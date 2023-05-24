WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: The KLM Dutch open at Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, American R&B and funk, trombonist Fred Wesley at the Paard, the culinary Haagse Wereld Hapjes festival on the Lange Voorhout and the Sniester music festival in the city centre.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Shopping Night in the city centre, the CaDance festival and Paul Carrack at Zuiderpark Live.

KLM OPEN 2023 (25 – 28 May)

From 25 to 28 May, the 103rd KLM Open will start at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, 156 top golfers, including five players from the top 10 of the Race to Dubai, will battle for victory over four days. There are also important points to be earned for the Ryder Cup and US Open places.

Defending champion Victor Perez returns to the course where he beat Ryan Fox in a thrilling playoff last year. The Frenchman needed four extra holes and with brilliant putts he took his second title on the DP World Tour.

Legendary American R&B and funk, trombonist Fred Wesley will be performing with his band, the New JB’s on Thursday 25 May at the Paard. Born in Columbus, Georgia, and raised in Mobile, Alabama., Fred Wesley began his career as a teenage trombonist with Ike and Tina Turner. He later was music director, arranger, trombonist and a primary composer for James Brown from 1968-1975,. Thereafter, he then arranged for and played with Parliament-Funkadelic and Bootsy’s Rubber Band.

From the 26th until the 29th of May, the sixth edition of the Haagse Wereld Hapjes festival will be ready to treat The Hague to a few festive and gastronomic days on the Lange Voorhout. The Pentecost weekend is all about good food, drinks, music, entertainment and above all fun!

In addition to lots of good food, there is also plenty of live music and entertainment.

The festival is free to attend on Saturday 27 May, Sunday 28 May and Monday 29 May. However, on Friday 26 there will be the first edition of the Haagse Wereld Hapjes in Concert for which a fee will be charged.

SNIESTER 2023 (26 & 27 May) Sniester is The Hague’s music festival for everything that rocks, scrapes and rattles and takes places on 26 & 27 May on and around the Grote Markt and Paard in The Hague’s Pop District, the musical heart of the city This year at Sniester you can listen and watch performances from more than 90 bands. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names, Sniester is about real action and real love for real music.

