This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  an open air theatre  performance of  “Twelfth Night”  in Wassenaar,  a food truck festival  Trek in Westbroekpark, Kid Creole & the Coconuts strutting their stuff  at the Paard and  many historic building will be  open during Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days).

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as  Gavin James at the Paard,  the Strandwal Festival in Rijswijk and Latin in The Park #3  in Zuiderpark.

OPEN AIR THEATRE BY THE WONDERFUL ILLYRIA  (7-8 September)

On  the 7-8  September at the  open air   theatre at Raadhuis de  Paauw, Wassenaar, let  Illyria, the award-winning company, whisk you away to a mysterious coastal kingdom as they present Twelfth Night. However, under the idyllic tropical sky, everything is not as it seems. Watch as a tale of romance, revenge, and mistaken identities unfolds with hilarious consequences!

Pack a picnic and fall in love with another unforgettable season of outdoor theatre. With singing, sword fights and silliness, you couldn’t wish for more than this.

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE 2023  (8 – 10 September)

Food Truck Festival TREK The Hague transforms popular city park Westbroekpark into a large open-air restaurant with dozens of mobile kitchens, live music and theatre from 8- 10 September.

Take a tasty journey of discovery through the wide range of street food. Take a seat at the Chef’s Table in one of the mobile food trucks, taste surprising ingredients or try the tastefully prepared new dishes. From sushi to Thai, from vegan  to burgers; the taste buds are treated for a weekend. You can quench your thirst at the cocktail bar, the extensive wine bar with a lovely terrace or in our Biergarten with a wide range of specialty beers.

KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)

Kid Creole, The King of Pizazz, the Tropical Gangster are coming to the Netherlands and will be performing  on Saturday 9 September in  the Paard. Together with his band and three beautiful Coconuts as backing vocalists.  With songs like ‘Annie, I’m not your Daddy’, ‘Stool Pigeon’, ‘Hey Mambo’ and many others, they give a show you won’t soon forget.

The American band Kid Creole & the Coconuts, founded in 1979 with the effervescent lead singer and founder August Darnell; a melting pot of powerful pop-funk interspersed with a hefty twist of Latin and Caribbean influences.

OPEN MONUMENTENDAG (HERITAGE DAYS) 2023 (9-10 September)

Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days) is an annual event in the second weekend of September, when thousands of monuments in the Netherlands are open to the public free of charge.  This year it takes place on  9 and 10 September and the theme is ‘Living Heritage’.

Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days) is one of the biggest cultural events in the country. It is the chance to visit buildings you would normally not get into so easily. Whether it is that secret courtyard, a special government building or that monumental building on Lange Voorhout, on Open Monumentendag you can see history come to life. The participating monuments can always be recognised by the Open Monumentendag flag.

