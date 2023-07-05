WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: a Latin dance party in Zuiderpark, the North Sea Jazz in Rotterdam, an English language production of Happy Days by Samuel Beckett and the “gratis” Westerpop Festival in Delft

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the start of the traveling theatre festival “de Parade” , an English comedy night and a charity Dhrupad concert

On July 7, Latin in the Park is back! Summer jitters all over during an atmospheric evening on the theatre island. Of course, there will be plenty of dancing.

Master percussionist Gerardo Rosales and his 12-piece Salsa Orchestra return to pay tribute to the greats of Colombian Salsa. Artists such as Grupo Niche, Fruko y Sus Tessos, Joe Arroyo and more will be featured. Beforehand, professional dancer Mabeli Escobar from Cali, Colombia will give a Salsa Caleña workshop to loosen up the hips in advance. Afterwards, the party will break loose with the orchestra and DJ Virgil EL Gigante!

The first wave of acts for the 46th edition of the NN North Sea Jazz Festival which takes place from 7-9 July have been announced. Lizzo, Stormzy and Tom Jones will make an appearance this year, as well as Buddy Guy, Gabriels, Jacob Banks, Jill Scott, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, The Teskey Brothers, and Van Morrison. There is a strong presence of legendary jazz greats with Jan Garbarek, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and Pat Metheny Side-Eye.

An English-speaking production of Happy Days by Samuel Beckett comes to the Hague in July. Described as one of the ’40 best plays of all time’ (The Independent), Happy Days, is a visual and literary masterpiece. The Classical Theatre Company’s first production is a rare opportunity to see an English-speaking version of Samuel Beckett’s 20th Century classic in the Netherlands

30TH EDITION OF WESTERPOP! (7 – 8 July) The 30th edition of Westerpop in Delft is coming up! The free pop festival will take place on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 July. Despite the concerns about the enormously increased costs due to inflation, the 30th edition will remain a free festival. Westerpop also offers a festival market and a whole new food street and uses “special effects” during the concerts. The festival ends with fireworks. Last year, Westerpop was visited by about 15,000 visitors.

