WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Robin S performing in Rotterda; Pride Amsterdam Canal Parade; Castlefest, a medieval/fantasy festival at Keukenhof and the Milan Summer Festival in Zuiderpark, an outdoor festival where you can experience Indian culture.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the last chance to visit the Delft Chamber Music Festival and Sister Sledge at Kwaku, Amsterdam..

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

The American singer Robin S, who scored success in the 1990s with such house music singles as “Show Me Love” (which was her debut single) and “Luv 4 Luv” will be performing at Maasilo, Rotterdam on Friday 4 August. She has had three number ones on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

Where fantasy becomes your reality. Castlefest is a medieval/fantasy festival with a 3 day line up of bands, performances, food, drink, a market and overall a unique experience! All based around the Kasteel Keukenhof.

MILAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023 (4 – 6 August)