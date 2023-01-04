WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend's  highlights  include:

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  dancing at  the Stadbal Delft, listening to a David Bowie tribute band at the Paard, watching a double of  modern dance at the Korzo  as well as enjoying the Christmas circus at  the Malieveld.

There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such  as  the Cool Event Scheveningen and Winter Weeks at Madurodam.

STADSBAL DELFT  (7 January)

Why not start the new year 2023 right at the  Stadsbal Delft: the most fun dance event in the region!   For no less than the 15th time,  you can enjoy a swinging event in the Theater de Veste on Saturday 7 January. At this Stadsbal there is full programme of shows and workshops.

Before the ball officially starts  you can take part in one of three workshops, for which you can buy a combi ticket. The  workshops start at  19:00.

THIN WHITE DUKE @ PAARD  (7 January)

On Saturday January the 7thThin White Duke will pay tribute to the charismatic musician from whom they take their name: David Bowie! Thin White Duke consists of experienced top musicians, who passionately interpret Bowie’s immortal sound. Well-known songs are complemented by the characteristic melodies of keys and a dizzying guitar duo. The sturdy, passionate tenor sax and the visuals complete this celebration of David Bowie!

KORZO PRESENTS A DOUBLE BILL OF DANCE ( 6 January)

On  Friday  6 January, Korzo presents a double-bill program with interdisciplinary creations by exciting creatives, Wubkje Kuindersma and Paxton Ricketts.

GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG  (until  8 January)

We are the world. That is the title of the new show of Groot Kerstcircus Den Haag. The most beautiful Christmas circus in the Netherlands can be seen on the  Malieveld from 24 December to 8 January.

The name of the show was not chosen by chance. The circus is a universal art form where all cultures and nationalities work together towards one common goal. That goal is to create an unforgettable show for the whole family.

