This weekend’s highlights include: The Delft Chamber Muisc Festival, the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, the Colours of India festival in Voorburg and a guided tour of The Hague city centre

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the last chance to see American Music film at the Omniversum.

DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL (28 July – 4 August)

The 26th edition of the Delft Chamber Music Festival will take place from 28 July to 4 August. Artistic director Nino Gvetadze puts together a program around the theme “On the road”. National and international top musicians, young masters and young talents will make their appearance.

The Rotterdam Summer carnival, the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands, will take place on Saturday 29 July and everyone is invited!

The Summer carnival Street parade is an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Street parade is a 2,5 km procession with more than 2.500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival.