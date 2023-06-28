WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: the “gezellig” Zeehelden Festival, Nigerian Afropop artist Yemi Alade at the Paard, the Koman Beer Festival and Stet’s Greenhouse for up and coming talent.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as The Hague Contemporary Art Weekend, the KLM Urban trail, South African Sean Koch at the Paard and a picnic to celebrate USA Independence Day.
ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2023 (28 June – 2 July)
This year from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July, the Zeeheldenfestival takes place for the 41st time – it began on the Prins Hendrikplein as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.
Now, the party has grown into a 5-day spectacle with many performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.
YEMI ALADE @ PAARD (29 June)
On June 29, the PAARD opens its door for none other than the Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade. Currently one of the biggest African artists. Expect an evening full of danceable beats and good vibes. Because this lady will blow you away.
After several successful albums, video clips and live performances with Nigerian music greats, Yemi appeared on Beyoncé’s single Don’t Jealous Me in 2019. She also released her 4th album Woman of Steel, on which she collaborated with Rick Ross, Angelique Kidjo and Funke Akindele, among others.
KOMPAAN’S BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK WITH A BANG (1 July)
10 Breweries, all-day pool time, all-night partying, tattoo artists and food. This is not going to be your average beer festival and tickets are selling fast.
After a two-year absence (thanks to COVID, which now feels like a distant, bad memory), Kompaan’s beer festival is back. And it is back with a bang. This year, the team at Kompaan have been working hard behind the scenes to put together an incredible line-up, resulting in a day of good food, fun activities and a very cool collection of ice-cold beers – the perfect combination for a toasty summer’s day in The Hague.
STET’S GREENHOUSE (2 July)
STET’s Greenhouse is a place for performers to grow. Each year they present experimental work by up-and-coming talent, alongside established performers. You get to see a diverse selection of the best new theatre, dance, music and storytelling while walking through the beautiful garden of the Hof van Wouw. This years event takes place on Sunday 2 July with two show at 14:30 and 17:30.
Other events this weekend
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS – NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES: 1619 (28 June)
- ST PETER’S COLLEGE CHAPEL CHOIR @ OUDE KERK SCHEVENINGEN (28 June)
- MOZART’S COMIC OPERA ‘LA FINTA GIARDINIERA’ @ AMARE (28,29 June & 1, 2 July)
- THE HAGUE CONTEMPORARY ART WEEKEND (30 June – 2 July)
- HUMAN RIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL THE HAGUE – WOMEN’S RIGHTS EDITION (30 June)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK #2 – CARIBBEAN VIBES (30 June)
- KLM URBAN TRAIL® (2 July)
- SEAN KOCH @ PAARD (2 July)
- PICNIC TO CELEBRATE USA INDEPENDENCE DAY – EVERYONE IS WELCOME (2 July)
- EXHIBITION QUEER MIGRATIONS: PORTRAITS FROM THE HAGUE (until 30 June)
- EXHIBITION – POSITIONS: ELSEWHERES BY 5 INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS BASED IN THE HAGUE (until 2 July)
- PARTNERS IN ART: WILLEM MESDAG AND SIENTJE MESDAG-VAN HOUTEN (until 9 July)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- IMPROVE YOUR PUBLIC SPEAKING SKILLS @ TMOTH [POSSIBLE HYBRID] (every 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month during academic term)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- HAPPY DAYS BY SAMUEL BECKET (7-8 July)
- 30TH EDITION OF WESTERPOP! (7 – 8 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2023 – FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED (7 -9 July)
- SUMMER TIME FESTIVAL (13 -15 July)
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND @ PAARD (15 July)
- CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- 2023 EMBASSY FESTIVAL (2 – 3 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)