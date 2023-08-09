WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   the World Championships Sailing  taking place in Scheveningen,  a wine  Festival  on the Lange Voorhout,  a Latin party in Zuiderpark Theatre  and the opportunity to learn how to SUP board  while  cleaning the local  canals.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the  European Para Championships in Rotterdam.

SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS  (10 –  20 August)

The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.  

Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen.  Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.

HET WIJN FESTIJN @ LANGE VOORHOUT  (11 – 13 August)

On 11, 12 & 13 August 2023, the  traveling wine festival “Het Wijn Festijn”  returns to The Hague.  The Lange Voorhout will be transformed into an intimate wine festival. Come by and enjoy more than 100 different wines and tasty delicacies. All this while enjoying pleasant music.

LATIN IN THE PARK #2 – FANIA ALL STARS  (11 August)

The second edition of Latin in The Park on Friday 11 August features the Fania All Stars, the figurehead of salsa music worldwide. Founded in 1968, the music group was a collective of the greatest salsa artists of the time. Think Hector Lavoe, Celia Cruz and Willie Colon, among others. As a collective, they popularised the term salsa as a collection of different Latin American styles.

With live music, a DJ until the late hours, food trucks on site, atmospheric seating areas and, of course, ice-cold drinks to cool down with.

LEARN TO SUP BOARD WHILST HELPING TO CLEAN UP LOCAL CANALS (12 & 13 August)

Do you want to contribute to clean water in a fun way? Then participate in Clean up on Tour, The Hague that takes place on   Saturday  12 and Sunday 13  August. Together with an instructor, whilst  on a SUP board  you will  collect  litter, from cans to plastic bag,  from local  canals.

With Clean up on Tour you ensure that the canals  becomes cleaner and you contribute to a sustainable future.

