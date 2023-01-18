WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Chinese New Celebrations in The Hague city centre, a concert telling the story of ‘Memphis Recording Service’ or Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee at Stadstheater Zoetermeer , a new Don Quixote opera at Amare and an English language comedy night at the Branoul theatre..

There are also plenty of other events happening in The Hague such as a Pink Floyd concert and it is also our last chance to see the Ice Sculptures Exhibition at Scheveningen.

The nationwide celebration of the Chinese New Year will be held for the 19th time on 21 January 2023 in and around The Hague stadhuis. For the past two years, the celebration could not take place due to the Corona crisis.

Chinese New Year in The Hague has a long tradition. In 2002, the municipality of The Hague, together with the Chinese community, the LFCON and the Chinese embassy agreed that the ”National Chinese

New Year Celebration (CNY)” will be held in The Hague annually. The festivities will take place in the stadhuis but also in Chinatown, with parades in the streets and on the Plein and in the city centre of The Hague.

The dazzling production ‘Sun Records – The Concert’ on Saturday 21 January at the Stadstheater Zoetermeer tells the story of the ‘Memphis Recording Service’ or Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. This place is considered the absolute cradle of rock ‘n’ roll and contemporary music. Under the inspired leadership of founder and owner Sam Philips, this small studio and its record label managed to acquire worldwide fame.

The Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, is considered the absolute cradle of rock and roll. Under the inspiring leadership of Sam Philips, this small studio cum record label managed to acquire worldwide fame. Sam often recorded artists who were boycotted outside Memphis. He discovered B.B. King, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, among others.

From January 2023, OPERA2DAY will present the brand new opera The ingenious nobleman Don Quixote of La Mancha. Together with the New European Ensemble, they will take audiences through the many realities of the famous knight from Miguel de Cervantes’ famous novel, with new music that includes medieval music from numerous countries and cultures. Don Quixote will premiere at the Koninklijke Schouwburg in The Hague on Sunday 22 January 2023 at 15:00. There will be in total 6 performances in The Hague on 21 & 22 January, 21 and 22 February and 16 & 18 March.

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 21 January for a night of laughs in English.. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00.

This show welcomes headliner Joe Rooney (Ireland) with feature support Mona Dhamanka (India) and the host MC is Sharon Em (Ireland). The entire show is in English.

