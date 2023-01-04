WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: dancing at the Stadbal Delft, listening to a David Bowie tribute band at the Paard, watching a double of modern dance at the Korzo as well as enjoying the Christmas circus at the Malieveld.
There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such as the Cool Event Scheveningen and Winter Weeks at Madurodam.
STADSBAL DELFT (7 January)
Why not start the new year 2023 right at the Stadsbal Delft: the most fun dance event in the region! For no less than the 15th time, you can enjoy a swinging event in the Theater de Veste on Saturday 7 January. At this Stadsbal there is full programme of shows and workshops.
Before the ball officially starts you can take part in one of three workshops, for which you can buy a combi ticket. The workshops start at 19:00.
THIN WHITE DUKE @ PAARD (7 January)
On Saturday January the 7th, Thin White Duke will pay tribute to the charismatic musician from whom they take their name: David Bowie! Thin White Duke consists of experienced top musicians, who passionately interpret Bowie’s immortal sound. Well-known songs are complemented by the characteristic melodies of keys and a dizzying guitar duo. The sturdy, passionate tenor sax and the visuals complete this celebration of David Bowie!
KORZO PRESENTS A DOUBLE BILL OF DANCE ( 6 January)
On Friday 6 January, Korzo presents a double-bill program with interdisciplinary creations by exciting creatives, Wubkje Kuindersma and Paxton Ricketts.
GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (until 8 January)
We are the world. That is the title of the new show of Groot Kerstcircus Den Haag. The most beautiful Christmas circus in the Netherlands can be seen on the Malieveld from 24 December to 8 January.
The name of the show was not chosen by chance. The circus is a universal art form where all cultures and nationalities work together towards one common goal. That goal is to create an unforgettable show for the whole family.
Other events this weekend
- STRETCH YOUR LIMITS (5 January)
- WINTER WEEKS MADURODAM (until 9 January)
- AMSTERDAM LIGHT FESTIVAL 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN 2022/23 (until 22 January)
- ICE SCULPTURES EXHIBITION ‘ART IN ICE’ ICONIC WORKS OF ART IMPRESSIVELY RECREATED FROM ICE (until 22 January)
- A NORTH POLE EXPEDITION THIS CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- UNIQUE ARCTIC NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPERIENCE AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- ART EXHIBITION: GRONINGEN – RIGA, THE CLASSICAL LINK (until 28 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE KILKENNY LUNDY SCHOOL OF IRISH DANCE – CEILI AND TEA PARTY (13 January)
- ROLLER DISCO @ PAARD (13 January)
- DARA O BRIAIN @ AMARE (17 January)
- CHINESE NEW YEAR IN THE HAGUE (21 January)
- ‘SUN RECORDS – THE CONCERT’ (21 January)
- INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM (IFFR) 2023 (25 January – 5 February)
- ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – BURNS’ NIGHT CEILIDH (27 January)
- STET PRESENTS VERY OLD MAN WITH ENORMOUS WINGS (28 January)
- ROBBIE WILLIAMS @ ZIGGO DOME (28-29 January 2023)
- BRET EASTON ELLIS AT BORDERKITCHEN (31 January)
- MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (3 February)
- RICKY GERVAIS @ AFAS LIVE IN AMSTERDAM (9 February)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (18 February)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)