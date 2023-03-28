WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: The Movies that Matter Festival, the Keukenhof flower exhibition, Spectacular acrobatics from Australia and a Queen tribute concert.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Jack Broadbent at the Paard and Sang Young Park at BorderKitchen.
JUBILEE EDITION OF THE MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (until to 1 April)
Movies that Matter is back this year – after previous adapted editions – in the physical halls of Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui from 24 March to 1 April.. During the 15th anniversary edition, urgent, moving and inspiring films can be seen in The Hague and satellite locations throughout the country for nine days.
SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May)
Flower exhibition Keukenhof received its first visitors on the morning of 23 March..The spring park is a favourite place to enjoy millions of blooming tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers. From now until 14 May 2023, well over 1 million people from around the globe are expected to visit the exhibition. Keukenhof thereby makes a major contribution to the Dutch tourist and floriculture sectors.
OUT OF CHAOS: SPECTACULAR ACROBATICS FROM AUSTRALIA (30 March)
Spectacular acrobatics from Australia on March 30 in Theater de Veste
The Australian Gravity & Other Myths will return to Delft on March 30! After the successful performances ‘A Simple Space’ and ‘Backbone’, this circus company comes with the spectacular show ‘Out of Chaos…’.
A must-see for theatre, dance and acrobatics enthusiasts! “Conceptually brilliant and sophisticatedly simple… circus with a big, pounding heart and an honest, earthy soul.” – InDaily
CRAZY LITTLE THINGS – QUEEN: THE STORY (1 April)
In a short time, Crazy Little Things grew into a true sensation. After performing on several major stages and festivals, the seven-member group now comes with a special theatre programme. Do not expect stick-on moustaches, hoovers or wigs as these musicians go back to the essence of Queen music.
Other events this weekend
- IAN SIEGAL @ MUSICON (29 March)
- SANG YOUNG PARK @BORDERKITCHEN (29 March)
- RESIDENTIE ORKESK PERFORMS MAN AND NATURE – MAKE MUSIC, NOT TRASH (31 March)
- JACK BROADBENT @ PAARD (2 April)
- GARAGE ROTTERDAM PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION SCREEN, SCREEN ON MY PHONE, WHO’S THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL? (until 9 April)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (April 1 & 22, May 6, 20 & 27, Jun 3,17 &24)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- LINKEDIN LOCAL – THE HAGUE (APRIL 2023) (6 April)
- REWIRE ANNOUNCES FULL MUSIC LINE-UP FOR 2023 EDITION (6-9 April)
- RECOMBINATION, THE FULLDOME JOURNEY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (6 April – 7 May)
- DUTCH CONDUCTING MASTERCLASS CONCERT (10 April)
- S.A. COSBY @ BORDERKITCHEN (13 April)
- DRESDEN CHOIR FRAUENKIRCHE TO PERFORM IN THE HAGUE (14 April)
- ARON CONDUCTS & PLAYS (14 April)
- PINK PROJECT THE BAND @ STADSTHEATER ZOETERMEER (14 April)
- ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN (16 April)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN APRIL (19, 23 & 28 April)
- STET PRESENTS I, MALVOLIO (22 & 23 April)
- THE LIFE I LIVE COUNTS DOWN UNTIL KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) (26 April)
- CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (28 April)
- AN EVENING WITH PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (1 May)
- ROLF SANCHEZ, JETT REBEL, FROUKJE, JEANGU MACROOY AND ABBA FEVER AT 15TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (FREEDOM FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
- NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR – INTERNATIONAL SENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA (6 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)