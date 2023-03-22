WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Movies that Matter Festival, New Zealand author Eleanor Catton at BorderKitchen, a night of English language comedy at the Branoul Theatre and English singer/guitarist Ian Siegal at the Musicon.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Brazilian Forró dance night on Friday and the Direct Dutch Film Club on Sunday afternoon.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

JUBILEE EDITION OF THE MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (24 March to 1 April)

Movies that Matter is back this year – after previous adapted editions – in the physical halls of Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui from 24 March to 1 April.. During the 15th anniversary edition, urgent, moving and inspiring films can be seen in The Hague and satellite locations throughout the country for nine days.

Booker-prize winning New Zealand author Eleanor Catton will join BorderKitchen on March 24 to talk about her new novel, Birnam Wood. Catton shot to fame when her second novel The Luminaries won the Booker Prize in 2013, making the then 28-year-old one of the youngest winners of the prestigious prize.

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 25 March for a night of laughs in English.. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Nick Elleray (Australia) plus feature support: Kriti Prajapati (India) & your host MC is James Johnson (UK). The entire shows is in English.

English singer/guitarist Ian Siegal has been the European blues scene’s best-kept secret for years. His sandpapery voice is the first thing that jumps to mind, but Siegal has another great quality: his versatility.

The more his career progresses, the more forays he makes towards roots and soul. Siegal has what Bruce Springsteen also has: if you have seen him live once, you will be a fan forever.

