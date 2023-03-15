WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: former Soft cell singer Marc Almond at the Paard, a Foodtruck event on the lange Voorhout, St Patrick’s day celebrations and the opportunity to discover The Hague in one day during ‘Wereldreis door eigen stad’.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Opera2day production of Don Quixote and for dance lovers the Moving Futures Festival.

Titled ‘Chaos and The Hits Tour’, former Soft Cell vocalist Marc Almond returns to the stage to promote his 24th studio album ‘Chaos and a Dancing Star’ and will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 16 March.

He gained great fame in the 1980s as a successful singles artist. The Southport-born singer-songwriter sang in a variety of bands before embarking on a solo career from a personal passion.

Rrrollend, the Foodtruck Festival is getting ready for a unique experience, namely the very first winter edition. From 16 to 19 March on the Lange Voorhout in The Hague city centre, you can enjoy a picturesque location, hot drinks and winter delicacies.

On Friday March 17th, the largest St Patrick’s Day festival in the Netherlands is back with Irish dancing school performances, Irish bands and tens of thousands of green-clad merry makers – both Irish and ‘Irish for a day’. The Hague celebrates big in the Grote Mark and O’Caseys Irish pub. Entrance to the festivities is free.

More than 200 nationalities live and work in The Hague. People with diverse beliefs, backgrounds and lifestyles. Who have fascinating stories and are brimming with creativity and great initiatives. On Saturday 18 March, during ‘Wereldreis door eigen stad’ which translates to “World Tour though your own city”, many organisations in The Hague will be opening their doors to the public and offering a free programme packed with fun cultural activities, including performances, concerts, exhibitions, city walks, and guided mosque, temple and museum tours.

