WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  a contemporary art tour of The Hague,  a  tribute to Lucky Philip Dube  considered to be one of the most important musicians in the history of African music,  an interview  with Canadian author  Rachel Cusk and the 47the edition of  The City-Pier-City Run.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as a  Brazilian night in the Musicon.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with  a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

HOOGTIJ#72 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE  (10 March)

During HOOGTIJ you can visit more than 20 art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Free entrance. Free tours for those who wants it.

Startlocation 18:30-19:00: Galerie Maurits van de Laar (Toussaintkade 49 )

THE LDE BAND @ PAARD  (11 March)

On Saturday 11 March, The LDE BAND which consists of a group of professional musicians who share the same love: the music of Lucky Dube will perform in the Paard.  Lucky Philip Dube was a South African reggae musician and rastafarian considered to be one of the most important musicians in the history of African music and one of the greatest reggae musicians of all time.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO CUSK @ WINTERNACHTEN (12 March)

On the afternoon of Sunday 12 March, a world-renowned writer is coming to The Hague: Canadian author Rachel Cusk. She will be interviewed by Dutch writer Niña Weijers. The event in the Theater aan het  Spui  will be framed by readings from Cusk’s oeuvre by actress Jacqueline Blom and musical performances by actor and singer Meral Polat. An after-programme in the foyer includes mini-lectures by Ianthe Mosselman and Fleur Speet, and also book sales and signing.

CITY-PIER-CITY RUN THE HAGUE  (12 March)

On Sunday 12 March  the  47th edition  of  The City-Pier-City Run (‘CPC Loop’) The Hague will take place.   It  is one of the biggest  running races in the Netherlands in which athletes from both national and international associations participate.

The  main race the half marathon race starts and finishes at the Malieveld and en route passes by  some of   best  tourist sites in The Hague  including Scheveningen and the Peace Palace.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page 