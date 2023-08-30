WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the first week of Eurasian Tong Tong Fair on the Malieveld, the Spotlight Festival The Hague which opens the 2023-2024 cultural season, Wereldhavendagen (World Port Days) in Rotterdam and Embassy Festival on the Lange Voorhout.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as three concerts on Scheveningen beach.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

The Tong Tong Fair, the Eurasian festival in an archipelago of tents, returns for its 63rd edition from 31 August to 10 September on the Malieveld in The Hague centre. This year, the Tong Tong Fair introduces an Asian style Foodcourt. This offers visitors the opportunity to eat dishes from various surrounding stands in an attractive central seating area. Good news for food lovers is that there are more food stands this year than in previous years.

SPOTLIGHT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE ( 1 & 2 September)

Spotlight Festival The Hague opens the 2023-2024 cultural season on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 September. Come by for a sneak preview of all the artists and stages you can see next season. Discover which performances you don’t want to miss or where you can make music, dance or other art yourself in your free time!

The Festival consists of a program spread over two days. Spotlight takes place in the neighbourhood on Friday evening, where each Cultuuranker brings culture to their own district with a program that is connected to the local identity of the neighbourhood. On Saturday, the Spotlight Podium Route runs throughout The Hague at around 30 participating cultural venues and Hotspots. These Hotspots are mini festivals where various cultural providers and leisure associations present themselves with short performances and workshops. During Spotlight @ Night there is night programming on both evenings at some locations such as: PAARD, Musicon, Korzo and Amare. On Saturday evening, Spotlight Festival collaborates with Clubhopping The Hague.

On Friday 1, Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2023 you can discover the port of Rotterdam during the 46th edition of the Wereldhavendagen (World Port Days). Marvel at special ships, join exciting excursions and enjoy all the activities on the water. Dive into the career opportunities offered by the port, experience the energy transition up close or discover what the smart port of the future looks like.