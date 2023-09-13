WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Cirque du Soleil with its high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO at the Ahoy, Rotterdam, Outdoor Cinema witha Royal theme in the city centre, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performing in Zuiderpark Theatre and the Scheveningen Surf Festival.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Stadsbal Delft, Tom McRae at the Paard and the AWC The Hague are hosting a Kick off event.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

From 13 – 17 September, enjoy the outdoors at the outdoor cinema next to the beautiful Waalse Church, a stone’s throw from Noordeinde Palace. With royal themed family film such as The Lion King or Corgi at 18:00 and film for adults such as The King of Pop’s Elvis Blue Hawaii, Zwartboek or Grace of Monaco at 20:30. Tickets cost €8 per person including drink, excluding service costs. Full is full.

A concert by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is a musical feast of recognition with a retro twist. In 2009, Scott Bradlee released ‘Hello My Ragtime ’80s’ on which he experimented for the first time with remakes of well-known songs.

The success of ‘Motown Tribute to Nickelback’ (2012) meant the definitive breakthrough: Scott Bradlee went viral. While other internet celebrities often enjoy their fame briefly, Bradlee and his ever-changing collective Postmodern Jukebox have become indispensable.