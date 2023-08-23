WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Jazz in de Gracht festival on The Hague’s city centre canals, a summer party organised by Female Ventures, the Wild Rooster festival on the Grote Markt and Rastaplas Reggae Festival descends on the Zuiderpark Open Air Theater.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the opening of an Art Gallery about typewriters and conductor and violist Simon Murphy gives a festive birthday concert.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2023 ( 24 – 26 August)
The Jazz in de Gracht festival which will take place from 24 – 26 August is a super cosy music festival in the city centre of The Hague. On and around the canals along the Bierkade, Dunne Bierkade and the Groenewegje, dozens of jazz artists will give free concerts from boats and floating stages.
During the music event, you can enjoy snacks and drinks at the various cafés and restaurants along the quays. There will also be a large number of food trucks on the quays offering all kinds of culinary delicacies.
FEMALE VENTURES: SUMMERFEST- DELFT ( 25 August)
Female Ventures- Team Delft are thrilled to announce SummerFest- Delft a fun laid back networking event on 25 August organized by Female Ventures and The Social Hub Delft!
Are you ready to step into a world of empowering connections, fantastic opportunities and delightful summer vibes? Join us at the SummerFest, a special networking extravaganza that promises to elevate your professional journey and also your mood!
WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL 2023 (25- 26 August)
This weekend the annual, free country/rockabilly festival in the heart of the city is back with a summer edition, of course with a mouth-watering barbecue menu. On 2 stages around the Grote Markt it will be nice and sweaty honkytonken again with a dazzling line up. As soon as it is dark, the fire pits are lit and during the Wild Rooster Festival it becomes one big ‘burning ring of fire’ with generous portions of BBQ food.
RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY @ ZUIDERPARK (26 August)
On Saturday 26 August, get ready to immerse yourself in a day of music, culture and unity as the Rastaplas Reggae Festival descends on the iconic Zuiderpark Open Air Theater for the first time . This will be the opportunity to let yourself be carried away by the distinctive sounds of reggae and the relaxed atmosphere of the Rastaplas vibe.
Get ready for a line-up full of national and international reggae artists who will take the stage and make your soul dance. From legendary reggae icons to emerging talents, each act brings their unique style and positive energy to the stage, making it impossible to sit still.
Other events this weekend
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (25 August – 28 October)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT IN A PRIVATE BOAT (26 August)
- A LIFE IN MUSIC: SIMON MURPHY AT 50 (26 August)
- ART EXHIBITION – MOLONA (26 August)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- GILDE DEN HAAG ENGLISH RESIDENCE WALKING TOUR (every Sunday until 24 September)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- 2ND SUMMER NIGHT OF JEWISH MUSIC 2023 (30 August)
- FAIR, FOOD, FESTIVAL: 63RD EDITION TONG TONG FAIR (31 August – 10 September)
- BEATSTAD FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION (1 September)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK #3 – GUITAR VIBES – 3 MASTER GUITARISTS WITH THE LEGENDS & BASILY GIPSY BAND (1 September)
- SPOTLIGHT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE ( 1 & 2 September)
- WERELDHAVENDAGEN (WORLD PORT DAYS) ROTTERDAM (1 -3 September)
- EMBASSY FESTIVAL 2023: EXPERIENCE A GLOBAL CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA (2 September)
- GAUDEAMUS FESTIVAL 2023 – PRESENTS YOUNG MUSIC PIONEERS ( 6 -10 September)
- ROFFA MON AMOUR – OPEN AIR SCREENINGS IN THE HAGUE (6 – 10 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 & 14 -17 September)
- GAVIN JAMES @ PAARD (8 September)
- FESTIVE REOPENING DE FRED (9 September)
- KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
- LATIN IN THE PARK #3 – BRAZILIAN EDITION MET RODA DA HOLANDA ( 9 September)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (9 September – 7 January)
- EARTH, WIND & FIRE EXPERIENCE BY AL MCKAY @ DE DOELEN (10 September)
- THE NEW FARM – OPEN DAY (10 September)
- A CEREMONY OF REMEMBRANCE AND HOPE FOR 9/11 (11 September)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: MENTAL HEALTH, DIAGNOSIS & IDENTITY WITH RACHEL AVIV (18 September)
- SNOOP DOGG @ AHOY, ROTTERDAM (19 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)