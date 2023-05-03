WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   the  ‘gratis” BevrijdingFestival (Liberation  festival)  on the Malieveld;  a “gratis” outdoors dancing  class at Zuiderpark; The Ndlovu Youth Choir,  the international sensation from South Africa at the Amare  and  the Marco Ullstein Quintet  performing  at the Musicon as part of the FRESH! jazz concert series.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  a large “gratis” Liberation lunch on the Lange Voorhout  and it’s your last chance to  see  the fulldome fractal movie Recombination at the Museon-Omniversum.

BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION  FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)

BevrijdingFestival (Liberation Festival )The Hague on Friday 5 May 2023 offers an impressive programme with lectures, stand-up comedy, a Freedom Lecture and, of course, lots of music. For the first time, the festival will take place not only on Malieveld, but also in the adjacent Provinciehuis provincial government building.

On 5 May, the end of World War II in 1945 is celebrated, but once again we also reflect on the still ongoing war in Ukraine. Every year, the Netherlands commemorates the importance of freedom, democracy and the rule of law on Liberation Day. In addition, 5 May is also a day to realise that freedom is fragile.

DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT ( 6 May )

 

Dancing Outdoors is a 10 Weeks  project designed to help people enjoy the benefits of dancing while enjoying the fresh air and  it is free.  The project   aims to get people dancing outside at least two Saturdays a month, rain or shine.

Their  outdoor dance classes are held every other Saturday from 11:00  to 12:00 noon  at the Sports Campus  Zuiderpark The Hague. Their  location provides the perfect backdrop for dancing, surrounded by the park’s lush greenery.  And even if it rains, they  have a covered area where  you  can continue dancing, so the weather won’t hinder your  fun.

NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR – INTERNATIONAL SENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA  (6 May)

The Ndlovu Youth Choir the international sensation from South Africa will be performing in  the Nieuwe Kerk  on Saturday 6 May  at 15:30 and 20:30.

They  were  founded in 2009  and  started off as a simple after-school program, but gained international fame in 2019 through they  participation in America’s Got Talent. A close call made them lose the finals, but that certainly did not mean the end of their career.

They effortlessly combine traditional South African genres with pop, rock, jazz and EDM, resulting in extremely danceable covers of Toto’s ‘Africa’, Kygo’s ‘Higher Love’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, among others.

FRESH! PRESENTS: THE MARCO ULLSTEIN QUINTET (7 May)

On Sunday 7 May  the  Marco Ullstein Quintet will be performing  at the Musicon as part of the FRESH! jazz concert series.

FRESH! is a new and vibrant jazz concert series in Den Haag. Featuring fresh music projects by the young international musicians connected to the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag. The artists in the  line-up span from traditional jazz bands to soulful pop vocalists, and from professional orchestras to party-creating swing bands giving a great taste of what global jazz is like in our city.

