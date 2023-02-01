WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: A dance production Mother’s White at the Korzo, a winter beer festival at the Grotemarkt, AWC The Hague Lecture Series – issues of our time and a Jazz/Rock opera performance at the Museon.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the International Film Festival in Rotterdam.
MOTHER’S WHITE @ KORZO (2 February)
On Thursday 2 February you can watch the dance performance In Mother’s White by Dance Theatre AYA & Silbersee, in which skin colour and privilege play a decisive role. A white mother watches her black child being bullied and harassed because of his skin colour. When does she intervene?
WINTER BEER FESTIVAL @ GROTE MARKT (3 – 4 February)
On 3 – 4 February, lovers of a tasty expertly brewed special beer can look forward to the Winter Beer Festival in the atmospheric Tent on the Grote Markt. Over 60 different beers from all corners of the Netherlands will be tapped for two days by the brewers themselves. Tasting is done in 15cl glasses so you can properly assess the different brews, because of course it is all about discovering and experiencing special brews.
AWC THE HAGUE LECTURE SERIES – ISSUES OF OUR TIME (3 February)
The American Women’s (AWC) The Hague are delighted to announce that the first of the 2023 AWC The Hague Lecture Series will be held on Friday 3 February at 20:00 at the AWC Club House. The guest speaker is Prof. Herman Russchenberg, Vice Rector Magnificus for Climate Action at TU Delft who will be speaking on Climate Change: Where are we now? What are our options?
FRESH! PRESENTS: JAZZ/ROCK OPERA (5 February)
On Sunday 5 February at the Museon there will be a Jazz/Rock opera performance by Luca Warmer and Nikos Charalambous.
Luca Warmer & Nikos Charlambous are musicians based in Rotterdam and The Hague respectively. They both possess a strong understanding with traditional jazz music and in recent years have been experimenting with effect pedals, sounds and samples.
Other events this weekend
- FLEETWOOD MAC: THE INCREDIBLE STORY @ PAARD (2 February)
- MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (3 February)
- INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ROTTERDAM (IFFR) 2023 (until 5 February)
- A NORTH POLE EXPEDITION THIS CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- UNIQUE ARCTIC NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPERIENCE AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- ART EXHIBITION: GRONINGEN – RIGA, THE CLASSICAL LINK (until 28 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- ACOSTA DANZA | CUBAN ECLECTICO @ NIEUWE LUXOR THEATER ROTTERDAM (8 – 11 February)
- RICKY GERVAIS @ AFAS LIVE IN AMSTERDAM (9 February)
- GRAUZONE FESTIVAL 2023 (10 -12 February)
- VALENTINE’S CONCERT OUT OF PASSION @ STADHUIS (11 February)
- WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL @ GROTE MARKT (11 February)
- FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
- THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRIBUTE & DINNER (12 February)
- STET PRESENTS REMOVED (17 -19 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (18 February)
- OPERA2DAY PERFORM DON QUIXOTE – AN ADVENTUROUS NEW OPERA ABOUT THE RECONQUEST OF FANTASY (21-22 February and 16 & 18 March))
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL 2023 (22 February – 4 March)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENT: MATRIX AN EVENING WITH LAUREN GROFF (23 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (23 February)
- KASIA KOWALSKA @ PAARD (26 February)
- SHAKATAK @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (2 March)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- FESTIVAL DAG IN DE BRANDING – EDITION 66 ( 4 March)
- THE WORLD ACCORDING TO CUSK @ WINTERNACHTEN (12 March)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)