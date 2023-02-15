WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Opening Weekend Escher, English language theatre with the STET presentation of “Removed”, Prince’s favourite female sax player Candy Dulfer performing at the Boerderij and the conclusion of ABN AMRO ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Linkedin Local and another session of the BodyWise Cafe

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

OPENING WEEKEND ESCHER (18 – 19 February)

On Saturday 18 February, the anniversary year 2023: The Hague City of Escher will kick off! Throughout the weekend, Kunstmuseum Den Haag and Escher in Het Paleis will host activities to properly usher in this special year.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the birth of artist Maurits Cornelis Escher. With the largest Escher museum collection in the world, Kunstmuseum Den Haag and Escher in Het Paleis will be the centre of this special anniversary year. Escher in Het Paleis and Kunstmuseum Den Haag will celebrate with no fewer than four exhibitions.

From 17 -19 February STET presents Removed by Fionnuala Kennedy at Zaal 3. Removed is the funny, poignant and affecting story of Adam that offers a glimpse into the often-unknown experiences of growing up as a “Looked After” child in the youth care system of Ireland. Removed is not based on the experiences of one individual, but rather an amalgam of the many interviews gathered by Fionnuala Kennedy, with Voice of Young People In Care, a group of young people with care experience who are campaigning for changes to the care system in Northern Ireland.

Candy Dulfer, The Netherlands and perhaps the world’s best know female saxophone player, will be performing at the Poppodium Boerderi, Zoetermeer on Satirday 18 February 2023. She is touring to promote the release of her new album “We Never Stop”. None other than Nile Rodgers (famous Chic guitarist, producer and songwriter) plays on the album.

The winner of the 2022 ABN AMRO Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime, will return in 2023 to defend his title. The Canadian, currently ranked number eight in the world, won his first ATP tournament in Rotterdam. Meanwhile, after wins in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, he already has three tournament victories to his name. The ABN AMRO Open will be held in Rotterdam Ahoy from February 11 to 19, 2023.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary