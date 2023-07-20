WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Cuban band Gente de Zona performing at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam, the 46th edition of Waterpop festival in Wateringen and your last chance to visit the traveling theatre festival “de Parade” and to see world famous illusionist Hans Klok performing in Kijkduin.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as 7FEST, a Latin, urban and tech house festival in Zuiderpark and the legendary Gilberto Gil performs a farewell concert in Amsterdam

On Friday 21 July, Gente de Zona, from Cuba one of the biggest current LATIN acts, will give an exclusive concert at the Kwaku Festival with a full Latin band. With their big hits bailando with Enrique Iglesias and La Gozadera with Marc Anthony, which are together good for more than 5 billion views on Youtube, they know how to get everyone on the dance floor.

TWO DAYS OF CELEBRATION WITH THE 46TH EDITION OF WATERPOP (21- 22 July)

The legendary Waterpop festival is organizing its 46th edition in the Hofpark in Wateringen. On Friday 21 July and Saturday 22 July, Waterpop promises to be another unforgettable weekend full of music, street theater and entertainment. Known as the oldest free festival in the Netherlands, the festival has become a tradition that appeals to festival-goers of all ages and this year it’s another two days of celebration!

DE PARADE (until 23 July)

This summer, the theatre festival known as ‘de Parade’ will comes to Westbroek Park in The Hague from Friday 7 July to Sunday 23 July. During de Parade, around 80 different theatre, dance, mime, and music performances are presented for audiences of all ages in theatre tents. Each performance has an average duration of 30 minutes, allowing you to easily enjoy two, three, or even four shows in one evening.