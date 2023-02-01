WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: A dance production Mother’s White at the Korzo, a winter beer festival at the Grotemarkt, AWC The Hague Lecture Series – issues of our time and a Jazz/Rock opera performance at the Museon.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the International Film Festival in Rotterdam.

On Thursday 2 February you can watch the dance performance In Mother’s White by Dance Theatre AYA & Silbersee, in which skin colour and privilege play a decisive role. A white mother watches her black child being bullied and harassed because of his skin colour. When does she intervene?

On 3 – 4 February, lovers of a tasty expertly brewed special beer can look forward to the Winter Beer Festival in the atmospheric Tent on the Grote Markt. Over 60 different beers from all corners of the Netherlands will be tapped for two days by the brewers themselves. Tasting is done in 15cl glasses so you can properly assess the different brews, because of course it is all about discovering and experiencing special brews.

The American Women’s (AWC) The Hague are delighted to announce that the first of the 2023 AWC The Hague Lecture Series will be held on Friday 3 February at 20:00 at the AWC Club House. The guest speaker is Prof. Herman Russchenberg, Vice Rector Magnificus for Climate Action at TU Delft who will be speaking on Climate Change: Where are we now? What are our options?

On Sunday 5 February at the Museon there will be a Jazz/Rock opera performance by Luca Warmer and Nikos Charalambous.

Luca Warmer & Nikos Charlambous are musicians based in Rotterdam and The Hague respectively. They both possess a strong understanding with traditional jazz music and in recent years have been experimenting with effect pedals, sounds and samples.

