Christmas and New Year Special

Our Christmas and New Year Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

The Christmas and New Year Special highlights include: the Groot Kerstcircus, on the Malieveld, the ‘A Christmas Carol’ ballet for the whole family at the Amare, and you can see in the New Year either at the Paard or at the Hofvijver.

There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such the bonfires in Scheveningen and the annual New Year dive at Scheveningen.

GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (24 December to 8 January)

We are the world. That is the title of the new show of Groot Kerstcircus Den Haag. The most beautiful Christmas circus in the Netherlands can be seen on the Malieveld from 24 December to 8 January.

The name of the show was not chosen by chance. The circus is a universal art form where all cultures and nationalities work together towards one common goal. That goal is to create an unforgettable show for the whole family.

The world’s most famous Christmas story ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, in the unique ballet version by De Dutch Don’t Dance Division (DeDDDD), returns to The Hague. On December 25, 26, 28 and 29, Christmas, dance and music enthusiasts can indulge themselves at Amare. The music will be performed live by the Residentie Orkest.

The performance is suitable for young (6+) and old. It is also suitable for international audiences because it is a dance/ballet performance. There are both matinee and evening performances.

Start 2023 with the party of the year in the PAARD. They’re going DEEP this New Year’s Eve!

New Year’s Eve at PAARD will immerse you in the magical world of the seas and oceans. They invite you and your friends to a feast full of pearls, twenty thousand leagues under the sea. Celebrate PAARD NYE with bubbles, bubbles and bubbles!

The Paard will be transformed into two deep-sea-themed halls plus a lounge area.

The Hofvijver is the place in The Hague centre where you can see in the New Year. Feast your eyes for ten minutes with a spectacular fireworks show. Just remember: you can leave your own drinks and fireworks at home. At the Hofvijver, there are plenty of places to buy to drinks and your own fireworks are prohibited throughout the city centre.

