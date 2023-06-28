WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the “gezellig” Zeehelden Festival, Nigerian Afropop artist Yemi Alade at the Paard, the Koman Beer Festival and Stet’s Greenhouse for up and coming talent.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as The Hague Contemporary Art Weekend, the KLM Urban trail, South African Sean Koch at the Paard and a picnic to celebrate USA Independence Day.

ZEEHELDENFESTIVAL 2023 (28 June – 2 July)

This year from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July, the Zeeheldenfestival takes place for the 41st time – it began on the Prins Hendrikplein as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.

Now, the party has grown into a 5-day spectacle with many performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.

On June 29, the PAARD opens its door for none other than the Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade. Currently one of the biggest African artists. Expect an evening full of danceable beats and good vibes. Because this lady will blow you away. After several successful albums, video clips and live performances with Nigerian music greats, Yemi appeared on Beyoncé’s single Don’t Jealous Me in 2019. She also released her 4th album Woman of Steel, on which she collaborated with Rick Ross, Angelique Kidjo and Funke Akindele, among others.

10 Breweries, all-day pool time, all-night partying, tattoo artists and food. This is not going to be your average beer festival and tickets are selling fast.

After a two-year absence (thanks to COVID, which now feels like a distant, bad memory), Kompaan’s beer festival is back. And it is back with a bang. This year, the team at Kompaan have been working hard behind the scenes to put together an incredible line-up, resulting in a day of good food, fun activities and a very cool collection of ice-cold beers – the perfect combination for a toasty summer’s day in The Hague.

STET’S GREENHOUSE (2 July) STET’s Greenhouse is a place for performers to grow. Each year they present experimental work by up-and-coming talent, alongside established performers. You get to see a diverse selection of the best new theatre, dance, music and storytelling while walking through the beautiful garden of the Hof van Wouw. This years event takes place on Sunday 2 July with two show at 14:30 and 17:30.

