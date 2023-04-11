WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: a show for Pink Floyd fans at Stadstheater Zoetermeer , the American rap rock band Fun Lovin’ Criminals at the Paard, a Gin and Rum festival in the Grote Kerk and another edition of the international literature festival WinterNachten at Theater aan het Spui.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a English language comedy night at Pepijn’s Comedy Club and a tribute to James Brown at the Boerderij.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your Easter weekend
PINK PROJECT THE BAND @ STADSTHEATER ZOETERMEER (14 April)
The public wants to hear Pink Floyd, in its best form, and that is the goal of Pink Project. For a quarter of a century they have been able to flawlessly portray the musical legacy of Pink Floyd in theatres and pop venues. After a very successful Pink Floyd Past to Present tour, the band will tour in 2022 – 2023 with a more than worthy sequel: Pink Floyd Past to Present Part 2. They will be coming to the Stadstheater Zoetermeer on Friday 14 April.
FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS @ PAARD (15 April)
Fun Lovin’ Criminals are coming to PAARD on April 15, this time with the charismatic founding member Brian Fast Leiser on vocals. Together with Frank Benbini on drums and new addition Naim Cortazzi (Happy Mondays) on guitar and a good dose of renewed energy, FLC will turn things upside down.
GIN & RUM FESTIVAL THE HAGUE 2023 (15 April)
During the Gin & Rum Festival, which takes place on Saturday 15 April in the Grote Kerk, there will be more than 25 GIN houses, there are various RUM pearls and there are opportunities to follow workshops. This year’s festival promises to be even bigger and better. With a Silent Disco, Gin & Rum Workshops, games and various entertainment.
ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN (16 April)
On Sunday 16 April as part of the Winternachten festival in All the World’s Excuses, prominent international authors Chika Unigwe and David Diop talk about global traces of slavery and how they permeate our current society and literature. They address (post)colonialism, migration and identity formation. And of course they will read from their own work. This event is in English; translations of non-English readings will be projected on a screen.
Other events this weekend
- S.A. COSBY @ BORDERKITCHEN (13 April)
- PEPIJN’S COMEDY CLUB – BUT IN ENGLISH (13 April)
- DRESDEN CHOIR FRAUENKIRCHE TO PERFORM IN THE HAGUE (14 April)
- ARON CONDUCTS & PLAYS (14 April)
- AMSTERDAM FUNK ORCHESTRA FEAT. JARED GRANT A TRIBUTE TO JAMES BROWN (15 April)
- KONINGS KERMIS (KINGS FAIR) (until 27 April)
- RECOMBINATION, THE FULLDOME JOURNEY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 7 May)
- SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday until June 4)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN APRIL (19, 23 & 28 April)
- PANEL35 @ THE HAGUE TECH – EMPLOYEE WELLBEING (20 April)
- PARTY4PLANET: EARTH DAY 2023 (21 April)
- ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (22 April)
- STET PRESENTS I, MALVOLIO (22 & 23 April)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (April 22, May 6, 20 & 27, Jun 3,17 & 24)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER ON TOUR DEN HAAG – THEATRE OF VIOLENCE (23 April)
- JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS IMMIGRATION, TRANSFORMATION AND SOCIETY (24 April)
- THE LIFE I LIVE COUNTS DOWN UNTIL KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) (26 April)
- CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (28 April)
- AN EVENING WITH PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (1 May)
- ROLF SANCHEZ, JETT REBEL, FROUKJE, JEANGU MACROOY AND ABBA FEVER AT 15TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (FREEDOM FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
- NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR – INTERNATIONAL SENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA (6 May)
- GIULIANO DA EMPOLI @ BORDERKITCHEN (10 May)
- DE TEMPLE – STORY OF THE AMERICAN RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP ‘THE PEOPLES TEMPLE’ (10 -13 May)
- A SUPERSIZED MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (13 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- CADANCE RETURNS TO THE HAGUE: WHERE WORLDS COLLIDE AND CONNECT (18 -29 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (31 May – 11 June)
- KADEROCK 2023 (2-3 June)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)