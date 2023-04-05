WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the Rewire music festival, the fair on the Malieveld, an Easter Market on the Lange Voorhout and the blooming flowers at Keukenhof.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Linked Social event and a Dutch masterclass conducting concert.

Enjoy your Easter weekend

The Rewire Festival has announced the full music line-up for its 12th edition, taking place from 6 to 9 April in the city centre of The Hague which includes many (world) premieres, commissioned projects and unique collaborations that reflect the aim of Rewire to platform and facilitate musical experimentation, exploration and innovation.

As a tradition, around Easter and King’s Day, there is always a huge fair on the Malieveld . With around sixty attractions the fair is put together in such a way that there is something for everyone.

HOME MADE EASTER MARKET (7 – 10 April)

During the Home Made Easter Market on the Lange Voorhout, dozens of exhibitors present a wide range of products. For four days you can stroll along stalls with clothing, jewellery, antiques, books and articles from mother’s and grandmother’s time at this market. The market is every day from 11:00 to 18:00, but the food trucks and music continue until 21:00. SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May) Flower exhibition Keukenhof received its first visitors on the morning of 23 March. The spring park is a favourite place to enjoy millions of blooming tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers. From now until 14 May 2023, well over 1 million people from around the globe are expected to visit the exhibition.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary