This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   Escher inspired laser art show on Scheveningen beach,   experience  circus like you  have  never done before  with Cirque Mania,  the International Kite  festival  on  Scheveningen beach and  the  bike madness with  the Red Bull Stalen Ros

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as  Circus Renz in Zuiderpark,  the neo soul  Supafly festival in the Paard  and Jimmy Carr performing in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

LASER ARTIST PAYS TRIBUTE TO ESCHER ON SCHEVENINGEN BEACH  (21 – 24 September)

This month a new laser artwork can be seen on Scheveningen beach  in which abstract worlds are brought to life with light and sound. On the evenings of  21 to 24 September, artist  Alberto Novello  aka  JesterN, will perform his twenty-minute art experience BLACKLIGHT X live in Scheveningen as an ode to the work of M. C. Escher.

CIRQUE MANIA #16  (22 – 24 September)

This weekend Cirque Mania returns to the Korzo! For  3 days, experience that circus is much, much more than a red tent, a clown and a chubby director. Allow yourself to be surprised by all that Cirque Mania has to offer. Because Circus is by and for everyone who doesn’t want to put themselves in a box.

INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN  (23 – 24 September)

The International Kite Festival Scheveningen  which takes places on 23 -24 September is the largest international kite event in the Netherlands. During the festival, the most special kites from all over the world can be admired to the south (left) of De Pier. Almost every year, the largest kite in Europe is present during the Scheveningen Kite Festival. Because of the fantastic spectacle, the event is a perfect opportunity for a fun day or weekend with children at the  Scheveningen beach.

RED BULL STALEN ROS  (23 September)

On Saturday 23  September  on the  Prinsessengracht,   in The Hague city centre  you can witness  the crazy world of  wheels  that is Red Bull Stalen Ros. A bicycle track  on the water with an old Dutch touch.  Team of pairs have been challenged   to design and build an incredibly flashy bike and complete a course over the water as quickly as possible. Will  they  make it to the bell and stay dry… or will they  end up with a wet suit?

