WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the World Championships Sailing taking place in Scheveningen, a screening of the silent Charlie Chaplin film classic The Gold Rush (1925) at the Kloosterkerk, the Mirchi Fest, Europe’s first Desi/Hindi Music festival in Zuiderpark and “Day of Romantic Music” in Rotterdam.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the European Para Championships in Rotterdam and the Food Festival RRRollend Den Haag on the Lange Voorhout.
SUMMER OF SAILING IN THE HAGUE FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (until 20 August)
The Hague will host the World Championships of Sailing from 10-20 August 2023, with a central theme of “Get Ready for the Best”.
Allianz WK Zeilen, as the event is known in Dutch, will bring together over 1200 participants to compete in sailing, kite sailing and windsurfing events in Scheveningen. Along with 400 in the organising team and around 600 volunteers, this is the largest sporting event ever held in The Hague.
SILENT FILM CONCERT “THE GOLD RUSH” IN HAGUE KLOOSTERKERK (17 August)
After the success last year of Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times as a film concert, another Charlie Chaplin blockbuster is on the programme in The Hague. On Thursday evening 17 August, Chaplin’s Silent film classic The Gold Rush (1925) will be screened at the Kloosterkerk on the Lange Voorhout. It will be accompanied by Geerten van de Wetering, celebrated organist, playing by improvisation on the Kloosterkerk’s mighty Marcussen organ.
𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 (19 August)
On Saturday 19 August, the 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶/𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 will take place in Zuiderpark. The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Desi Music & Culture with the best Bollywood Vibes, Music, Food & Culture!
With a great line-up of international top performers from the Desi/Hindi music scene and local talent, this festival will be a unique and vibrant experience that you don’t want to miss out!
DAY OF ROMANTIC MUSIC @ ROTTERDAM’S EUROMAST (20 August)
On Sunday 20 August, the “gratis” Day of Romantic Music takes place with 6 to 8 stages in Het Park, at Rotterdam’s Euromast. In addition to romantic music, there is also a lot of tasty food and drink, as well as romantic literature.
The festivalis held in Het Park bij de Euromast, the most beautiful park in Rotterdam. In 1854, the park was the setting for an international music festival where composer Franz Liszt was a guest. The 160-year-old English style park has a romantic character which, for 30 years, has been the inspiration for the Day of Romantic Music.
Other events this weekend
- EUROPEAN PARA CHAMPIONSHIPS – ROTTERDAM ( until 20 August)
- VOORHOUT MONUMENTAL 2023 – OPEN AIR EXHIBITION (until 20 August)
- SONS OF THE EAST @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 August)
- FOOD FESTIVAL RRROLLEND DEN HAAG – SUMMER EDITION (18 -20 August)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUTH JACOTT (19 August)
- PAKISTAN FESTIVAL 2023 (20 August)
- ART EXHIBITION – MOLONA (19 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- ZUIDERPARK HOLIDAY PARK – FREE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN (every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during Dutch school holidays)
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- FEMALE VENTURES: SUMMERFEST- DELFT (25 August)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT IN A PRIVATE BOAT (26 August)
- A LIFE IN MUSIC: SIMON MURPHY AT 50 (26 August)
- RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY @ ZUIDERPARK (26 August)
- ART EXHIBITION – MOLONA (26 August)
- 2ND SUMMER NIGHT OF JEWISH MUSIC 2023 (30 August)
- FAIR, FOOD, FESTIVAL: 63RD EDITION TONG TONG FAIR (31 August – 10 September)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK #3 – GUITAR VIBES – 3 MASTER GUITARISTS WITH THE LEGENDS & BASILY GIPSY BAND (1 September)
- SPOTLIGHT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE ( 1 & 2 Septembr)
- 2023 EMBASSY FESTIVAL (1- 2 September)
- WERELDHAVENDAGEN (WORLD PORT DAYS) ROTTERDAM (1 -3 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- GAVIN JAMES @ PAARD (8 September)
- FESTIVE REOPENING DE FRED (9 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (9 September – 7 January)
- EARTH, WIND & FIRE EXPERIENCE BY AL MCKAY @ DE DOELEN (10 September)
- THE NEW FARM – OPEN DAY (10 September)
- SNOOP DOGG @ AHOY, ROTTERDAM (19 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)