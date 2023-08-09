WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: the World Championships Sailing taking place in Scheveningen, a wine Festival on the Lange Voorhout, a Latin party in Zuiderpark Theatre and the opportunity to learn how to SUP board while cleaning the local canals.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the European Para Championships in Rotterdam.
SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (10 – 20 August)
The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.
Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen. Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.
HET WIJN FESTIJN @ LANGE VOORHOUT (11 – 13 August)
On 11, 12 & 13 August 2023, the traveling wine festival “Het Wijn Festijn” returns to The Hague. The Lange Voorhout will be transformed into an intimate wine festival. Come by and enjoy more than 100 different wines and tasty delicacies. All this while enjoying pleasant music.
LATIN IN THE PARK #2 – FANIA ALL STARS (11 August)
The second edition of Latin in The Park on Friday 11 August features the Fania All Stars, the figurehead of salsa music worldwide. Founded in 1968, the music group was a collective of the greatest salsa artists of the time. Think Hector Lavoe, Celia Cruz and Willie Colon, among others. As a collective, they popularised the term salsa as a collection of different Latin American styles.
With live music, a DJ until the late hours, food trucks on site, atmospheric seating areas and, of course, ice-cold drinks to cool down with.
LEARN TO SUP BOARD WHILST HELPING TO CLEAN UP LOCAL CANALS (12 & 13 August)
Do you want to contribute to clean water in a fun way? Then participate in Clean up on Tour, The Hague that takes place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 August. Together with an instructor, whilst on a SUP board you will collect litter, from cans to plastic bag, from local canals.
With Clean up on Tour you ensure that the canals becomes cleaner and you contribute to a sustainable future.
Other events this weekend
- EUROPEAN PARA CHAMPIONSHIPS – ROTTERDAM ( until 20 August)
- MAMA AFRICA IN THE PARK – DEEP ORIGIN SOUND SYSTEM AND OTHERS (12 August)
- HAAGS BEAT FESTIVAL (13 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- ZUIDERPARK HOLIDAY PARK – FREE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN (every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during Dutch school holidays)
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- SILENT FILM CONCERT “THE GOLD RUSH” IN HAGUE KLOOSTERKERK (17 August)
- SONS OF THE EAST @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 August)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUTH JACOTT (19 August)
- 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 (19 August)
- PAKISTAN FESTIVAL 2023 (20 August)
- ART EXHIBITION – MOLONA (19 & 26 August)
- DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC @ ROTTERDAM’S EUROMAST (20 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY @ ZUIDERPARK (26 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY (28 August)
- 2ND SUMMER NIGHT OF JEWISH MUSIC 2023 (30 August)
- FAIR, FOOD, FESTIVAL: 63RD EDITION TONG TONG FAIR (31 August – 10 September)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- SPOTLIGHT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE ( 1 & 2 Septembr)
- 2023 EMBASSY FESTIVAL (1- 2 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- GAVIN JAMES @ PAARD (8 September)
- FESTIVE REOPENING DE FRED (9 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (9 September – 7 January)
- THE NEW FARM – OPEN DAY (10 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)