This weekend’s highlights include: The International Film Festival in Rotterdam, The St Andrew’s Society Burn’s Night Ceilidh, STETS presents English language theatrefor children with “Very Old Man With Enormous Wing” and Thin White Duke will pay tribute to David Bowie at the Paard.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Robbie Williams performing at the Ziggo Dome and the First Lego league at the Museon-Omniversum

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM (IFFR) 2023 (25 January – 5 February)

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) which runs from 25 January to 5 February have revealed the films selected for its 2023 Tiger, Big Screen and Ammodo Tiger Short competitions.

Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken’s Munch opens the festival, with Varun Grover’s All India Rank bringing it to a close. Also the festival announced that Sunshine State, an artwork by Steve McQueen will be on display during the film festival.

The St Andrew’s Society of The Netherlands Burns’ Night Ceilidh dance will take place on Friday 27th January 2023. Arrival will be from 18:30 for prompt start at 19:00.

They have planned a night of music, Scottish Country Dancing, a glass of wine or beer, and traditional Scottish food in the manner that Robbie Burns declared more than 200 years ago. The venue this year is the Leonardo Royal Hotel Promenade The Hague.

STET PRESENTS VERY OLD MAN WITH ENORMOUS WINGS (28 & 29 January)

On the 28 and 29 January, STET brings to Theater aan het Spui the play “Very Old Man With Enormous Wing” inspired by the work by Gabriel Garciá Márquez. for children aged 8+ and adults of all ages Gabriel García Márquez’s darkly comic tale, brought to the stage for children and adults to share. In a kitchen, in a theatre, two storytellers and their audience find something remarkable — a very old man with enormous wings.

On Sunday 29 January, Thin White Duke will pay tribute to the charismatic musician from whom they take their name: David Bowie!

Thin White Duke consists of experienced top musicians, who passionately interpret Bowie’s immortal sound. Well-known songs are complemented by the characteristic melodies of keys and a dizzying guitar duo. The sturdy, passionate tenor sax and the visuals complete this celebration of David Bowie!

