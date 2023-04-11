WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  a show for Pink Floyd fans at Stadstheater  Zoetermeer ,  the  American rap rock band Fun Lovin’ Criminals at  the Paard, a Gin and Rum festival  in the Grote Kerk  and another edition of the  international literature  festival  WinterNachten at Theater aan het Spui.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  a English language comedy night at  Pepijn’s Comedy Club  and a tribute to James Brown at the Boerderij.

PINK PROJECT THE BAND @ STADSTHEATER ZOETERMEER (14 April)

The public wants to hear Pink Floyd, in its best form, and that is the goal of Pink Project. For a quarter of a century they have been able to flawlessly portray the musical legacy of Pink Floyd in theatres and pop venues. After a very successful Pink Floyd Past to Present tour, the band will tour in 2022 – 2023  with a more than worthy sequel: Pink Floyd Past to Present Part 2. They will be coming to the  Stadstheater  Zoetermeer on Friday 14 April.

FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS @ PAARD (15 April)

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are coming to PAARD on April 15, this time with the charismatic founding member Brian Fast Leiser on vocals. Together with Frank Benbini on drums and new addition Naim Cortazzi (Happy Mondays) on guitar and a good dose of renewed energy, FLC will turn things upside down.

GIN & RUM FESTIVAL THE HAGUE 2023  (15 April)

During the Gin & Rum Festival,   which takes  place on Saturday 15  April in the  Grote Kerk,   there will be  more than 25 GIN houses, there are various RUM pearls and there are opportunities to follow  workshops. This year’s festival promises to be even bigger and better. With a Silent Disco, Gin & Rum Workshops, games and various entertainment.

ALL THE WORLD’S EXCUSES @ WINTERNACHTEN  (16 April)

On Sunday 16 April  as part of the Winternachten festival   in  All the World’s Excuses, prominent international authors Chika Unigwe and David Diop talk about global traces of slavery and how they permeate our current society and literature. They address (post)colonialism, migration and identity formation. And of course they will read from their own work. This event is in English; translations of non-English readings will be projected on a screen.

