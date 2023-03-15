WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: former Soft cell singer Marc Almond at the Paard, a Foodtruck event on the lange Voorhout, St Patrick’s day celebrations and the opportunity to discover The Hague in one day during ‘Wereldreis door eigen stad’.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Opera2day production of Don Quixote and for dance lovers the Moving Futures Festival.
MARC ALMOND @ PAARD (16 March)
Titled ‘Chaos and The Hits Tour’, former Soft Cell vocalist Marc Almond returns to the stage to promote his 24th studio album ‘Chaos and a Dancing Star’ and will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 16 March.
He gained great fame in the 1980s as a successful singles artist. The Southport-born singer-songwriter sang in a variety of bands before embarking on a solo career from a personal passion.
FOODTRUCK FESTIVAL RRROLLEND – WINTER EDITION (16 -19 March)
Rrrollend, the Foodtruck Festival is getting ready for a unique experience, namely the very first winter edition. From 16 to 19 March on the Lange Voorhout in The Hague city centre, you can enjoy a picturesque location, hot drinks and winter delicacies.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATIONS IN THE HAGUE (17 March)
On Friday March 17th, the largest St Patrick’s Day festival in the Netherlands is back with Irish dancing school performances, Irish bands and tens of thousands of green-clad merry makers – both Irish and ‘Irish for a day’. The Hague celebrates big in the Grote Mark and O’Caseys Irish pub. Entrance to the festivities is free.
WERELDREIS DOOR EIGEN STAD – DISCOVER THE HAGUE IN ONE AFTERNOON! (18 March)
More than 200 nationalities live and work in The Hague. People with diverse beliefs, backgrounds and lifestyles. Who have fascinating stories and are brimming with creativity and great initiatives. On Saturday 18 March, during ‘Wereldreis door eigen stad’ which translates to “World Tour though your own city”, many organisations in The Hague will be opening their doors to the public and offering a free programme packed with fun cultural activities, including performances, concerts, exhibitions, city walks, and guided mosque, temple and museum tours.
Other events this weekend
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVITUDE WITH MARK LEIBOVICH @ JOHN ADAMS (15 March)
- AUSTRALIA’S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER (15 March)
- THE TOASTMASTERS OF THE HAGUE OFFER AN UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IMPROVISATION! (16 March)
- OPERA2DAY PERFORM DON QUIXOTE – AN ADVENTUROUS NEW OPERA ABOUT THE RECONQUEST OF FANTASY (16 & 18 March))
- MOVING FUTURES FESTIVAL – GROUNDBREAKING DANCE (17-18 March)
- GARAGE ROTTERDAM PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION SCREEN, SCREEN ON MY PHONE, WHO’S THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL? (until 9 April)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (March 4-18, April 1-22, May 6-20-27, Jun 3-17-24)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- MICHAEL BUBLÉ @ZIGGO DOME (22 March 2023)
- QETC PRESENTS – ENDLESS SECOND (23 -26 March)
- ELEANOR CATTON @ BORDERKITCHEN (24 March)
- IAN SIEGAL @ MUSICON (26 March)
- DIRECT DUTCH FILM CLUB SUNDAY 26 MARCH – MOVIE ‘DE SURPRISE’ (26 March)
- BARBARA PRAVI @ AMARE (28 March)
- RESIDENTIE ORKESK PERFORMS MAN AND NATURE – MAKE MUSIC, NOT TRASH (31 March)
- CRAZY LITTLE THINGS – QUEEN: THE STORY (1 April)
- REWIRE ANNOUNCES FULL MUSIC LINE-UP FOR 2023 EDITION (6-9 April)
- ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN (16 April)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN APRIL (19, 23 & 28 April)
- STET PRESENTS I, MALVOLIO (22 & 23 April)
- ROLF SANCHEZ, JETT REBEL, FROUKJE, JEANGU MACROOY AND ABBA FEVER AT 15TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (FREEDOM FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)