enjoy national and international artists spread across the most unique locations in and around The Hague’s Koninklijk Kwartier (Royal Quarter) located around the Noordeinde. Discover your favourite artist in hidden gems such as a former bank vault, cocktail bar or transformed “Winter Garden”.
On 16 December there will be an official opening with a concert by Dutch Eurovision singer Jeangu Macrooy at the Museum Beeld & Geluid Museum. And on 17 December you can enjoy several free concerts in the Royal Q
STET PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (18 -19 December)
Christmas could not start without A Christmas Carol … Ashley Ramsden returns to The Hague for the 16th year for a much-loved one-man performance of Dickens’ well-known work on the 18 and 19 December at the Theatre aan het Spui.
This moving story by Charles Dickens is a timeless classic about greed, jealousy and redemption is brought to life by British Master storyteller and actor Ashley Ramsden, founding director of the international School of Storytelling, the longest established centre of its kind in the UK.
Other events this weekend
- ART EXHIBITION: GRONINGEN – RIGA, THE CLASSICAL LINK (15 December to 28 February)
- DREAMING LIKE MESSIAEN (15 December)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENT: ROE V. WADE: PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE (15 December)
- CANDLELIGHT: VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS “UNDER THE STARS” (15 December)
- LEARN HOW TO IMPROVISE WORKSHOP (15 December)
- WINTER EXHIBITION ARTISTS CONNECTING (15 – 18 December)
- GARE DU NORD @ PAARD (16 December)
- UNIQUE ARCTIC NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPERIENCE AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (16 December to 16 February)
- A DAY WITH RUMI AND PERSIAN RUMI NIGHTS (17 December)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (17 December)
- CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY (17 December)
- SING NOWELL! ! | A CEREMONY OF CAROLS (17 December)
- CHRISTMAS-SING-ALONG IN THE ATRIUM, STADHUIS (18 December)
- CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2022 BY THE AMERICAN PROTESTANT CHURCH CHOIR (18 December)
- TOOFRESH! JAZZ FESTIVAL ( 18 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (until 22 December)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- ICE SCULPTURES EXHIBITION ‘ART IN ICE’ ICONIC WORKS OF ART IMPRESSIVELY RECREATED FROM ICE (until 22 January)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- FROM THE SEA TO THE CLOUDS TO THE SOIL EXHIBITION @ STROOM (until 18 December)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- RHYTHM OF THE DANCE THE CHRISTMAS SHOW @ STADSTHEATER, ZOETERMEER (20 December)
- FLEETWOOD MAC: THE INCREDIBLE STORY (21 December)
- CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS: LOVE ACTUALLY, THE HOLIDAY & MORE “UNDER THE STARS” (22 December)
- MAGIC MOTOWN ROTTERDAM (23 December)
- GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (24 December to 8 January)
- THE DUTCH DON’T DANCE AND RESIDENTIE ORKEST OFFER ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE IN THE HAGUE VERSION OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL. (25,26,28 & 29 December)
- NYE: SEA YOU NEXT YEAR @ PAARD (31 December)
- THE KILKENNY LUNDY SCHOOL OF IRISH DANCE – CEILI AND TEA PARTY (13 January)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – BURNS’ NIGHT CEILIDH (27 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-29 January 2023)
- RICKY GERVAIS @ AFAS LIVE IN AMSTERDAM (9 February)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (18 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)