WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: The Delft Chamber Muisc Festival, the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, the Colours of India festival in Voorburg and a guided tour of The Hague city centre
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the last chance to see American Music film at the Omniversum.
DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL (28 July – 4 August)
The 26th edition of the Delft Chamber Music Festival will take place from 28 July to 4 August. Artistic director Nino Gvetadze puts together a program around the theme “On the road”. National and international top musicians, young masters and young talents will make their appearance.
ROTTERDAM SUMMER CARNIVAL (29 July)
The Rotterdam Summer carnival, the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands, will take place on Saturday 29 July and everyone is invited!
The Summer carnival Street parade is an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Street parade is a 2,5 km procession with more than 2.500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival.
COLOURS OF INDIA FESTIVAL (29 July)
On Saturday 29 July, the Stichting Maitri foundation is organising the Colours of India Festival 2023 at Voorburg cricket club. There will be local food from different regions of India as well as entertainment, performances, face painting and product stalls.
Entrance is free.
GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
Every Sunday from June 25 till September 24 you can enjoy a Guided tour of The Hague city centre led by a guide from The Hague Guild (Gilde Den Haag). The Hague is a village that grew into a prestige city with city palaces and luxury shopping streets.
Take a walk through the court district and the old village of Die Haghe and have a stroll along the Binnenhof, where counts, governors and orange scions resided.
Other events this weekend
- FILM: AMERICA’S MUSIC @ OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 2 August)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- ZUIDERPARK HOLIDAY PARK – FREE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN (every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during Dutch school holidays)
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
- MILAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023 (4 – 6 August)
- PRIDE AMSTERDAM 2023: CANAL PARADE (5 August)
- SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (10 -20 August)
- LATIN IN THE PARK #2 – FANIA ALL STARS (11 August)
- SONS OF THE EAST @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 August)
- 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 (19 August)
- DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC @ ROTTERDAM’S EUROMAST (20 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY (28 August)
- FAIR, FOOD, FESTIVAL: 63RD EDITION TONG TONG FAIR (31 August – 10 September)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- 2023 EMBASSY FESTIVAL (2 – 3 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- FESTIVE REOPENING DE FRED (9 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)