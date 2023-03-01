WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Museum Night in Rotterdam, the American indie band Pixies playing at the Amare, the Festival Dag in de Branding in The Hague city centre and FRESH! Jazz at the Musicon.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Shakatak performing at the Boerderij, Zoetermeer and a dance event for over 40’s in the Paard.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
MUSEUM NIGHT ROTTERDAM 2023 (4 March)
Museumnacht010 ( Museum Night Rotterdam) 2023 takes place on Saturday 4 March. Over 30 museums and institutions in Rotterdam will open their doors exclusively from 20:00 – 01:00. Get a ticket and walk into all participating venues and experience culture and art Rotterdam has to offer.
PIXIES @ AMARE (4 March 2023)
On Saturday 4 March 2023, the Pixies will perform at Amare as part of their Doggerel world tour. The Boston-based indie-cult band is rightly considered one of the most influential alternative rock bands of the 1980s, especially in grunge and indie circles and with Kurt Cobain and David Bowie as their main fans.
FESTIVAL DAG IN DE BRANDING – EDITION 66 ( 4 March)
On Saturday 4 March, the 66 edition of the Festival Dag in de Branding takes place in The Hague city centre. Festival Dag in de Branding is a combination of music and technology which yields endless new artistic possibilities.
FRESH! PRESENTS: ASEO QUARTET (5 March)
On Sunday 5 March FRESH! presents the ASEO QUARTET at the Musicon. Aseo is a jazz pianist and composer born in Vienna, Austria. In 2022 he obtained his master degree with distinction at the Royal Conservatoire The Hague and is now very active in the Dutch jazz scene with many bands and projects.
His international quartet consists of a typical jazz line-up: piano trio with saxophone. But through his cultural influences and by crossing genres Aseo creates something new. And even Aseo’s Japanese roots can be heard in his unique compositions. It is a sound experience to dream away or to be completely absorbed as a listener.
Other events this weekend
- SHAKATAK @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (2 March)
- 40UP: DANCE EVENT FOR OVER 40S (3 March)
- UTRECHT INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL 2023 (until 4 March)
- GARAGE ROTTERDAM PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION SCREEN, SCREEN ON MY PHONE, WHO’S THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL? (until 9 April)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- OUTDOOR YOGA @ SWEELINCKPLEIN (Every Sunday and Monday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- MUSEUM PANORAMA MESDAG PRESENTS A MAJOR RETROSPECTIVE OF ARTIST SUZE ROBERTSON’S WORK (until 5 March 2023)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMONSTRATIONS: WHERE DO WE STAND, , TWO AND A HALF YEARS ON? (7 March)
- ROSALIE CUNNINGHAM @ BOERDERIJ (8 March)
- CITY PIER NIGHT WALK (10 March)
- PINK PROJECT PRESENTS ANIMALS & WISH YOU WERE HERE (10 March)
- HOOGTIJ#72 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (11 March)
- THE WORLD ACCORDING TO CUSK @ WINTERNACHTEN (12 March)
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVITUDE WITH MARK LEIBOVICH @ JOHN ADAMS (15 March)
- AUSTRALIA’S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER (15 March)
- THE TOASTMASTERS OF THE HAGUE OFFER AN UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IMPROVISATION! (16 March)
- MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
- OPERA2DAY PERFORM DON QUIXOTE – AN ADVENTUROUS NEW OPERA ABOUT THE RECONQUEST OF FANTASY (16 & 18 March))
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- BARBARA PRAVI @ AMARE (28 March)
- ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN (16 April)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)