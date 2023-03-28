WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Movies that Matter Festival, the Keukenhof flower exhibition, Spectacular acrobatics from Australia and a Queen tribute concert.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Jack Broadbent at the Paard and Sang Young Park at BorderKitchen.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

JUBILEE EDITION OF THE MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (until to 1 April)

Movies that Matter is back this year – after previous adapted editions – in the physical halls of Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui from 24 March to 1 April.. During the 15th anniversary edition, urgent, moving and inspiring films can be seen in The Hague and satellite locations throughout the country for nine days.

Flower exhibition Keukenhof received its first visitors on the morning of 23 March..The spring park is a favourite place to enjoy millions of blooming tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers. From now until 14 May 2023, well over 1 million people from around the globe are expected to visit the exhibition. Keukenhof thereby makes a major contribution to the Dutch tourist and floriculture sectors.

Spectacular acrobatics from Australia on March 30 in Theater de Veste The Australian Gravity & Other Myths will return to Delft on March 30! After the successful performances ‘A Simple Space’ and ‘Backbone’, this circus company comes with the spectacular show ‘Out of Chaos…’. A must-see for theatre, dance and acrobatics enthusiasts! “Conceptually brilliant and sophisticatedly simple… circus with a big, pounding heart and an honest, earthy soul.” – InDaily CRAZY LITTLE THINGS – QUEEN: THE STORY (1 April)

In a short time, Crazy Little Things grew into a true sensation. After performing on several major stages and festivals, the seven-member group now comes with a special theatre programme. Do not expect stick-on moustaches, hoovers or wigs as these musicians go back to the essence of Queen music.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary