WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: English comedy at the Pepijn Comedy Club, an Irish Ceili and Tea Party, an Roller skates disco at the Paard and if you are a fan of classic cars why not visit the Classic Car Show exhibition in Maastricht.

There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such as the Cool Event Scheveningen and don’t forget that Irish comedian Dara O’Briain is performing at the Amare on Tuesday.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

The PepIjn Comedy Club is organising an England language comedy night on Thursday 12 January hosted by American/Netherlander Greg Shapiro.

Just like a few other Comedy Clubs, PePijn have decided not to announce the line up as they want it to be a surprise to the audience.

The Kilkenny Lundy School of Irish Dance invites you to join them for a night of craic on Friday 13 January 2023! They are organizing a Ceili and Tea Party which promises to be a fun night of Irish Ceili dancing!

No prior experience required, instructions will be given!

On Friday January 13 it’s finally time to roll again to the most danceable music that pop history has given us during: the PAARD ROLLER DISCO! Both rooms will be transformed into a roller skaters paradise, where you can show your best moves to your heart’s content! From swinging soul to 70’s disco and 80’s synthersizer bangers. Everything passes by and you can count on yes that you will roll home with muscle pain.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW MAASTRICHT 2023 (12 – 15 January)

From Thursday, 12 January through Sunday, 15 January 2023, MECC Maastricht will once again be the centre of attention for vintage car enthusiasts in the Benelux. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Classic Car Show exhibition is back. Around 1,000 vintage cars, young timers and supercars will be on display on 35,000 m2 of show floor space.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary