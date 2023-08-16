WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   the World Championships Sailing  taking place in Scheveningen,  a  screening of  the silent Charlie Chaplin film  classic The Gold Rush (1925) at the Kloosterkerk, the Mirchi Fest,   Europe’s  first Desi/Hindi Music festival   in Zuiderpark and “Day of Romantic Music”  in Rotterdam.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the  European Para Championships in Rotterdam and the Food Festival RRRollend Den Haag  on the Lange Voorhout.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with  a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS  (until 20 August)

The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.  

Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen.  Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.

SILENT FILM CONCERT “THE GOLD RUSH” IN HAGUE KLOOSTERKERK  (17 August)

After the success last year of Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times as a film concert, another Charlie Chaplin blockbuster is on the programme in The Hague. On Thursday evening 17 August, Chaplin’s  Silent film classic The Gold Rush (1925) will be screened at the Kloosterkerk on  the Lange Voorhout.   It will be accompanied  by  Geerten van de Wetering, celebrated organist,   playing  by  improvisation on the Kloosterkerk’s mighty Marcussen organ.

𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲  (19 August)

On Saturday 19 August,  the 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 will take place in Zuiderpark.  The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Desi Music & Culture with the best Bollywood Vibes, Music, Food & Culture!

With a great line-up of international top performers from the Desi/Hindi music scene and local talent, this festival will be a unique and vibrant experience that you don’t want to miss out!

DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC @ ROTTERDAM’S EUROMAST  (20 August)

On  Sunday 20 August, the  “gratis” Day of Romantic Music   takes place  with 6 to 8 stages in  Het Park,  at Rotterdam’s  Euromast.   In addition to romantic music, there is also a lot of  tasty food and drink, as well as  romantic literature.

The festivalis held in Het Park bij de Euromast, the most beautiful park in Rotterdam. In 1854, the park was the setting for an international music festival where composer Franz Liszt was a guest. The 160-year-old English style park has a romantic character which, for  30  years, has been the inspiration for the Day of Romantic Music.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page 