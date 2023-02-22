WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: an International comedy festival in Utrecht, a theatrical performance that takes you back to New York and Broadway of the swinging 40’s, an new exhibition from 5 internationally based Hague artists and a performance by the talented Polish pop-rock vocalist Kasia Kowalska,

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Panel 35 session about Feeling at Home in The Netherlands.



UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL 2023 (22 February – 4 March)

One of the biggest comedy festivals in the world is back for more high-profile stand-up comedy. With 42 (!) shows in 11 days, the Utrecht International Comedy Festival (UICF) this year presents names such as Martijn Koning, Magic Tom & Yuri and Glenn Wool. From February 22 to March 4, the UICF will once again put the “Domstad” in the spotlight with cutting-edge themes.

The UICF has been bringing people together to laugh for 11 editions. With comedy we make social and controversial topics a subject for discussion. Heavy food becomes easier to digest and even funny. Because the comedians come from all walks of life and from different cultures, comedy increases mutual understanding. And most importantly: laughing together is fun… and healthy!

‘Stravinsky, Mondrian and American Songs’ is a romantic and nostalgic performance, in which the performers travel back in time with the audience with music by Igor Stravinsky, songs by George Gershwin and Cole Porter, among others, and visuals of work by Piet Mondrian combined with images. of New York from the 1940s. This very varied program of cheerful, infectious and rhythmic music, dance and song typifies the character and atmosphere of New York and Broadway from the 1940s. The performers of this program, SoundWave Collective and dance group Otro Lado, are fascinated by these artists and their revolutionary approach to art.

This spring Stroom presents the work of 5 international artists based in The Hague. In the exhibition Positions: Elsewheres the artists Andrius Arutiunian, Louis Braddock Clarke and Zuzanna Zgierska, Iliada Charalambous, Anastastija (Nastija) Kiake, and Narges Mohammadi present new and recent work.

They show works that are connected to the here and now in the city, but at the same time relate to “elsewheres”. Those places can be a community centres, national borders or even outer space. Starting point for the artists is The Hague; a city that as an (inter)national centre of power and authority, derives its identity largely from its relationship to other places.

On Sunday 26 February, Kasia Kowalska, one of the most talented and popular Polish pop-rock vocalists will perform in The Hague for a very first time at the Paard.

Kasia Kowalska became popular in the mid 90s after releasing her debut album „Gemini”. Since then, she has sold almost 1.4mln albums.

