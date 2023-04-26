WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the free The Life I Live festival in the city city to pre- celebrate Kingsday, the Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer at the Paard, a visit to the Japanese Gardens in Clingendael park and the fulldome fractal movie, Recombination, at the Museon-Omniversum
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a free Dutch Workshop about the Dutch “oranjes” and the flowers at Keukenhof are still in bloom.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
THE LIFE I LIVE COUNTS DOWN UNTIL KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) (26 April)
This year Gotu Jim, Prins S. en De Geit, WIES, Babs and Sunfire will perform on the stages at the Buitenhof, Noordeinde, Lange Voorhout and at the Hofvijver. Despite hefty challenges and with a smaller set-up, a quirky line-up is ready.
Sharp tone, abrasive music choices and a friendly atmosphere are characteristic of THE LIFE I LIVE: KONINGSNACHT (KINGSNIGHT) and thus perpetuate the identity of Popstad The Hague as a breeding ground for talent and authenticity.
CANDY DULFER @ PAARD (28 April)
Anyone who has seen Candy Dulfer play knows that playing live is her great love and she will performing at the Paard on 28 April. Together with her band she has played venues all over the world, from the famous Blue Note Clubs in Japan to the largest festivals in Europe. During the pandemic, she continued to work on her new album We Never Stop. As the title says: Dulfer will never stop!
After her international breakthrough with the subsequent number 1 hit “Lily Was Here” and guest appearances with Prince (“When I want sax, I call Candy”), her platinum debut album followed, Saxuality (with a Grammy nomination).
JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS (29 April to 11 June)
The Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park will be open again this spring from Saturday 29 April to Sunday 11 June 11 from 09:00 to 20:00..
The magnificent Japanese Garden can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It’s the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and dates from around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.
RECOMBINATION, THE FULLDOME JOURNEY @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 7 May)
Until May 7, the Dutch production Recombination, the Fulldome Journey can be seen exclusively in Museon-Omniversum. This unique film is a special experience that is unparalleled and had its world premiere in Museon-Omniversum on April 5.
Recombination, the Fulldome Journey is a fulldome fractal movie. This means that the entire 840 m² dome screen will be covered with images. Julius Horsthuis teamed up with seven of his favourite music producers to create a journey through music, space-time and mathematics. The result is a visualization of musical abstraction.
Other events this weekend
- KONINGS KERMIS (KINGS FAIR) (until 27 April)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN APRIL (28 April)
- DIRECT DUTCH WORKSHOP ‘DE ORANJES’ (30 April)
- SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday until June 4)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- IDA NIELSEN & THE FUNKBOTS – FORMER PROTEGÉ PRINCE (1 May)
- AN EVENING WITH PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (1 May)
- RAUL MIDÓN @ POPPODIUM BORDERIJ (3 May)
- JOIN IN FOR THE LARGEST LIBERATION-LUNCH IN THE COUNTRY (5 May)
- ROLF SANCHEZ, JETT REBEL, FROUKJE, JEANGU MACROOY AND ABBA FEVER AT 15TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (FREEDOM FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (May 6, 20 & 27, Jun 3,17 & 24)
- NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR – INTERNATIONAL SENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA (6 May)
- GIULIANO DA EMPOLI @ BORDERKITCHEN (10 May)
- DE TEMPLE – STORY OF THE AMERICAN RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP ‘THE PEOPLES TEMPLE’ (10 -13 May)
- FIBER FESTIVAL PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION FRAGMENTS AT NEWLY OPENED ART-WAREHOUSE DOOR OPEN SPACE (11-14 May)
- A SUPERSIZED MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (13 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- AWC THE HAGUE – ISSUES OF OUR TIME LECTURE – HISTORY IN THE HERE AND NOW (17 May)
- CADANCE RETURNS TO THE HAGUE: WHERE WORLDS COLLIDE AND CONNECT (18 -29 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- SNIESTER 2023 (26 & 27 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (31 May – 11 June)
- KADEROCK 2023 (2-3 June)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- THE OCEAN RACE STOPOVER IN THE HAGUE; FREE FIVE-DAY ADVENTURE PROGRAMME (11 – 15 June)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- HAPPY DAYS BY SAMUEL BECKET (7-8 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)