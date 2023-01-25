WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  The International Film Festival  in Rotterdam, The St Andrew’s Society Burn’s Night Ceilidh, STETS  presents English language theatrefor children  with “Very Old Man With Enormous Wing” and Thin White Duke will pay tribute  to David Bowie at the Paard.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Robbie Williams performing  at the Ziggo Dome  and the First Lego league  at the  Museon-Omniversum

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM (IFFR) 2023 (25 January – 5 February)

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)  which runs from 25 January to 5 February have revealed the films selected for its 2023 Tiger, Big Screen and Ammodo Tiger Short competitions.

Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken’s Munch opens the festival, with Varun Grover’s All India Rank bringing it to a close.  Also the festival  announced that  Sunshine State, an artwork by Steve McQueen  will be on display during the film festival.

ST ANDREW’S SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – BURNS’ NIGHT CEILIDH  (27 January)

 

The St Andrew’s Society of The Netherlands Burns’ Night Ceilidh dance will take place on Friday 27th January 2023. Arrival will be from 18:30 for prompt start at 19:00.

They  have planned a night of music, Scottish Country Dancing, a glass of wine or beer, and traditional Scottish food in the manner that Robbie Burns declared more than 200 years ago.  The venue this year is the Leonardo Royal Hotel Promenade The Hague.

STET PRESENTS  VERY OLD MAN WITH ENORMOUS WINGS (28 & 29 January)

On the 28 and 29 January, STET brings to Theater aan het Spui  the  play  “Very Old Man With Enormous Wing” inspired by the work by  Gabriel Garciá Márquez. for children aged 8+ and adults of all ages

Gabriel García Márquez’s darkly comic tale, brought to the stage for children and adults to share. In a kitchen, in a theatre, two storytellers and their audience find something remarkable — a very old man with enormous wings.

THIN WHITE DUKE @ PAARD (29 January)

On Sunday 29  January, Thin White Duke will pay tribute to the charismatic musician from whom they take their name: David Bowie!

Thin White Duke consists of experienced top musicians, who passionately interpret Bowie’s immortal sound. Well-known songs are complemented by the characteristic melodies of keys and a dizzying guitar duo. The sturdy, passionate tenor sax and the visuals complete this celebration of David Bowie!

