WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: a comedy show by German stand-up comedian Christian Schulte-Loh, a second-hand book fair at St John & St Philip church, a theatre production of Malvolio and the second edition of Party4Planet.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Movies that Matter on Tour film -Theatre of Violence and the flowers at Keukenhof are still in bloom.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (22 April)
Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 22 April for a night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Christian Schulte-Loh (Germany) plus support acts Frank Buytendijk (NL) and Christos Sougklakos (Greece)) & your host MC is Joe Eagan (Canada). The entire shows is in English.
ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (22 April)
The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday 22 April 2023, from 10:30 to 15:00.
Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – we have it all!
A bric-a-brac/jumble sale will be also be held, and there will be coffee, tea and cakes. Come to stock up on quality books at very low prices!
STET PRESENTS I, MALVOLIO (22 & 23 April)
This one-man act of storytelling alchemy draws us deep into the madness of Shakespeare’s classic comedy.
PARTY4PLANET: EARTH DAY 2023 (21 April)
Get ready to party with a purpose at Party4Planet: Earth Day 2023 #RestoreOurEarth! This hybrid event is the perfect way to celebrate our planet and its future with live music, visual entertainment, and social activism.
Our second edition of Party4Planet is dedicated to Earth Day 2023 and its theme: #RestoreOurEarth. We’re bringing climate activists and the community together to dance, learn, and connect in a fun and engaging way.
Join us at Planet Disco at The Hague Tech, where our in-person event will get you moving to the beat of our select DJs. Grab your friends, your dancing shoes, and your favourite drinks and get ready to party for the planet!
Other events this weekend
- FILM: COLDPLAY – MUSIC OF THE SPHERES: LIVE AT RIVER PLATE (19 & 23 April)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN APRIL (19, 23 & 28 April)
- PANEL35 @ THE HAGUE TECH – EMPLOYEE WELLBEING (20 April)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (April 22, May 6, 20 & 27, Jun 3,17 & 24)
- MOVIES THAT MATTER ON TOUR DEN HAAG – THEATRE OF VIOLENCE (23 April)
- THE SELECTER @ PARADISO (23 April)
- KONINGS KERMIS (KINGS FAIR) (until 27 April)
- RECOMBINATION, THE FULLDOME JOURNEY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 7 May)
- SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday until June 4)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE PRESENTS IMMIGRATION, TRANSFORMATION AND SOCIETY (24 April)
- THE LIFE I LIVE COUNTS DOWN UNTIL KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) (26 April)
- CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (28 April)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS (29 April to 11 June)
- IDA NIELSEN & THE FUNKBOTS – FORMER PROTEGÉ PRINCE (1 May)
- AN EVENING WITH PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (1 May)
- JOIN IN FOR THE LARGEST LIBERATION-LUNCH IN THE COUNTRY (5 May)
- ROLF SANCHEZ, JETT REBEL, FROUKJE, JEANGU MACROOY AND ABBA FEVER AT 15TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (FREEDOM FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
- NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR – INTERNATIONAL SENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA (6 May)
- GIULIANO DA EMPOLI @ BORDERKITCHEN (10 May)
- DE TEMPLE – STORY OF THE AMERICAN RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP ‘THE PEOPLES TEMPLE’ (10 -13 May)
- A SUPERSIZED MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (13 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- CADANCE RETURNS TO THE HAGUE: WHERE WORLDS COLLIDE AND CONNECT (18 -29 May)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (19 -21 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- SNIESTER 2023 (26 & 27 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (31 May – 11 June)
- KADEROCK 2023 (2-3 June)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)