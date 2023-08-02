WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   Robin S performing in Rotterda;  Pride Amsterdam Canal Parade;  Castlefest,  a medieval/fantasy festival  at Keukenhof  and  the Milan Summer Festival in Zuiderpark,   an  outdoor  festival  where you can experience Indian culture.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the  last chance to visit  the Delft Chamber Music Festival  and Sister Sledge at Kwaku, Amsterdam..

ROBIN S @ MAASSILO, ROTTERDAM  (4 August)

The American singer Robin S, who scored success in the 1990s with such house music singles as “Show Me Love” (which was her debut single) and “Luv 4 Luv” will be performing at Maasilo, Rotterdam  on Friday 4 August.   She has had three number ones on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

CASTLEFEST LISSE (3 -6 August)

Where fantasy becomes your reality. Castlefest is a medieval/fantasy festival with a 3 day line up of bands, performances, food, drink, a market and overall a unique experience!  All based around the Kasteel Keukenhof.

MILAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023  (4  – 6 August)

The Milan Summer Festival is  an  outdoor fair where you can experience Indian culture, Surinamese food & products as well as a  tropical community get-together. This year the festival will take place over the weekend  4 – 6 August in Zuiderpark.

The outdoor festival was founded in 1984 as a Surinamese event to encourage interaction and cooperation between people and cultures. This festival attracts some 35,000 visitors – not only Hindustani but an increasing number of other  peoples  as well.

PRIDE AMSTERDAM 2023: CANAL PARADE  (5 August)

On  the afternoon   of  Saturday  5 Augustus is the highlight of  the Pride Amsterdam week, the  world famous Canal Parade.   More than 500,000 spectators  are  expected too be  cheering from the banks.

From 12:00 until  18:00, 80  boats with beautiful boys and girls (and quite some corporate pride boats) will sail along the canals in the centre of Amsterdam.

The boats will start at the Scheepvaart museum at the eastern part of the city center moving towards the Amstel river. The floats will continue from there taking the Prinsengracht towards the Westerdok.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

