This weekend’s highlights include: dancing at the Stadbal Delft, listening to a David Bowie tribute band at the Paard, watching a double of modern dance at the Korzo as well as enjoying the Christmas circus at the Malieveld.

There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such as the Cool Event Scheveningen and Winter Weeks at Madurodam.

Why not start the new year 2023 right at the Stadsbal Delft: the most fun dance event in the region! For no less than the 15th time, you can enjoy a swinging event in the Theater de Veste on Saturday 7 January. At this Stadsbal there is full programme of shows and workshops.

Before the ball officially starts you can take part in one of three workshops, for which you can buy a combi ticket. The workshops start at 19:00.

On Saturday January the 7th, Thin White Duke will pay tribute to the charismatic musician from whom they take their name: David Bowie! Thin White Duke consists of experienced top musicians, who passionately interpret Bowie’s immortal sound. Well-known songs are complemented by the characteristic melodies of keys and a dizzying guitar duo. The sturdy, passionate tenor sax and the visuals complete this celebration of David Bowie!

KORZO PRESENTS A DOUBLE BILL OF DANCE ( 6 January)

On Friday 6 January, Korzo presents a double-bill program with interdisciplinary creations by exciting creatives, Wubkje Kuindersma and Paxton Ricketts.

GROOT KERSTCIRCUS DEN HAAG (until 8 January)

We are the world. That is the title of the new show of Groot Kerstcircus Den Haag. The most beautiful Christmas circus in the Netherlands can be seen on the Malieveld from 24 December to 8 January.

The name of the show was not chosen by chance. The circus is a universal art form where all cultures and nationalities work together towards one common goal. That goal is to create an unforgettable show for the whole family.

