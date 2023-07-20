WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  the Cuban band Gente de Zona performing at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam, the 46th edition of Waterpop festival in Wateringen  and your last chance  to visit  the traveling theatre festival “de Parade”  and to see  world famous illusionist Hans Klok performing in Kijkduin.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  7FEST, a Latin, urban and tech house festival in Zuiderpark  and the legendary Gilberto Gil performs a farewell concert in Amsterdam

GENTE DE ZONA @ KWAKU  (21 July)

On Friday 21 July, Gente de Zona, from Cuba  one of the biggest  current LATIN acts,  will give an exclusive concert at the Kwaku  Festival with a full Latin band.  With their big hits bailando with Enrique Iglesias and La Gozadera with Marc Anthony, which are together good for more than 5 billion views on Youtube,   they know how to  get everyone on the dance floor.

TWO DAYS OF CELEBRATION WITH THE 46TH EDITION OF WATERPOP  (21- 22 July)

The legendary Waterpop festival is organizing its 46th edition in the Hofpark in Wateringen. On Friday 21 July and Saturday 22 July, Waterpop promises to be another unforgettable weekend full of music, street theater and entertainment. Known as the oldest free festival in the Netherlands, the festival has become a tradition that appeals to festival-goers of all ages and this year it’s another two days of celebration!

DE PARADE  (until  23 July)

This summer, the theatre festival known as ‘de Parade’ will comes to Westbroek Park in The Hague from Friday 7 July  to Sunday  23 July. During de Parade, around 80 different theatre, dance, mime, and music performances are presented for audiences of all ages in theatre tents. Each performance has an average duration of 30 minutes, allowing you to easily enjoy two, three, or even four shows in one evening.

‘HANS KLOK & FRIENDS’ @ KIJKDUIN  (until 23 July)

He is the fastest illusionist in the world and back in the Netherlands. Hans Klok   will perform in a modern theatre tent  on the Kijkduin beach from July 8 to July 23  with his show ‘Hans Klok & Friends’ and present world famous and amazing tricks to the audience.

Hans Klok  performed for many years in Las  Vegas,  and in  2021 he  returned to his homeland  for a tour under the name ‘Hans Klok & Friends’. A unique concept in which high-profile illusions by the artist alternated with guest artists who performed amazing acrobatics.

