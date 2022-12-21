Christmas and New Year Special
Our Christmas and New Year Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
The Christmas and New Year Special highlights include: the Groot Kerstcircus, on the Malieveld, the ‘A Christmas Carol’ ballet for the whole family at the Amare, and you can see in the New Year either at the Paard or at the Hofvijver.
There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such the bonfires in Scheveningen and the annual New Year dive at Scheveningen.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
To all our readers we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (24 December to 8 January)
We are the world. That is the title of the new show of Groot Kerstcircus Den Haag. The most beautiful Christmas circus in the Netherlands can be seen on the Malieveld from 24 December to 8 January.
The name of the show was not chosen by chance. The circus is a universal art form where all cultures and nationalities work together towards one common goal. That goal is to create an unforgettable show for the whole family.
THE DUTCH DON’T DANCE AND RESIDENTIE ORKEST OFFER ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE IN THE HAGUE VERSION OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL. (25,26,28 & 29 December)
The world’s most famous Christmas story ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, in the unique ballet version by De Dutch Don’t Dance Division (DeDDDD), returns to The Hague. On December 25, 26, 28 and 29, Christmas, dance and music enthusiasts can indulge themselves at Amare. The music will be performed live by the Residentie Orkest.
The performance is suitable for young (6+) and old. It is also suitable for international audiences because it is a dance/ballet performance. There are both matinee and evening performances.
NYE: SEA YOU NEXT YEAR @ PAARD (31 December)
Start 2023 with the party of the year in the PAARD. They’re going DEEP this New Year’s Eve!
New Year’s Eve at PAARD will immerse you in the magical world of the seas and oceans. They invite you and your friends to a feast full of pearls, twenty thousand leagues under the sea. Celebrate PAARD NYE with bubbles, bubbles and bubbles!
The Paard will be transformed into two deep-sea-themed halls plus a lounge area.
NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS ON THE HOFVIJVER (31 December)
The Hofvijver is the place in The Hague centre where you can see in the New Year. Feast your eyes for ten minutes with a spectacular fireworks show. Just remember: you can leave your own drinks and fireworks at home. At the Hofvijver, there are plenty of places to buy to drinks and your own fireworks are prohibited throughout the city centre.
Other events this weekend
- CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS: LOVE ACTUALLY, THE HOLIDAY & MORE “UNDER THE STARS” (22 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR 2022 (until 22 December)
- MAGIC MOTOWN ROTTERDAM (23 December)
- WINTER WEEKS MADURODAM (24 December to 9 January)
- SCHEVENINGEN BONFIRE (26 – 31 December)
- NEW YEAR’S DIVE @ SCHEVENINGEN (1 January)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- ICE SCULPTURES EXHIBITION ‘ART IN ICE’ ICONIC WORKS OF ART IMPRESSIVELY RECREATED FROM ICE (until 22 January)
- UNIQUE ARCTIC NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPERIENCE AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- ART EXHIBITION: GRONINGEN – RIGA, THE CLASSICAL LINK (until 28 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- LEIDEN EUROPEAN CITY OF SCIENCE 2022 (until 31 December 2022)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- STRETCH YOUR LIMITS (5 January)
- THE KILKENNY LUNDY SCHOOL OF IRISH DANCE – CEILI AND TEA PARTY (13 January)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- CHINESE NEW YEAR IN THE HAGUE (21 January)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – BURNS’ NIGHT CEILIDH (27 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-29 January 2023)
- BRET EASTON ELLIS AT BORDERKITCHEN (31 January)
- RICKY GERVAIS @ AFAS LIVE IN AMSTERDAM (9 February)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (18 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)