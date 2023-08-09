WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the World Championships Sailing taking place in Scheveningen, a wine Festival on the Lange Voorhout, a Latin party in Zuiderpark Theatre and the opportunity to learn how to SUP board while cleaning the local canals.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the European Para Championships in Rotterdam.

SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (10 – 20 August)

The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.

Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen. Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.

On 11, 12 & 13 August 2023, the traveling wine festival “Het Wijn Festijn” returns to The Hague. The Lange Voorhout will be transformed into an intimate wine festival. Come by and enjoy more than 100 different wines and tasty delicacies. All this while enjoying pleasant music.