This weekend’s highlights include: the renown Cuban dancer, Carlos Acosta performing in Rotterdam, the underground festival Grauzone in The Hague city centre, the Wild Rooster festival at the Grote Markt and the ABN-AMRO ATP tennis tournament begins in Rotterdam.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Dr Martin Luther King tribune dinner and Ricky Gervais performing in Amsterdam

From 8 – 11 February, Carlos Acosta – widely regarded as one of the best dancers of his generation – finally brings his Cuban dance company Acosta Danza to the Netherlands at the Nieuwe Luxor Theater Rotterdam. With Cuban Eclectico, the audience can sample everything this unique group of versatile dancers has to offer, from modern dance to Afro-Cuban folk dance: ‘It’s a sample of Cuban life.’

From 10 -12 February the 10th anniversary of the Grauzone festival will take place in the The Hague city centre. The Grauzone festival is a multidisciplinary underground festival with a diverse and cutting-edge programme where music, film and art complement each other.

A damn hot night in February! The cowboy hats and boots are out again: Wild Rooster is back! The free roots music festival in Grote Markt with only good rockabilly, americana, bluegrass, uptempo blues and rock’n’roll from the time when rock’n’roll was still rock’n’roll in back again on Saturday 11 February.

The winner of the 2022 ABN AMRO Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime, will return in 2023 to defend his title. The Canadian, currently ranked number eight in the world, won his first ATP tournament in Rotterdam. Meanwhile, after wins in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, he already has three tournament victories to his name. The ABN AMRO Open will be held in Rotterdam Ahoy from February 11 to 19, 2023.

