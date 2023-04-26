WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the free The Life I Live festival in the city city to pre- celebrate Kingsday, the Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer at the Paard, a visit to the Japanese Gardens in Clingendael park and the fulldome fractal movie, Recombination, at the Museon-Omniversum

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a free Dutch Workshop about the Dutch “oranjes” and the flowers at Keukenhof are still in bloom.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

This year Gotu Jim, Prins S. en De Geit, WIES, Babs and Sunfire will perform on the stages at the Buitenhof, Noordeinde, Lange Voorhout and at the Hofvijver. Despite hefty challenges and with a smaller set-up, a quirky line-up is ready. Sharp tone, abrasive music choices and a friendly atmosphere are characteristic of THE LIFE I LIVE: KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) and thus perpetuate the identity of Popstad The Hague as a breeding ground for talent and authenticity.

Anyone who has seen Candy Dulfer play knows that playing live is her great love and she will performing at the Paard on 28 April. Together with her band she has played venues all over the world, from the famous Blue Note Clubs in Japan to the largest festivals in Europe. During the pandemic, she continued to work on her new album We Never Stop. As the title says: Dulfer will never stop! After her international breakthrough with the subsequent number 1 hit “Lily Was Here” and guest appearances with Prince (“When I want sax, I call Candy”), her platinum debut album followed, Saxuality (with a Grammy nomination).

JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS (29 April to 11 June)

The Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park will be open again this spring from Saturday 29 April to Sunday 11 June 11 from 09:00 to 20:00.. The magnificent Japanese Garden can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It’s the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and dates from around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.

RECOMBINATION, THE FULLDOME JOURNEY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 7 May) Until May 7, the Dutch production Recombination, the Fulldome Journey can be seen exclusively in Museon-Omniversum. This unique film is a special experience that is unparalleled and had its world premiere in Museon-Omniversum on April 5. Recombination, the Fulldome Journey is a fulldome fractal movie. This means that the entire 840 m² dome screen will be covered with images. Julius Horsthuis teamed up with seven of his favourite music producers to create a journey through music, space-time and mathematics. The result is a visualization of musical abstraction.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary