WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Cirque du Soleil with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO at the Ahoy, Rotterdam, Outdoor Cinema witha Royal theme in the city centre, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performing in Zuiderpark Theatre and the Scheveningen Surf Festival.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Stadsbal Delft, Tom McRae at the Paard and the AWC The Hague are hosting a Kick off event.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
OUTDOOR CINEMA – ROYAL FILMS (13 – 17 September)
From 13 – 17 September, enjoy the outdoors at the outdoor cinema next to the beautiful Waalse Church, a stone’s throw from Noordeinde Palace. With royal themed family film such as The Lion King or Corgi at 18:00 and film for adults such as The King of Pop’s Elvis Blue Hawaii, Zwartboek or Grace of Monaco at 20:30. Tickets cost €8 per person including drink, excluding service costs. Full is full.
ZUIDERPARK LIVE: SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX (15 September)
A concert by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is a musical feast of recognition with a retro twist. In 2009, Scott Bradlee released ‘Hello My Ragtime ’80s’ on which he experimented for the first time with remakes of well-known songs.
The success of ‘Motown Tribute to Nickelback’ (2012) meant the definitive breakthrough: Scott Bradlee went viral. While other internet celebrities often enjoy their fame briefly, Bradlee and his ever-changing collective Postmodern Jukebox have become indispensable.
SCHEVENINGEN SURF FESTIVAL 2023 (16 September)
The Hague is the beating heart of Dutch surf culture and on Saturday 16 September the fifth edition of Scheveningen Surf Festival takes place at The Shore surf school. During the day, the festival is free with workshops, surfing and skating competitions and a sustainable market.
From 20:00 onwards, the night program begins with DJ’s and bands. The headliner is the British band Will and The People.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO (14 -17 September)
Cirque du Soleil is returning to The Netherlands from 14 – 17 September at Rotterdam Ahoy with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.
Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination.
Other events this weekend
- AWC THE HAGUE – KICK OFF EVENTS (14 September)
- RISE & LEAD SUMMIT 2023 (14 – 15 September)
- FRERICK DEN HAAN – SOLO PIANO (15 September)
- CREAWEEKEND RIJSWIJK (15-17 September)
- STADSBAL DELFT (16 September)
- TOM MCRAE @ PAARD (17 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ICC PHOTO EXHIBITION COMMON BONDS : FROM THE ROME CONFERENCE TO TODAY (until 2 October)
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (until 20 October)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- PRINSJESNACH: NEW FESTIVAL ON EVE OF PRINSJESDAG (18 September)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENTS: MENTAL HEALTH, DIAGNOSIS & IDENTITY WITH RACHEL AVIV (18 September)
- SNOOP DOGG @ AHOY, ROTTERDAM (19 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- LASER ARTIST PAYS TRIBUTE TO ESCHER ON SCHEVENINGEN BEACH (21 – 24 September)
- RED BULL STALEN ROS (23 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK #4 – MILES VIBES PLUS (23 September)
- INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN (23 – 24 September)
- WOW CREATIVE CLUB: START YOUR CREATIVE JOURNEY (24 September)
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- DIVE INTO TURKISH CULTURE DURING FESTIVAL BULUŞMA! CONCERTS, WORKSHOPS, FILM AND MORE: BULUŞMA IS A BIG PARTY. (30 September)
- INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NON-VIOLENCE MONDAY OCTOBER 2, 2023 (2 October)
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( 6 – 31 October)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- GRANDMASTER FLASH (17 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)