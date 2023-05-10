Weekend Special 11 – 14 May 2023

WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Fiber Festival in Amsterdam for everyone interested in contemporary audio-visual art, daring conversations and experimental electronic music, STET’s production of Birth Preparation Course which is an interactive lesson on human reproduction, the Cinemasia Film Festival in the Filmhuis Den Haag , a supersized mix and match Volunteer Job fair and the Dutch play Temple with English subtitles about an American radical leftist group.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the French play La Dernière Nuit du Monde, a Beer tasting festival in the Grote Kerk and it is your last chance to see flowers at Keukenhof.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
FIBER FESTIVAL PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION FRAGMENTS AT NEWLY OPENED ART-WAREHOUSE DOOR OPEN SPACE (11-14 May)
The international FIBER Festival is an Amsterdam based meeting place for everyone interested in contemporary audio-visual art, daring conversations and experimental electronic music.
With its 8th edition from 11 -14 May, FIBER invites a curious audience to explore a multi-sensory programme that reimagines the relationships between humans, technology and a radically changing world.
STET PRESENTS ‘BIRTH PREPARATION COURSE’ (13 -14 May)
On May 13 and 14 you can see the theatre production of Birth Preparation Course which is an interactive lesson on human reproduction taught by a future species in deep space. The lesson focuses on the placenta, a mysterious, often hidden and essential organ.
Drawing on materials taught by midwives and doulas in birth preparation courses around the world, the performance by Ori Lenkinski combines text, movement, music, props and audience participation to share information about how each and every human came into being.
CINEMASIA FILM FESTIVAL 2023 ON TOUR TO THE HAGUE (12 – 15 May)
CinemAsia 2023 goes ON TOUR to Filmhuis Den Haag from 12-15 May. After the successful 15th edition of its main festival in Amsterdam, CinemAsia will bring a special selection of new contemporary films from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South-Korea and Myanmar to The Hague.
A cinematic blend of 5 feature films, 2 documentaries and 4 shorts including award-winning blockbusters, documentaries, arthouse and remarkable short stories. All films are screened in their original language with English subtitles.
A SUPERSIZED MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (13 May)
The Volunteer The Hague team is hard at work planning their next event: A supersized Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair on Saturday, 13 May – and everyone is invited! The event will be taking place in a new, larger venue: at the centrally-located The Social Hub of The Hague.
As always, you’ll be joining them for an afternoon of networking fun, where you’ll get a chance to meet representatives from local NGOs and service organizations – as well as fellow internationals – so that you can expand your social and professional circles. But this event will be a little different from our previous networking events: In addition to being in a larger venue, this event will be a little longer, with more organizations in attendance than ever before, and with several great speakers lined up who will be speaking throughout the day!
DE TEMPLE – STORY OF THE AMERICAN RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP ‘THE PEOPLES TEMPLE’ (10 -13 May)
The Hague based professional theatre collective Firma MES will start performing shows in The Hague with English surtitles. From 10 -13 May, they will perform the theatre play ‘The Temple’ in Theater aan het Spui.
‘The Temple’ is based on true events and tells the story of the American radical leftist group ‘The Peoples Temple’ and their leader Jim Jones.
Other events this weekend
- GIULIANO DA EMPOLI @ BORDERKITCHEN (10 May)
- FRENCH THEATRE: LA DERNIÈRE NUIT DU MONDE (11 – 13 May)
- DUTCH BEER TASTING FESTIVAL (11 – 13 May)
- THE STORIES THAT MATTER (13 May)
- URBAN WALK DEN HAAG 2023 (13 May)
- AIRCOOLED SCHEVENINGEN (14 May)
- SIMON PHILLIPS – PROTOCOL V (14 May)
- SPRING HAS STARTED AND KEUKENHOF IS OPEN! (until 14 May)
- SIX INFLATABLE WORKS OF ART CAN NOW BE SEEN IN THE MUSEUM QUARTER DURING THE OUTDOOR EXPO BLOWUP ART THE HAGUE (until 28 May)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS (until 11 June)
- EXHIBITION QUEER MIGRATIONS: PORTRAITS FROM THE HAGUE (until 30 June)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday until June 4)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- AWC THE HAGUE – ISSUES OF OUR TIME LECTURE – HISTORY IN THE HERE AND NOW (17 May)
- NEDERLANDS BLAZERS ENSEMBLE – JAMAICA (18 May)
- PROJAZZ DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL (18 – 19 May)
- CADANCE RETURNS TO THE HAGUE: WHERE WORLDS COLLIDE AND CONNECT (18 -29 May)
- FOOD FESTIVAL RRROLLEND DEN HAAG (19 – 21)
- FIESTA MACUMBA – PARTY LATINO STYLE (20 May)
- THE HAGUE BOLLYWOOD FESTIVAL (20 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE – SPLENDID (20 May)
- REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DAY (20 May)
- P𝗮𝗽𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 (20 May)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: RACE, CLASS AND FEMINISM IN AMERICA (23 May)
- FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
- SNIESTER 2023 (26 & 27 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (31 May – 11 June)
- KADEROCK 2023 (2-3 June)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- THE OCEAN RACE STOPOVER IN THE HAGUE; FREE FIVE-DAY ADVENTURE PROGRAMME (11 – 15 June)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (20 & 27, Jun 3,17 & 24)
- GIN FLING: THE SPIRIT OF THE NETHERLANDS (24 June)
- FESTIVE OUTDOOR CONCERT AND OPEN HOUSE MUSIC ACADEMY (25 June)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- HAPPY DAYS BY SAMUEL BECKET (7-8 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)