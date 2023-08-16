WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the World Championships Sailing taking place in Scheveningen, a screening of the silent Charlie Chaplin film classic The Gold Rush (1925) at the Kloosterkerk, the Mirchi Fest, Europe’s first Desi/Hindi Music festival in Zuiderpark and “Day of Romantic Music” in Rotterdam.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the European Para Championships in Rotterdam and the Food Festival RRRollend Den Haag on the Lange Voorhout.

SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (until 20 August)

The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.

Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen. Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.

After the success last year of Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times as a film concert, another Charlie Chaplin blockbuster is on the programme in The Hague. On Thursday evening 17 August, Chaplin’s Silent film classic The Gold Rush (1925) will be screened at the Kloosterkerk on the Lange Voorhout. It will be accompanied by Geerten van de Wetering, celebrated organist, playing by improvisation on the Kloosterkerk’s mighty Marcussen organ.

On Saturday 19 August, the 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 will take place in Zuiderpark. The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Desi Music & Culture with the best Bollywood Vibes, Music, Food & Culture!

With a great line-up of international top performers from the Desi/Hindi music scene and local talent, this festival will be a unique and vibrant experience that you don’t want to miss out!