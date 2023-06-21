WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: A night on Broadway by the AATG, Dutch Veterans’ Day in the city centre, a spirits tasting at Minglemush, and Music Academy of The Hague (MDH) Open day and Summer concert.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Young Gun Silver Fox performing at Zuiderpark Live .

Why travel to Broadway, when Broadway can come to you? Join the AATG from Friday 22 June to Sunday 25 June for ‘A Night on Broadway’, where they sing and dance to music from some of Broadway’s biggest hits.

The 2-hour show will feature songs from 15 different Broadway musicals, with something every member of the family will enjoy. Tap your toes to music from ‘A Chorus Line’, ‘Les Miserables’, and ‘Chicago’, and many other well known favourites. Your children will sing along as we ask, ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’ and introduce them to ‘Prince Ali’, along with more Disney favourites.

As a tribute to all Dutch veterans, the National Veterans Day Committee organizes the Dutch Veterans Day in The Hague every last Saturday in June. This year the event takes place on Saturday 24 June with events in city centre and on the Malieveld.

Why not pop along to Minglemush in The Hague for the 2nd edition of The Spirit of The Netherlands – a unique tasting event where you can chat directly with the makers, brand ambassadors and distillers to discover more about their craft and premium spirits produced both here in The Netherlands and also internationally.

With over 20 exhibitors and 100-plus spirits, you are welcome to taste complimentary samples at all the stands. Full drinks are also available to purchase at €6 for a mixed drink (such as a gin and tonic or whisky and soda) or €8 for a cocktail.

FESTIVE OUTDOOR CONCERT AND OPEN HOUSE MUSIC ACADEMY (25 June) Since the Music Academy of The Hague (MDH) moved into the Berlage House in 2013, the general public has been able to enjoy all kinds of concerts in the beautiful ballroom on the ground floor of the monumental building. Their Summer Concert will take place, now for the second time, in a large tent on the square on the Groenhovenstraat. Everyone is welcome on Sunday 25 June: the concert is from 11:00 to 17:00. The Open House is from 11:00 – 16:00: you can take a look inside to see the beautiful facilities, try out instruments, meet the teachers, register for next year, or visit the exhibition – come one come all!

