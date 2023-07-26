WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  The Delft Chamber Muisc Festival,  the Rotterdam Summer Carnival,  the  Colours of India festival in Voorburg  and a guided  tour  of The Hague city centre

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the  last chance to see American Music film at the Omniversum.

DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL  (28 July – 4 August)

The 26th edition of the Delft Chamber Music Festival will take place from 28 July  to  4 August. Artistic director Nino Gvetadze puts together a program around the theme “On the road”. National and international top musicians, young masters and young talents will make their appearance.

ROTTERDAM SUMMER CARNIVAL  (29 July)

The Rotterdam  Summer carnival,  the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands, will take place on Saturday 29  July and  everyone is invited!

The Summer carnival Street parade is an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Street parade is a 2,5 km procession with more than 2.500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival.

COLOURS OF INDIA FESTIVAL  (29 July)

On Saturday 29  July,  the Stichting Maitri foundation  is organising  the  Colours of India Festival 2023  at Voorburg cricket club.  There will be local food from different regions of India  as well as entertainment, performances, face painting and product stalls.

Entrance is free.

GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR  (every Sunday until 24 September)

Every Sunday from June 25 till September 24 you can enjoy a  Guided tour of The Hague city centre led by a guide from The Hague Guild (Gilde Den Haag). The  Hague is  a  village that grew into a prestige city with city palaces and luxury shopping streets.

Take a walk through the court district and the old village of Die Haghe and have a stroll along  the Binnenhof, where counts, governors and orange scions resided.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

