WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: The KLM Dutch open at Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, American R&B and funk, trombonist Fred Wesley at the Paard, the culinary Haagse Wereld Hapjes festival on the Lange Voorhout and the Sniester music festival in the city centre.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Shopping Night in the city centre, the CaDance festival and Paul Carrack at Zuiderpark Live.
KLM OPEN 2023 (25 – 28 May)
From 25 to 28 May, the 103rd KLM Open will start at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, 156 top golfers, including five players from the top 10 of the Race to Dubai, will battle for victory over four days. There are also important points to be earned for the Ryder Cup and US Open places.
Defending champion Victor Perez returns to the course where he beat Ryan Fox in a thrilling playoff last year. The Frenchman needed four extra holes and with brilliant putts he took his second title on the DP World Tour.
FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JB’S @ PAARD (25 May)
Legendary American R&B and funk, trombonist Fred Wesley will be performing with his band, the New JB’s on Thursday 25 May at the Paard.
Born in Columbus, Georgia, and raised in Mobile, Alabama., Fred Wesley began his career as a teenage trombonist with Ike and Tina Turner. He later was music director, arranger, trombonist and a primary composer for James Brown from 1968-1975,. Thereafter, he then arranged for and played with Parliament-Funkadelic and Bootsy’s Rubber Band.
CULINARY FESTIVAL HAAGSE WERELD HAPJES (26 -29 May)
From the 26th until the 29th of May, the sixth edition of the Haagse Wereld Hapjes festival will be ready to treat The Hague to a few festive and gastronomic days on the Lange Voorhout. The Pentecost weekend is all about good food, drinks, music, entertainment and above all fun!
In addition to lots of good food, there is also plenty of live music and entertainment.
The festival is free to attend on Saturday 27 May, Sunday 28 May and Monday 29 May. However, on Friday 26 there will be the first edition of the Haagse Wereld Hapjes in Concert for which a fee will be charged.
SNIESTER 2023 (26 & 27 May)
Sniester is The Hague’s music festival for everything that rocks, scrapes and rattles and takes places on 26 & 27 May on and around the Grote Markt and Paard in The Hague’s Pop District, the musical heart of the city
This year at Sniester you can listen and watch performances from more than 90 bands. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names, Sniester is about real action and real love for real music.
Other events this weekend
- JAZZ IN THE PARK#1 – SOUL VIBES (25 May)
- ANIKA NILLES & BAND @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (25 May)
- HOOGTIJ#73 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (26 May)
- PAUL CARRACK @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (27 May)
- FREE YOUR MIND! ON SATURDAY 27 MAY AT SHOPPINGNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN THE HAGUE (27 May)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (27 May)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (27 May)
- FRESH! PRESENTS: MB BIG BAND + BEN VAN DEN DUNGEN (28 May)
- SIX INFLATABLE WORKS OF ART CAN NOW BE SEEN IN THE MUSEUM QUARTER DURING THE OUTDOOR EXPO BLOWUP ART THE HAGUE (until 28 May)
- CADANCE RETURNS TO THE HAGUE: WHERE WORLDS COLLIDE AND CONNECT (until 29 May)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS (until 11 June)
- EXHIBITION QUEER MIGRATIONS: PORTRAITS FROM THE HAGUE (until 30 June)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday until June 4)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (31 May – 11 June)
- GRACE HOPPER LAB & INITIATIVE LAUNCH EVENT (1 June)
- VENICE @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (1 June)
- EEK-A-MOUSE @ PAARD (2 June)
- KADEROCK 2023 (2-3 June)
- STET PRESENTS: ‘THE HEAD WRAP DIARIES’ (2-4 June)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (3,17 & 24 June)
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LINKEDIN LOCAL – THE HAGUE (JUNE 2023) (8 June)
- TAIKA SUMMER CONCERT 2023 (11 June)
- THE OCEAN RACE STOPOVER IN THE HAGUE; FREE FIVE-DAY ADVENTURE PROGRAMME (11 – 15 June)
- FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2023 (16 – 18 June)
- GIN FLING: THE SPIRIT OF THE NETHERLANDS (24 June)
- FESTIVE OUTDOOR CONCERT AND OPEN HOUSE MUSIC ACADEMY (25 June)
- ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2023 (28 June – 2 July)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- HAPPY DAYS BY SAMUEL BECKET (7-8 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)