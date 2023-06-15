WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Festival Classique at Scheveningen, an English comedy night at the Branoul Theatre, the annual Vlaggetjesdag (Flagday) family event at Scheveningen and the International Yoga Day event in the city hall.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the HipFest in Scheveningen, Dag in the Branding Festival and the final days of International tennis tournament in Rosmalen.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE 2023 (16 – 18 June)
From Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June, Scheveningen beach will be converted into a festival site where you can enjoy classical music for a broad target group with your feet in the sand. The Festival Classique program, with many talents and toppers from The Hague, offers quality, surprise, connection and innovation.
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (17 June)
Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 17 June for a night of laughs in English.. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Ian Coppinger (Ireland) plus feature support: Tobias Erehed (Sweden) & your host MC isJoe Eagan (Canada). The entire shows is in English.
VLAGGETJESDAG (FLAG DAY) SCHEVENINGEN (17 June)
Vlaggetjesdag (‘Flag Day’) is the event that heralds the arrival of the New Dutch herring year in, year out. Whether or not you are a fish enthusiast, Vlaggetjesdag in the port of Scheveningen offers something for everyone!
INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023 (18 June)
On Sunday June 18, the International Yoga Day will return to the Atrium of the City Hall of The Hague. This day is organized by the Embassy of India and is freely accessible to everyone, registration is not necessary.
Other events this weekend
- THE OCEAN RACE STOPOVER IN THE HAGUE; FREE FIVE-DAY ADVENTURE PROGRAMME (until 15 June)
- HIPFEST 2023 IN THE HEART OF SCHEVENINGEN (16 June)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? MASTERCLASS IN CONCERT (16 June)
- DAG IN DE BRANDING FESTIVAL: #67 (17 June)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (17 June)
- CELEBRATING AMY – TRIBUTE TO AMY WINEHOUSE (17 June)
- LIBÉMA OPEN 2023 – INTERNATIONAL GRASS TENNIS TOURNAMENT (until 18 June)
- EXHIBITION QUEER MIGRATIONS: PORTRAITS FROM THE HAGUE (until 30 June)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- FEMALE VENTURES: HOW TO START INVESTING? (ONLINE WORKSHOP) (19 June)
- AATG PRESENTS ‘A NIGHT ON BROADWAY’ (23 -25 June)
- GIN FLING: THE SPIRIT OF THE NETHERLANDS (24 June)
- DANCING OUTDOORS – FREE 10 WEEK DANCE PROJECT (24 June)
- FESTIVE OUTDOOR CONCERT AND OPEN HOUSE MUSIC ACADEMY (25 June)
- ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2023 (28 June – 2 July)
- YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
- KOMPAAN’S BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK WITH A BANG (1 July)
- HAPPY DAYS BY SAMUEL BECKET (7-8 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)