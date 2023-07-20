WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Cuban band Gente de Zona performing at the Kwaku festival, Amsterdam, the 46th edition of Waterpop festival in Wateringen and your last chance to visit the traveling theatre festival “de Parade” and to see world famous illusionist Hans Klok performing in Kijkduin.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as 7FEST, a Latin, urban and tech house festival in Zuiderpark and the legendary Gilberto Gil performs a farewell concert in Amsterdam
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
GENTE DE ZONA @ KWAKU (21 July)
On Friday 21 July, Gente de Zona, from Cuba one of the biggest current LATIN acts, will give an exclusive concert at the Kwaku Festival with a full Latin band. With their big hits bailando with Enrique Iglesias and La Gozadera with Marc Anthony, which are together good for more than 5 billion views on Youtube, they know how to get everyone on the dance floor.
TWO DAYS OF CELEBRATION WITH THE 46TH EDITION OF WATERPOP (21- 22 July)
The legendary Waterpop festival is organizing its 46th edition in the Hofpark in Wateringen. On Friday 21 July and Saturday 22 July, Waterpop promises to be another unforgettable weekend full of music, street theater and entertainment. Known as the oldest free festival in the Netherlands, the festival has become a tradition that appeals to festival-goers of all ages and this year it’s another two days of celebration!
DE PARADE (until 23 July)
Look here for the No Dutch Required programme.
‘HANS KLOK & FRIENDS’ @ KIJKDUIN (until 23 July)
He is the fastest illusionist in the world and back in the Netherlands. Hans Klok will perform in a modern theatre tent on the Kijkduin beach from July 8 to July 23 with his show ‘Hans Klok & Friends’ and present world famous and amazing tricks to the audience.
Hans Klok performed for many years in Las Vegas, and in 2021 he returned to his homeland for a tour under the name ‘Hans Klok & Friends’. A unique concept in which high-profile illusions by the artist alternated with guest artists who performed amazing acrobatics.
Other events this weekend
- 7FEST @ ZUIDERPARK (22 July)
- GILBERTO GIL – FAREWELL TO AMSTERDAM (23 July)
- FILM: AMERICA’S MUSIC @ OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 2 August)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- ZUIDERPARK HOLIDAY PARK – FREE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN (every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during Dutch school holidays)
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL (28 July – 4 August)
- ROTTERDAM SUMMER CARNIVAL (29 July)
- COLOURS OF INDIA FESTIVAL (29 July)
- CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
- PRIDE AMSTERDAM 2023: CANAL PARADE (5 August)
- SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (10 -20 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY (28 August)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- 2023 EMBASSY FESTIVAL (2 – 3 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)