This weekend’s highlights include: the Projazz Downtown Festival in the Paard and Koorenhuis, the CaDance festival at the Korzo, 4 short comedy plays by ‘the maestro of the short form’ David Ives at the Theater De Kunsthut and Food festival Rrrollend Den Haag along the Hofvijer.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the The Hague Bollywood Festival and Reproductive Health Day at Wrkshop the co-working/event space (located 5 mins from Laan van NOI station)

PROJAZZ DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL (18 – 19 May)

Projazz, Het Paard and the Koorenhuis kick off on 18 and 19 May 2023 with the brand new cutting edge Projazz Downtown. The festival kicks off on May 18th with ‘the Belgian day’ in the Paard. With Jeff Neve, connector of jazz and classical music, followed by an Impro-Noise Double bill: Don Kapot & MDC III.

On Friday 19 at the Korenhuis there is soul full jazz and funk by Ntjam Rosie & SMANDEM with an after party.

CaDance is back in Korzo: from May 18 to 29 May the adventurous biënnale festival showcases the latest and newest movement in the area of dance, circus and physical theatre.

During the twelve days festival, CaDance presents seven world premieres and five international performances. The festival welcomes you to enter the world of ‘the other’ more than ever with the theme Where Worlds Collide and Connect. CaDance is based in Korzo, but will also spread its wings this year for special performances throughout the city. From Korzo to Laakhavens, de Lutherse Kerk, the square of Central Station: CaDance aims to move the people of The Hague.

Rotterdam English Speaking Theatre group will perform a night of 4 short comedy plays by ‘the maestro of the short form’ David Ives on Friday May 19 at the Theater De Kunsthut in The Hague.

The four plays are Time Flies, Sure Thing, Bolero and Captive Audience.

FOOD FESTIVAL RRROLLEND DEN HAAG (19 – 21 May) Food festival Rrrollend Den Haag is an atmospheric event with food trucks which takes from 19 – 21 May along the Hofvijver in the city centre. With dozens of food trucks and an extensive entertainment program, Rrrollend Den Haag is a fun and free festival for all ages. As always, the festival is great fun! With culinary food trucks you can fill your tummy, at the bar you can get the best drinks and with the entertainment that we have invited you will not be bored for a minute. All in all, Rrollend The Hague is the perfect time to get together with your family, friends, relatives, colleagues or lover and enjoy a pleasant evening.

