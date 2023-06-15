WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the Festival Classique at Scheveningen, an English comedy night at the Branoul Theatre, the annual Vlaggetjesdag (Flagday) family event at Scheveningen and the International Yoga Day event in the city hall.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the HipFest in Scheveningen, Dag in the Branding Festival and the final days of International tennis tournament in Rosmalen.

FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2023 (16 – 18 June)

From Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June, Scheveningen beach will be converted into a festival site where you can enjoy classical music for a broad target group with your feet in the sand. The Festival Classique program, with many talents and toppers from The Hague, offers quality, surprise, connection and innovation.

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 17 June for a night of laughs in English.. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Ian Coppinger (Ireland) plus feature support: Tobias Erehed (Sweden) & your host MC isJoe Eagan (Canada). The entire shows is in English.

Vlaggetjesdag (‘Flag Day’) is the event that heralds the arrival of the New Dutch herring year in, year out. Whether or not you are a fish enthusiast, Vlaggetjesdag in the port of Scheveningen offers something for everyone!

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023 (18 June) On Sunday June 18, the International Yoga Day will return to the Atrium of the City Hall of The Hague. This day is organized by the Embassy of India and is freely accessible to everyone, registration is not necessary.

Other events this weekend

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary