WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the ‘gratis” BevrijdingFestival (Liberation festival) on the Malieveld; a “gratis” outdoors dancing class at Zuiderpark; The Ndlovu Youth Choir, the international sensation from South Africa at the Amare and the Marco Ullstein Quintet performing at the Musicon as part of the FRESH! jazz concert series.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a large “gratis” Liberation lunch on the Lange Voorhout and it’s your last chance to see the fulldome fractal movie Recombination at the Museon-Omniversum.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

BevrijdingFestival (Liberation Festival )The Hague on Friday 5 May 2023 offers an impressive programme with lectures, stand-up comedy, a Freedom Lecture and, of course, lots of music. For the first time, the festival will take place not only on Malieveld, but also in the adjacent Provinciehuis provincial government building. On 5 May, the end of World War II in 1945 is celebrated, but once again we also reflect on the still ongoing war in Ukraine. Every year, the Netherlands commemorates the importance of freedom, democracy and the rule of law on Liberation Day. In addition, 5 May is also a day to realise that freedom is fragile.

DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT ( 6 May )

Dancing Outdoors is a 10 Weeks project designed to help people enjoy the benefits of dancing while enjoying the fresh air and it is free. The project aims to get people dancing outside at least two Saturdays a month, rain or shine. Their outdoor dance classes are held every other Saturday from 11:00 to 12:00 noon at the Sports Campus Zuiderpark The Hague. Their location provides the perfect backdrop for dancing, surrounded by the park’s lush greenery. And even if it rains, they have a covered area where you can continue dancing, so the weather won’t hinder your fun.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir the international sensation from South Africa will be performing in the Nieuwe Kerk on Saturday 6 May at 15:30 and 20:30.

They were founded in 2009 and started off as a simple after-school program, but gained international fame in 2019 through they participation in America’s Got Talent. A close call made them lose the finals, but that certainly did not mean the end of their career.

They effortlessly combine traditional South African genres with pop, rock, jazz and EDM, resulting in extremely danceable covers of Toto’s ‘Africa’, Kygo’s ‘Higher Love’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, among others.

FRESH! PRESENTS: THE MARCO ULLSTEIN QUINTET (7 May) On Sunday 7 May the Marco Ullstein Quintet will be performing at the Musicon as part of the FRESH! jazz concert series. FRESH! is a new and vibrant jazz concert series in Den Haag. Featuring fresh music projects by the young international musicians connected to the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag. The artists in the line-up span from traditional jazz bands to soulful pop vocalists, and from professional orchestras to party-creating swing bands giving a great taste of what global jazz is like in our city.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary