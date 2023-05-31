WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Delft Fringe Festival with cabaret, music, dance and theatre, the cosy KadeRock music festival, STET presents the ” The Head Wrap Diaries” and it is the 25 anniversary of the Royal Ten road race.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the electronic music festival Crave in Zuiderpark and reggae with Eek-A-Mouse at the Paard..

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (31 May – 11 June)

For nine days you will experience Delft in a different way. In the first two weeks of June, Delft is packed with a wide variety of performances at 28 special locations that you might not otherwise visit. 30 young makers, from cabaret to music, from dance to theatre, will treat residents and visitors of all ages to a multitude of experiences.

Delft Fringe Festival also welcomes non-Dutch speaking visitors! A large number of the performances are suitable to visit if you don’t speak Dutch, as these are shows that are performed in English, or in which no (or hardly any) language is used, like dance or music. Click here for the Language No Problem performances

KadeRock, the largest small festival in the Netherlands returns to The Hague on Friday 2 June and Saturday 3 June! Enjoy not one but two days this year to the fullest of music, the shows, the people, the atmosphere, the sun and all the beautiful things music city The Hague has to offer. Once again this year, the KadeRock stage will feature both well-known artists and emerging talents who together form the best of The Hague’s musical past, present and future. With representatives from rock, pop, metal, hip-hop, Latin, jazz and more, there’s plenty to get excited about for every taste in music.

From the 2-4 June STET presents the ” The Head Wrap Diaries” in Zaal 3. The performance is about three fierce, clever and witty female characters exploring femininity, beauty, culture, and most importantly; hair in a fusion of House, Waacking, Vogue, African and contemporary dance.

Set within a South London hair-salon called BE U Tiful, The Head Wrap Diaries gives you front row seats to watch, interact with and be immersed in a journey from childhood to the present day, told through a unique blend of House, Waacking and Vogue fused with African and Contemporary dance, accompanied by a specially commissioned soundtrack of Afro house, folk, electronic dance music, jazz and Ghana gospel.

THE ROYAL TEN CELEBRATES 25 YEARS (4 June) The Royal Ten is a household name among runners from The Hague and the surrounding area. The route takes runners past various royal sites in The Hague, including the Huis ten Bosch Palace, the former residence of Princess Beatrix in the Haagse Bos. The cosy, family event, the organization of which consists entirely of volunteers, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year on Sunday 4 June. The event offers various distances adapted to all ages and all levels, making it an attractive competition for both serious and recreational runners and a fun outing for families with young children.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary