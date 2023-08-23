WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the Jazz in de Gracht festival on The Hague’s city centre canals, a summer party organised by Female Ventures, the Wild Rooster festival on the Grote Markt and Rastaplas Reggae Festival descends on the Zuiderpark Open Air Theater.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the opening of an Art Gallery about typewriters and conductor and violist Simon Murphy gives a festive birthday concert.

JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2023 ( 24 – 26 August)

The Jazz in de Gracht festival which will take place from 24 – 26 August is a super cosy music festival in the city centre of The Hague. On and around the canals along the Bierkade, Dunne Bierkade and the Groenewegje, dozens of jazz artists will give free concerts from boats and floating stages.

During the music event, you can enjoy snacks and drinks at the various cafés and restaurants along the quays. There will also be a large number of food trucks on the quays offering all kinds of culinary delicacies.

Female Ventures- Team Delft are thrilled to announce SummerFest- Delft a fun laid back networking event on 25 August organized by Female Ventures and The Social Hub Delft!

Are you ready to step into a world of empowering connections, fantastic opportunities and delightful summer vibes? Join us at the SummerFest, a special networking extravaganza that promises to elevate your professional journey and also your mood!

WILD ROOSTER FESTIVAL 2023 (25- 26 August)

This weekend the annual, free country/rockabilly festival in the heart of the city is back with a summer edition, of course with a mouth-watering barbecue menu. On 2 stages around the Grote Markt it will be nice and sweaty honkytonken again with a dazzling line up. As soon as it is dark, the fire pits are lit and during the Wild Rooster Festival it becomes one big ‘burning ring of fire’ with generous portions of BBQ food.