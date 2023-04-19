WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  a comedy show by German stand-up comedian Christian Schulte-Loh,  a second-hand book fair at St  John & St Philip church, a theatre production of Malvolio and the second edition of Party4Planet.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as the Movies that Matter on Tour film -Theatre of Violence and the flowers at  Keukenhof are still in bloom.

HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (22 April)

Join The Hague Comedy night  on Saturday 22 April   for  a  night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner  Christian Schulte-Loh (Germany)  plus   support acts Frank Buytendijk (NL)  and Christos Sougklakos (Greece))  & your host MC is Joe Eagan (Canada). The entire shows is in English.

ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (22 April)

The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday 22  April 2023, from 10:30 to 15:00.

Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – we have it all!

A bric-a-brac/jumble sale will be also be held, and there will be coffee, tea and cakes. Come to stock up on quality books at very low prices!

STET PRESENTS I, MALVOLIO (22 & 23 April)

On the weekend of 22 April STET presents at Koninklijke Schouwburg – Het Paradijs,  I Malvolio by Tim Crouch. A story of lost dignity, prudery, practical jokes and bullying, I, Malvolio re-imagines Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night from the point of view of its most notoriously abused steward.

This one-man act of storytelling alchemy draws us deep into the madness of Shakespeare’s classic comedy.

PARTY4PLANET: EARTH DAY 2023  (21 April)

Get ready to party with a purpose at Party4Planet: Earth Day 2023 #RestoreOurEarth! This hybrid event is the perfect way to celebrate our planet and its future with live music, visual entertainment, and social activism.

Our second edition of Party4Planet is dedicated to Earth Day 2023 and its theme: #RestoreOurEarth. We’re bringing climate activists and the community together to dance, learn, and connect in a fun and engaging way.

Join us at Planet Disco at The Hague Tech, where our in-person event will get you moving to the beat of our select DJs. Grab your friends, your dancing shoes, and your favourite drinks and get ready to party for the planet!

