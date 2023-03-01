WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the Museum Night in Rotterdam, the American indie band Pixies playing at the Amare, the Festival Dag in de Branding in The Hague city centre and FRESH! Jazz at the Musicon.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Shakatak performing at the Boerderij, Zoetermeer and a dance event for over 40’s in the Paard.

Museumnacht010 ( Museum Night Rotterdam) 2023 takes place on Saturday 4 March. Over 30 museums and institutions in Rotterdam will open their doors exclusively from 20:00 – 01:00. Get a ticket and walk into all participating venues and experience culture and art Rotterdam has to offer.

On Saturday 4 March 2023, the Pixies will perform at Amare as part of their Doggerel world tour. The Boston-based indie-cult band is rightly considered one of the most influential alternative rock bands of the 1980s, especially in grunge and indie circles and with Kurt Cobain and David Bowie as their main fans.

On Saturday 4 March, the 66 edition of the Festival Dag in de Branding takes place in The Hague city centre. Festival Dag in de Branding is a combination of music and technology which yields endless new artistic possibilities.

On Sunday 5 March FRESH! presents the ASEO QUARTET at the Musicon. Aseo is a jazz pianist and composer born in Vienna, Austria. In 2022 he obtained his master degree with distinction at the Royal Conservatoire The Hague and is now very active in the Dutch jazz scene with many bands and projects.

His international quartet consists of a typical jazz line-up: piano trio with saxophone. But through his cultural influences and by crossing genres Aseo creates something new. And even Aseo’s Japanese roots can be heard in his unique compositions. It is a sound experience to dream away or to be completely absorbed as a listener.

