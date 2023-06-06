WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: American singer and songwriter Curtis Harding at Zuiderpark Live, a tribute to Bob Marley at the Paard, the Finnish Female Choir’s traditional summer concert and the arrival of Ocean Race ships in Scheveningen Harbour.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Delft Fringe Festival and it’s your last chance to visit the Japanese Garden.
CURTIS HARDING @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (8 June)
On Thursday 8 June, the American singer and songwriter Curtis Harding will be performing at Zuiderpark Live. Curtis Harding feeds his psychedelic sound with pure soul and funk. His songs are an eclectic mix of genres that stem from the many musical lives he has led.
He accompanied his evangelical gospel-singing mother on tour across America and later started rapping as a child in Atlanta. Curtis started a band with Cole Alexander of The Black Lips and was a backing vocalist for Cee Lo Green.
ROOTSRIDERS (BOB MARLEY TRIBUTE) @ PAARD (9 June)
Rootsriders, one of the most famous Bob Marley tribute bands in the world for years, puts the iconic album “Catch A Fire” back in the spotlight, proving time and again why they have become “the best Marley tribute band in the world.” (BBC Radio). On June 9 2023 Rootsriders will perform in the PAARD.
At the beginning of 2022, the band reached the final of the SBS6 program ‘The Tribute, Battle of the Bands’. As a reward, the Rootsriders played in a sold-out Ziggo Dome.
TAIKA SUMMER CONCERT 2023 (11 June)
Taika, the Finnish Female Choir, will be performing their traditional summer concert Sydämeni laulu (Song of my heart) at the beautiful Houtrustkerk in The Hague on Sunday 11 June.
The repertoire consists of traditional Finnish songs as well as choral pieces from composers such as Ola Gjeilo, John Dowland, Stefan Kalmer and Jean Sibelius.
THE OCEAN RACE STOPOVER IN THE HAGUE; FREE FIVE-DAY ADVENTURE PROGRAMME (11 – 15 June)
From Sunday 11 to Thursday 15 June 2023, Scheveningen harbour will be the centre of The Ocean Race, the legendary round-the-world sailing race. The Ocean Race’s ten participating teams will stop in The Hague before embarking on the final leg to the finish line in Genoa.
During the stopover, all eyes of the Dutch and international sailing community will be on The Hague’s ‘Ocean Live Park’, where all visitors will be able to enjoy five days of a free adventure programme for water sports enthusiasts, day trippers and the business community.
Other events this weekend
- MUSE @ MALIEVELD (7 June 2023)
- LINKEDIN LOCAL – THE HAGUE (JUNE 2023) (8 June)
- RUMOURS – A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE @ POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ (9 June)
- ANIMECON IN RIJSWIJK (9 -11 June)
- A WORLD PREMIERE IN JUNE AT THE RESIDENTIE ORKEST (10 June)
- LIBÉMA OPEN 2023 – INTERNATIONAL GRASS TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10 -18 June)
- ÁSGEIR @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (11 June)
- DIRECT DUTCH FILM CLUB – MOVIE ‘TERUG NAAR DE KUST’ (11 June)
- DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 (until 11 June)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS (until 11 June)
- EXHIBITION QUEER MIGRATIONS: PORTRAITS FROM THE HAGUE (until 30 June)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ENGLISH SPOKEN THEOSOPHY TALKS 2022-2023 (every Sunday until June 4)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- HIPFEST 2023 IN THE HEART OF SCHEVENINGEN (16 June)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? MASTERCLASS IN CONCERT (16 June)
- FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2023 (16 – 18 June)
- VLAGGETJESDAG (FLAG DAY) SCHEVENINGEN (17 June)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (17 & 24 June)
- INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023 (18 June)
- FEMALE VENTURES: HOW TO START INVESTING? (ONLINE WORKSHOP) (19 June)
- AATG PRESENTS ‘A NIGHT ON BROADWAY’ (23 -25 June)
- GIN FLING: THE SPIRIT OF THE NETHERLANDS (24 June)
- FESTIVE OUTDOOR CONCERT AND OPEN HOUSE MUSIC ACADEMY (25 June)
- ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2023 (28 June – 2 July)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- KOMPAAN’S BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK WITH A BANG (1 July)
- HAPPY DAYS BY SAMUEL BECKET (7-8 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)