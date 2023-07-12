WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  the Summer Time Festival in the Grote Markt, celebrations for “quatorze Juillet” in restaurant LaSalle, TAPT,  the beer and more festival on the Lange Voorhout and  actor Kiefer Sutherland perforning at the Paard.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Pal Mundo, the largest Latino festival in Europe, the  traveling theatre festival “de Parade”  and world famous illusionist Hans Klok performing in Kijkduin.

SUMMER TIME FESTIVAL  (13 -15 July)

Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the nineteenth edition of the “gratis” Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt in the Hague on July 13, 14 and 15. This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians of our city.

CELEBRATE QUATORZE JUILLET IN FRENCH STYLE!  (14 July)

This year  Épicerie fine Française ” Les Belles Saveurs” and  restaurant LaSalle are   inviting  all the French, Francophone and Francophile people in The Hague  to join them  to  celebrate  “quatorze Juillet”  in style at Restaurant LaSalle  in the city centre.

ENJOY A DRINK AND MORE AT THE LANGE VOORHOUT: TAPT FESTIVAL  (14 – 15 July)

On 14 -15 July for the second time  the  TAPT  festival  takes place   in The Hague  on the Lange Voorhout which  means: cozy drinks, delicious  long tables, playing games and getting your feet off the floor!

Contrary to what the name might suggest at first glance, TAPT Festival is much more than a festival where you come only to drink beer. Although the beer lover will certainly get his money’s worth   with more than 50 different breweries from home and abroad.  The  Festival has in addition to beer,  also good wines, champagne and food trucks with fresh pizzas, juicy burgers and irresistibly tasty Mexican dishes.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND @ PAARD  (15 July)

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is best known to the general public for his roles in 24, Melancholia, The Three Musketeers and the Netflix series Designated Survivor. However, what many people don’t know is that he is also a huge music lover and a talented musician.    His  2022 album,  ‘Bloor Street’ was produced by multiple Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood) and recorded at MIX LA Studios in Los Angeles.

He will be performing at the Paard  on  15 July, please note that this concert has  moved from Zuiderpark to  the Paard for  production reasons.

