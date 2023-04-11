WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: a show for Pink Floyd fans at Stadstheater Zoetermeer , the American rap rock band Fun Lovin’ Criminals at the Paard, a Gin and Rum festival in the Grote Kerk and another edition of the international literature festival WinterNachten at Theater aan het Spui.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a English language comedy night at Pepijn’s Comedy Club and a tribute to James Brown at the Boerderij.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your Easter weekend

The public wants to hear Pink Floyd, in its best form, and that is the goal of Pink Project. For a quarter of a century they have been able to flawlessly portray the musical legacy of Pink Floyd in theatres and pop venues. After a very successful Pink Floyd Past to Present tour, the band will tour in 2022 – 2023 with a more than worthy sequel: Pink Floyd Past to Present Part 2. They will be coming to the Stadstheater Zoetermeer on Friday 14 April.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are coming to PAARD on April 15, this time with the charismatic founding member Brian Fast Leiser on vocals. Together with Frank Benbini on drums and new addition Naim Cortazzi (Happy Mondays) on guitar and a good dose of renewed energy, FLC will turn things upside down.

During the Gin & Rum Festival, which takes place on Saturday 15 April in the Grote Kerk, there will be more than 25 GIN houses, there are various RUM pearls and there are opportunities to follow workshops. This year’s festival promises to be even bigger and better. With a Silent Disco, Gin & Rum Workshops, games and various entertainment.

ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN (16 April) On Sunday 16 April as part of the Winternachten festival in All the World’s Excuses, prominent international authors Chika Unigwe and David Diop talk about global traces of slavery and how they permeate our current society and literature. They address (post)colonialism, migration and identity formation. And of course they will read from their own work. This event is in English; translations of non-English readings will be projected on a screen.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary