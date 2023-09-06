WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: an open air theatre performance of “Twelfth Night” in Wassenaar, a food truck festival Trek in Westbroekpark, Kid Creole & the Coconuts strutting their stuff at the Paard and many historic building will be open during Open Monumentendag (Heritage Days).

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Gavin James at the Paard, the Strandwal Festival in Rijswijk and Latin in The Park #3 in Zuiderpark.

On the 7-8 September at the open air theatre at Raadhuis de Paauw, Wassenaar, let Illyria, the award-winning company, whisk you away to a mysterious coastal kingdom as they present Twelfth Night. However, under the idyllic tropical sky, everything is not as it seems. Watch as a tale of romance, revenge, and mistaken identities unfolds with hilarious consequences!

Pack a picnic and fall in love with another unforgettable season of outdoor theatre. With singing, sword fights and silliness, you couldn’t wish for more than this.

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE 2023 (8 – 10 September)

Food Truck Festival TREK The Hague transforms popular city park Westbroekpark into a large open-air restaurant with dozens of mobile kitchens, live music and theatre from 8- 10 September.

Take a tasty journey of discovery through the wide range of street food. Take a seat at the Chef’s Table in one of the mobile food trucks, taste surprising ingredients or try the tastefully prepared new dishes. From sushi to Thai, from vegan to burgers; the taste buds are treated for a weekend. You can quench your thirst at the cocktail bar, the extensive wine bar with a lovely terrace or in our Biergarten with a wide range of specialty beers.