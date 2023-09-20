WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: Escher inspired laser art show on Scheveningen beach, experience circus like you have never done before with Cirque Mania, the International Kite festival on Scheveningen beach and the bike madness with the Red Bull Stalen Ros

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Circus Renz in Zuiderpark, the neo soul Supafly festival in the Paard and Jimmy Carr performing in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

LASER ARTIST PAYS TRIBUTE TO ESCHER ON SCHEVENINGEN BEACH (21 – 24 September)

This month a new laser artwork can be seen on Scheveningen beach in which abstract worlds are brought to life with light and sound. On the evenings of 21 to 24 September, artist Alberto Novello aka JesterN, will perform his twenty-minute art experience BLACKLIGHT X live in Scheveningen as an ode to the work of M. C. Escher.

This weekend Cirque Mania returns to the Korzo! For 3 days, experience that circus is much, much more than a red tent, a clown and a chubby director. Allow yourself to be surprised by all that Cirque Mania has to offer. Because Circus is by and for everyone who doesn’t want to put themselves in a box.

INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN (23 – 24 September)