WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  Cirque du Soleil   with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO at the Ahoy, Rotterdam,  Outdoor Cinema witha  Royal theme in the city centre, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performing in Zuiderpark  Theatre and  the Scheveningen Surf Festival.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as  Stadsbal Delft, Tom McRae  at the Paard and the AWC The Hague are hosting a Kick off  event.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with  a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

OUTDOOR CINEMA – ROYAL FILMS  (13 – 17 September)

From  13 – 17  September, enjoy the outdoors at the outdoor cinema next to the beautiful  Waalse Church, a stone’s throw from Noordeinde Palace. With royal themed family film such as The Lion King or Corgi   at 18:00 and  film for adults such as The King of Pop’s Elvis Blue Hawaii, Zwartboek or Grace of Monaco at 20:30. Tickets cost €8 per person including drink, excluding service costs. Full is full.

ZUIDERPARK LIVE: SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX  (15 September)

A concert by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is a musical feast of recognition with a retro twist. In 2009, Scott Bradlee released ‘Hello My Ragtime ’80s’ on which he experimented for the first time with remakes of well-known songs.

The success of ‘Motown Tribute to Nickelback’ (2012) meant the definitive breakthrough: Scott Bradlee went viral. While other internet celebrities often enjoy their fame briefly, Bradlee and his ever-changing collective Postmodern Jukebox have become indispensable.

SCHEVENINGEN SURF FESTIVAL 2023  (16 September)

The  Hague is the beating heart of Dutch surf culture and on Saturday 16 September  the fifth edition of    Scheveningen  Surf Festival  takes  place   at  The Shore surf school.   During the day, the festival is free with   workshops, surfing and skating competitions and a  sustainable market.

From  20:00 onwards, the night  program begins  with  DJ’s and bands.  The headliner is the British band Will and The People.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO  (14 -17 September)

Cirque du Soleil is returning  to The Netherlands  from 14 – 17  September  at  Rotterdam Ahoy  with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page 