This weekend’s highlights include: a comedy show by German stand-up comedian Christian Schulte-Loh, a second-hand book fair at St John & St Philip church, a theatre production of Malvolio and the second edition of Party4Planet.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Movies that Matter on Tour film -Theatre of Violence and the flowers at Keukenhof are still in bloom.

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 22 April for a night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Christian Schulte-Loh (Germany) plus support acts Frank Buytendijk (NL) and Christos Sougklakos (Greece)) & your host MC is Joe Eagan (Canada). The entire shows is in English.

The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday 22 April 2023, from 10:30 to 15:00.

Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – we have it all!

A bric-a-brac/jumble sale will be also be held, and there will be coffee, tea and cakes. Come to stock up on quality books at very low prices!

This one-man act of storytelling alchemy draws us deep into the madness of Shakespeare’s classic comedy.

PARTY4PLANET: EARTH DAY 2023 (21 April) Get ready to party with a purpose at Party4Planet: Earth Day 2023 #RestoreOurEarth! This hybrid event is the perfect way to celebrate our planet and its future with live music, visual entertainment, and social activism. Our second edition of Party4Planet is dedicated to Earth Day 2023 and its theme: #RestoreOurEarth. We’re bringing climate activists and the community together to dance, learn, and connect in a fun and engaging way. Join us at Planet Disco at The Hague Tech, where our in-person event will get you moving to the beat of our select DJs. Grab your friends, your dancing shoes, and your favourite drinks and get ready to party for the planet!

