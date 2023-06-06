WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: American singer and songwriter Curtis Harding at Zuiderpark Live, a tribute to Bob Marley at the Paard, the Finnish Female Choir’s traditional summer concert and the arrival of Ocean Race ships in Scheveningen Harbour.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Delft Fringe Festival and it’s your last chance to visit the Japanese Garden.

On Thursday 8 June, the American singer and songwriter Curtis Harding will be performing at Zuiderpark Live. Curtis Harding feeds his psychedelic sound with pure soul and funk. His songs are an eclectic mix of genres that stem from the many musical lives he has led.

He accompanied his evangelical gospel-singing mother on tour across America and later started rapping as a child in Atlanta. Curtis started a band with Cole Alexander of The Black Lips and was a backing vocalist for Cee Lo Green.

Rootsriders, one of the most famous Bob Marley tribute bands in the world for years, puts the iconic album “Catch A Fire” back in the spotlight, proving time and again why they have become “the best Marley tribute band in the world.” (BBC Radio). On June 9 2023 Rootsriders will perform in the PAARD. At the beginning of 2022, the band reached the final of the SBS6 program ‘The Tribute, Battle of the Bands’. As a reward, the Rootsriders played in a sold-out Ziggo Dome.

Taika, the Finnish Female Choir, will be performing their traditional summer concert Sydämeni laulu (Song of my heart) at the beautiful Houtrustkerk in The Hague on Sunday 11 June.

The repertoire consists of traditional Finnish songs as well as choral pieces from composers such as Ola Gjeilo, John Dowland, Stefan Kalmer and Jean Sibelius.

THE OCEAN RACE STOPOVER IN THE HAGUE; FREE FIVE-DAY ADVENTURE PROGRAMME (11 – 15 June) From Sunday 11 to Thursday 15 June 2023, Scheveningen harbour will be the centre of The Ocean Race, the legendary round-the-world sailing race. The Ocean Race’s ten participating teams will stop in The Hague before embarking on the final leg to the finish line in Genoa. During the stopover, all eyes of the Dutch and international sailing community will be on The Hague’s ‘Ocean Live Park’, where all visitors will be able to enjoy five days of a free adventure programme for water sports enthusiasts, day trippers and the business community.

