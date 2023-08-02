WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Robin S performing in Rotterda; Pride Amsterdam Canal Parade; Castlefest, a medieval/fantasy festival at Keukenhof and the Milan Summer Festival in Zuiderpark, an outdoor festival where you can experience Indian culture.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the last chance to visit the Delft Chamber Music Festival and Sister Sledge at Kwaku, Amsterdam..
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
ROBIN S @ MAASSILO, ROTTERDAM (4 August)
The American singer Robin S, who scored success in the 1990s with such house music singles as “Show Me Love” (which was her debut single) and “Luv 4 Luv” will be performing at Maasilo, Rotterdam on Friday 4 August. She has had three number ones on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.
CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)
Where fantasy becomes your reality. Castlefest is a medieval/fantasy festival with a 3 day line up of bands, performances, food, drink, a market and overall a unique experience! All based around the Kasteel Keukenhof.
MILAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023 (4 – 6 August)
The Milan Summer Festival is an outdoor fair where you can experience Indian culture, Surinamese food & products as well as a tropical community get-together. This year the festival will take place over the weekend 4 – 6 August in Zuiderpark.
The outdoor festival was founded in 1984 as a Surinamese event to encourage interaction and cooperation between people and cultures. This festival attracts some 35,000 visitors – not only Hindustani but an increasing number of other peoples as well.
PRIDE AMSTERDAM 2023: CANAL PARADE (5 August)
On the afternoon of Saturday 5 Augustus is the highlight of the Pride Amsterdam week, the world famous Canal Parade. More than 500,000 spectators are expected too be cheering from the banks.
From 12:00 until 18:00, 80 boats with beautiful boys and girls (and quite some corporate pride boats) will sail along the canals in the centre of Amsterdam.
The boats will start at the Scheepvaart museum at the eastern part of the city center moving towards the Amstel river. The floats will continue from there taking the Prinsengracht towards the Westerdok.
Other events this weekend
- FILM: AMERICA’S MUSIC @ OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 2 August)
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL (until 4 August)
- SISTER SLEDGE @ KWAKU FESTIVAL (4 August)
- THE HAGUE FOTOMUSEUM: SCHOOL – IN LOVE, BORED AND OVERSLEPT (until 6 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- ZUIDERPARK HOLIDAY PARK – FREE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN (every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during Dutch school holidays)
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- EUROPEAN PARA CHAMPIONSHIPS – ROTTERDAM (8 – 20 August)
- SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (10 -20 August)
- LATIN IN THE PARK #2 – FANIA ALL STARS (11 August)
- MAMA AFRICA IN THE PARK – DEEP ORIGIN SOUND SYSTEM AND OTHERS (12 August)
- LEARN TO SUP BOARD WHILST HELPING TO CLEAN UP LOCAL CANALS (12 & 13 August)
- SONS OF THE EAST @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 August)
- 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 (19 August)
- ART EXHIBITION – MOLONA (19 & 26 August)
- DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC @ ROTTERDAM’S EUROMAST (20 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY @ ZUIDERPARK (26 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY (28 August)
- 2ND SUMMER NIGHT OF JEWISH MUSIC 2023 (30 August)
- FAIR, FOOD, FESTIVAL: 63RD EDITION TONG TONG FAIR (31 August – 10 September)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- 2023 EMBASSY FESTIVAL (2 – 3 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- GAVIN JAMES @ PAARD (8 September)
- FESTIVE REOPENING DE FRED (9 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)