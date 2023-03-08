WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: a contemporary art tour of The Hague, a tribute to Lucky Philip Dube considered to be one of the most important musicians in the history of African music, an interview with Canadian author Rachel Cusk and the 47the edition of The City-Pier-City Run.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Brazilian night in the Musicon.

During HOOGTIJ you can visit more than 20 art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Free entrance. Free tours for those who wants it.

Startlocation 18:30-19:00: Galerie Maurits van de Laar (Toussaintkade 49 )

On Saturday 11 March, The LDE BAND which consists of a group of professional musicians who share the same love: the music of Lucky Dube will perform in the Paard. Lucky Philip Dube was a South African reggae musician and rastafarian considered to be one of the most important musicians in the history of African music and one of the greatest reggae musicians of all time.

On the afternoon of Sunday 12 March, a world-renowned writer is coming to The Hague: Canadian author Rachel Cusk. She will be interviewed by Dutch writer Niña Weijers. The event in the Theater aan het Spui will be framed by readings from Cusk’s oeuvre by actress Jacqueline Blom and musical performances by actor and singer Meral Polat. An after-programme in the foyer includes mini-lectures by Ianthe Mosselman and Fleur Speet, and also book sales and signing.

On Sunday 12 March the 47th edition of The City-Pier-City Run (‘CPC Loop’) The Hague will take place. It is one of the biggest running races in the Netherlands in which athletes from both national and international associations participate.

The main race the half marathon race starts and finishes at the Malieveld and en route passes by some of best tourist sites in The Hague including Scheveningen and the Peace Palace.

