WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Summer Time Festival in the Grote Markt, celebrations for “quatorze Juillet” in restaurant LaSalle, TAPT, the beer and more festival on the Lange Voorhout and actor Kiefer Sutherland perforning at the Paard.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Pal Mundo, the largest Latino festival in Europe, the traveling theatre festival “de Parade” and world famous illusionist Hans Klok performing in Kijkduin.

Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the nineteenth edition of the “gratis” Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt in the Hague on July 13, 14 and 15. This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians of our city.

This year Épicerie fine Française ” Les Belles Saveurs” and restaurant LaSalle are inviting all the French, Francophone and Francophile people in The Hague to join them to celebrate “quatorze Juillet” in style at Restaurant LaSalle in the city centre.

On 14 -15 July for the second time the TAPT festival takes place in The Hague on the Lange Voorhout which means: cozy drinks, delicious long tables, playing games and getting your feet off the floor!

Contrary to what the name might suggest at first glance, TAPT Festival is much more than a festival where you come only to drink beer. Although the beer lover will certainly get his money’s worth with more than 50 different breweries from home and abroad. The Festival has in addition to beer, also good wines, champagne and food trucks with fresh pizzas, juicy burgers and irresistibly tasty Mexican dishes.