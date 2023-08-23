WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   the Jazz in de Gracht  festival on The Hague’s city centre canals, a summer party organised by  Female Ventures,  the Wild Rooster festival on the Grote  Markt and  Rastaplas Reggae Festival descends on the   Zuiderpark Open Air Theater.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the  opening of an Art Gallery  about typewriters  and   conductor and violist Simon Murphy gives a festive birthday concert.

JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2023  ( 24 – 26 August)

The Jazz in de Gracht festival  which will take place from 24  – 26  August is a super cosy music festival in the city centre of The Hague. On and around the  canals  along the Bierkade, Dunne Bierkade and the Groenewegje, dozens of jazz artists will give free concerts from boats and floating stages.

During the music event, you can enjoy snacks and drinks at the various cafés and restaurants along the quays. There will also be a large number of food trucks on the quays offering all kinds of culinary delicacies.

FEMALE VENTURES: SUMMERFEST- DELFT  ( 25 August)

Female Ventures- Team Delft are thrilled to announce SummerFest- Delft a fun laid back networking event  on 25 August organized by Female Ventures and The Social Hub Delft!

Are you ready to step into a world of empowering connections, fantastic opportunities and delightful summer vibes? Join us at the SummerFest, a special networking extravaganza that promises to elevate your professional journey and also your mood!

WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL 2023  (25- 26 August)

This weekend  the  annual, free country/rockabilly festival in the heart of the city is back with a summer edition, of course with a mouth-watering barbecue menu. On 2  stages around the Grote Markt it will be nice and sweaty honkytonken again with a dazzling line up. As soon as it is dark, the fire pits are lit and during the Wild Rooster Festival it becomes one big ‘burning ring of fire’ with generous portions of BBQ food.

RASTAPLAS IN THE CITY @ ZUIDERPARK  (26 August)

On Saturday 26 August, get ready to immerse yourself in a day of music, culture and unity as the Rastaplas Reggae Festival descends on the iconic Zuiderpark Open Air Theater for the first time . This will be the opportunity to let yourself be carried away by the distinctive sounds of reggae and the relaxed atmosphere of the Rastaplas vibe.

Get ready for a line-up full of national and international reggae artists who will take the stage and make your soul dance. From legendary reggae icons to emerging talents, each act brings their unique style and positive energy to the stage, making it impossible to sit still.

