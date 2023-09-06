WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: an open air theatre performance of “Twelfth Night” in Wassenaar, a food truck festival Trek in Westbroekpark, Kid Creole & the Coconuts strutting their stuff at the Paard and many historic building will be open during Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days).
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Gavin James at the Paard, the Strandwal Festival in Rijswijk and Latin in The Park #3 in Zuiderpark.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
OPEN AIR THEATRE BY THE WONDERFUL ILLYRIA (7-8 September)
On the 7-8 September at the open air theatre at Raadhuis de Paauw, Wassenaar, let Illyria, the award-winning company, whisk you away to a mysterious coastal kingdom as they present Twelfth Night. However, under the idyllic tropical sky, everything is not as it seems. Watch as a tale of romance, revenge, and mistaken identities unfolds with hilarious consequences!
Pack a picnic and fall in love with another unforgettable season of outdoor theatre. With singing, sword fights and silliness, you couldn’t wish for more than this.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE 2023 (8 – 10 September)
Food Truck Festival TREK The Hague transforms popular city park Westbroekpark into a large open-air restaurant with dozens of mobile kitchens, live music and theatre from 8- 10 September.
Take a tasty journey of discovery through the wide range of street food. Take a seat at the Chef’s Table in one of the mobile food trucks, taste surprising ingredients or try the tastefully prepared new dishes. From sushi to Thai, from vegan to burgers; the taste buds are treated for a weekend. You can quench your thirst at the cocktail bar, the extensive wine bar with a lovely terrace or in our Biergarten with a wide range of specialty beers.
KID CREOLE & THE COCONUTS @ PAARD (9 September)
Kid Creole, The King of Pizazz, the Tropical Gangster are coming to the Netherlands and will be performing on Saturday 9 September in the Paard. Together with his band and three beautiful Coconuts as backing vocalists. With songs like ‘Annie, I’m not your Daddy’, ‘Stool Pigeon’, ‘Hey Mambo’ and many others, they give a show you won’t soon forget.
The American band Kid Creole & the Coconuts, founded in 1979 with the effervescent lead singer and founder August Darnell; a melting pot of powerful pop-funk interspersed with a hefty twist of Latin and Caribbean influences.
OPEN MONUMENTENDAG (HERITAGE DAYS) 2023 (9-10 September)
Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days) is an annual event in the second weekend of September, when thousands of monuments in the Netherlands are open to the public free of charge. This year it takes place on 9 and 10 September and the theme is ‘Living Heritage’.
Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days) is one of the biggest cultural events in the country. It is the chance to visit buildings you would normally not get into so easily. Whether it is that secret courtyard, a special government building or that monumental building on Lange Voorhout, on Open Monumentendag you can see history come to life. The participating monuments can always be recognised by the Open Monumentendag flag.
Other events this weekend
- FAIR, FOOD, FESTIVAL: 63RD EDITION TONG TONG FAIR (until 10 September)
- GAUDEAMUS FESTIVAL 2023 – PRESENTS YOUNG MUSIC PIONEERS ( 6 -10 September)
- ROFFA MON AMOUR – OPEN AIR SCREENINGS IN THE HAGUE (6 – 10 September)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! ( 7 September)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (7-10 September)
- GAVIN JAMES @ PAARD (8 September)
- OPEN(ING) NIGHT CEILIDH SCOTTISH DANCE (8 September)
- TOWARDS A JUST MONETARY AND FINANCIAL SYSTEM IN THE DIGITAL AGE (PUBLIC LECTURE) (8 September)
- STRANDWALFESTIVAL 2023 (8 -10 September)
- FESTIVE REOPENING DE FRED (9 September)
- LATIN IN THE PARK #3 – BRAZILIAN EDITION MET RODA DA HOLANDA ( 9 September)
- PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE (9 -10 September)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (9 September – 7 January)
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (10 September)
- EARTH, WIND & FIRE EXPERIENCE BY AL MCKAY @ DE DOELEN (10 September)
- THE NEW FARM – OPEN DAY (10 September)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: SVEN HAMMOND BIG BAND (10 September)
- THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT (10 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- A CEREMONY OF REMEMBRANCE AND HOPE FOR 9/11 (11 September)
- AWC THE HAGUE – KICK OFF EVENTS (14 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2023 (14 – 15 Sepetmber)
- CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (14 -17 September)
- FRERICK DEN HAAN – SOLO PIANO (15 September)
- CREAWEEKEND RIJSWIJK (15-17 September)
- PRINSJESNACH: NEW FESTIVAL ON EVE OF PRINSJESDAG (18 September)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: MENTAL HEALTH, DIAGNOSIS & IDENTITY WITH RACHEL AVIV (18 September)
- SNOOP DOGG @ AHOY, ROTTERDAM (19 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- WOW CREATIVE CLUB: START YOUR CREATIVE JOURNEY (24 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NON-VIOLENCE MONDAY OCTOBER 2, 2023 (2 October)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)