WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: the renown Cuban dancer, Carlos Acosta performing in Rotterdam, the underground festival Grauzone in The Hague city centre, the Wild Rooster festival at the Grote Markt and the ABN-AMRO ATP tennis tournament begins in Rotterdam.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Dr Martin Luther King tribune dinner and Ricky Gervais performing in Amsterdam
ACOSTA DANZA | CUBAN ECLECTICO @ NIEUWE LUXOR THEATER ROTTERDAM (8 – 11 February)
From 8 – 11 February, Carlos Acosta – widely regarded as one of the best dancers of his generation – finally brings his Cuban dance company Acosta Danza to the Netherlands at the Nieuwe Luxor Theater Rotterdam. With Cuban Eclectico, the audience can sample everything this unique group of versatile dancers has to offer, from modern dance to Afro-Cuban folk dance: ‘It’s a sample of Cuban life.’
GRAUZONE FESTIVAL 2023 (10 -12 February)
From 10 -12 February the 10th anniversary of the Grauzone festival will take place in the The Hague city centre. The Grauzone festival is a multidisciplinary underground festival with a diverse and cutting-edge programme where music, film and art complement each other.
WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL @ GROTE MARKT (11 February)
A damn hot night in February! The cowboy hats and boots are out again: Wild Rooster is back! The free roots music festival in Grote Markt with only good rockabilly, americana, bluegrass, uptempo blues and rock’n’roll from the time when rock’n’roll was still rock’n’roll in back again on Saturday 11 February.
FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME DEFENDS THE ABN AMRO OPEN TITLE (11 -19 February)
The winner of the 2022 ABN AMRO Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime, will return in 2023 to defend his title. The Canadian, currently ranked number eight in the world, won his first ATP tournament in Rotterdam. Meanwhile, after wins in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, he already has three tournament victories to his name. The ABN AMRO Open will be held in Rotterdam Ahoy from February 11 to 19, 2023.
Other events this weekend
- RICKY GERVAIS @ AFAS LIVE IN AMSTERDAM (9 February)
- THE TALK – HOW PARENTS CAN PREVENT AND DETECT CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE IN 5 STEPS. (10 February)
- VALENTINE’S CONCERT OUT OF PASSION @ STADHUIS (11 February)
- LITERARY FOCUS: UKRAINE @ WINTERNACHTEN (12 February)
- THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TRIBUTE & DINNER (12 February)
- A NORTH POLE EXPEDITION THIS CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- UNIQUE ARCTIC NORTHERN LIGHTS EXPERIENCE AT MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 16 February)
- ART EXHIBITION: GRONINGEN – RIGA, THE CLASSICAL LINK (until 28 February)
- GARAGE ROTTERDAM PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION SCREEN, SCREEN ON MY PHONE, WHO’S THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL? (until 9 April)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE ARTS SOCIETY THE HAGUE – TROY: MYTH, HISTORY AND ARCHEOLOGY (14 February)
- TOASTMASTERS OF THE HAGUE – SPECIAL EVENT: TOASTMASTERS CLUB CONTEST (16 February)
- LINKEDIN LOCAL – THE HAGUE (FEBRUARY 2023) (16 February)
- BODYWISE CAFÉ: GETTING TO THE ROOT OF GUT HEALTH PROBLEMS, FERMENTATION DEMO AND MORE (17 Feb)
- STET PRESENTS REMOVED (17 -19 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (18 February)
- OPERA2DAY PERFORM DON QUIXOTE – AN ADVENTUROUS NEW OPERA ABOUT THE RECONQUEST OF FANTASY (21-22 February and 16 & 18 March))
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL 2023 (22 February – 4 March)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENT: MATRIX AN EVENING WITH LAUREN GROFF (23 February)
- CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (23 February)
- KASIA KOWALSKA @ PAARD (26 February)
- SHAKATAK @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (2 March)
- 40UP: DANCE EVENT FOR OVER 40S (3 March)
- PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
- FESTIVAL DAG IN DE BRANDING – EDITION 66 ( 4 March)
- FRESH! PRESENTS: ASEO QUARTET (5 March)
- ROSALIE CUNNINGHAM @ BOERDERIJ (8 March)
- THE WORLD ACCORDING TO CUSK @ WINTERNACHTEN (12 March)
- AUSTRALIA’S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER (15 March)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)