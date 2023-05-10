Weekend Special 11 – 14 May 2023

WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Fiber Festival in Amsterdam for everyone interested in contemporary audio-visual art, daring conversations and experimental electronic music, STET’s production of Birth Preparation Course which is an interactive lesson on human reproduction, the Cinemasia Film Festival in the Filmhuis Den Haag , a supersized mix and match Volunteer Job fair and the Dutch play Temple with English subtitles about an American radical leftist group.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the French play La Dernière Nuit du Monde, a Beer tasting festival in the Grote Kerk and it is your last chance to see flowers at Keukenhof.

The international FIBER Festival is an Amsterdam based meeting place for everyone interested in contemporary audio-visual art, daring conversations and experimental electronic music. With its 8th edition from 11 -14 May, FIBER invites a curious audience to explore a multi-sensory programme that reimagines the relationships between humans, technology and a radically changing world.

On May 13 and 14 you can see the theatre production of Birth Preparation Course which is an interactive lesson on human reproduction taught by a future species in deep space. The lesson focuses on the placenta, a mysterious, often hidden and essential organ.

Drawing on materials taught by midwives and doulas in birth preparation courses around the world, the performance by Ori Lenkinski combines text, movement, music, props and audience participation to share information about how each and every human came into being.

CINEMASIA FILM FESTIVAL 2023 ON TOUR TO THE HAGUE (12 – 15 May)

CinemAsia 2023 goes ON TOUR to Filmhuis Den Haag from 12-15 May. After the successful 15th edition of its main festival in Amsterdam, CinemAsia will bring a special selection of new contemporary films from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South-Korea and Myanmar to The Hague.

A cinematic blend of 5 feature films, 2 documentaries and 4 shorts including award-winning blockbusters, documentaries, arthouse and remarkable short stories. All films are screened in their original language with English subtitles.

A SUPERSIZED MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (13 May) The Volunteer The Hague team is hard at work planning their next event: A supersized Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair on Saturday, 13 May – and everyone is invited! The event will be taking place in a new, larger venue: at the centrally-located The Social Hub of The Hague. As always, you’ll be joining them for an afternoon of networking fun, where you’ll get a chance to meet representatives from local NGOs and service organizations – as well as fellow internationals – so that you can expand your social and professional circles. But this event will be a little different from our previous networking events: In addition to being in a larger venue, this event will be a little longer, with more organizations in attendance than ever before, and with several great speakers lined up who will be speaking throughout the day!

DE TEMPLE – STORY OF THE AMERICAN RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP ‘THE PEOPLES TEMPLE’ (10 -13 May) The Hague based professional theatre collective Firma MES will start performing shows in The Hague with English surtitles. From 10 -13 May, they will perform the theatre play ‘The Temple’ in Theater aan het Spui. ‘The Temple’ is based on true events and tells the story of the American radical leftist group ‘The Peoples Temple’ and their leader Jim Jones.

