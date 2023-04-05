WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Rewire music festival, the fair on the Malieveld, an Easter Market on the Lange Voorhout and the blooming flowers at Keukenhof.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Linked Social event and a Dutch masterclass conducting concert.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your Easter weekend
REWIRE ANNOUNCES FULL MUSIC LINE-UP FOR 2023 EDITION (6-9 April)
The Rewire Festival has announced the full music line-up for its 12th edition, taking place from 6 to 9 April in the city centre of The Hague which includes many (world) premieres, commissioned projects and unique collaborations that reflect the aim of Rewire to platform and facilitate musical experimentation, exploration and innovation.
KONINGS KERMIS (KINGS FAIR) (7 – 27 April)
As a tradition, around Easter and King’s Day, there is always a huge fair on the Malieveld . With around sixty attractions the fair is put together in such a way that there is something for everyone.
HOME MADE EASTER MARKET (7 – 10 April)
During the Home Made Easter Market on the Lange Voorhout, dozens of exhibitors present a wide range of products. For four days you can stroll along stalls with clothing, jewellery, antiques, books and articles from mother’s and grandmother’s time at this market. The market is every day from 11:00 to 18:00, but the food trucks and music continue until 21:00.
SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May)
Flower exhibition Keukenhof received its first visitors on the morning of 23 March. The spring park is a favourite place to enjoy millions of blooming tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers.
From now until 14 May 2023, well over 1 million people from around the globe are expected to visit the exhibition.
Other events this weekend
- LINKEDIN LOCAL – THE HAGUE (APRIL 2023) (6 April)
- RECOMBINATION, THE FULLDOME JOURNEY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (6 April – 7 May)
- DUTCH CONDUCTING MASTERCLASS CONCERT (10 April)
- GARAGE ROTTERDAM PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION SCREEN, SCREEN ON MY PHONE, WHO’S THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL? (until 9 April)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- S.A. COSBY @ BORDERKITCHEN (13 April)
- DRESDEN CHOIR FRAUENKIRCHE TO PERFORM IN THE HAGUE (14 April)
- ARON CONDUCTS & PLAYS (14 April)
- PINK PROJECT THE BAND @ STADSTHEATER ZOETERMEER (14 April)
- GIN & RUM FESTIVAL THE HAGUE 2023 (15 April)
- AMSTERDAM FUNK ORCHESTRA FEAT. JARED GRANT A TRIBUTE TO JAMES BROWN (15 April)
- ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN (16 April)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN APRIL (19, 23 & 28 April)
- PANEL35 @ THE HAGUE TECH – EMPLOYEE WELLBEING (20 April)
- PARTY4PLANET: EARTH DAY 2023 (21 April)
- ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (22 April)
- STET PRESENTS I, MALVOLIO (22 & 23 April)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (April 22, May 6, 20 & 27, Jun 3,17 & 24)
- THE LIFE I LIVE COUNTS DOWN UNTIL KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) (26 April)
- CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (28 April)
- AN EVENING WITH PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (1 May)
- ROLF SANCHEZ, JETT REBEL, FROUKJE, JEANGU MACROOY AND ABBA FEVER AT 15TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (FREEDOM FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
- NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR – INTERNATIONAL SENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA (6 May)
- GIULIANO DA EMPOLI @ BORDERKITCHEN (10 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (21 May – 11 June)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)