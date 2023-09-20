WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: Escher inspired laser art show on Scheveningen beach, experience circus like you have never done before with Cirque Mania, the International Kite festival on Scheveningen beach and the bike madness with the Red Bull Stalen Ros
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Circus Renz in Zuiderpark, the neo soul Supafly festival in the Paard and Jimmy Carr performing in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.
LASER ARTIST PAYS TRIBUTE TO ESCHER ON SCHEVENINGEN BEACH (21 – 24 September)
This month a new laser artwork can be seen on Scheveningen beach in which abstract worlds are brought to life with light and sound. On the evenings of 21 to 24 September, artist Alberto Novello aka JesterN, will perform his twenty-minute art experience BLACKLIGHT X live in Scheveningen as an ode to the work of M. C. Escher.
CIRQUE MANIA #16 (22 – 24 September)
This weekend Cirque Mania returns to the Korzo! For 3 days, experience that circus is much, much more than a red tent, a clown and a chubby director. Allow yourself to be surprised by all that Cirque Mania has to offer. Because Circus is by and for everyone who doesn’t want to put themselves in a box.
INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL SCHEVENINGEN (23 – 24 September)
The International Kite Festival Scheveningen which takes places on 23 -24 September is the largest international kite event in the Netherlands. During the festival, the most special kites from all over the world can be admired to the south (left) of De Pier. Almost every year, the largest kite in Europe is present during the Scheveningen Kite Festival. Because of the fantastic spectacle, the event is a perfect opportunity for a fun day or weekend with children at the Scheveningen beach.
RED BULL STALEN ROS (23 September)
On Saturday 23 September on the Prinsessengracht, in The Hague city centre you can witness the crazy world of wheels that is Red Bull Stalen Ros. A bicycle track on the water with an old Dutch touch. Team of pairs have been challenged to design and build an incredibly flashy bike and complete a course over the water as quickly as possible. Will they make it to the bell and stay dry… or will they end up with a wet suit?
Other events this weekend
- CIRCUS RENZ BERLIN @ ZUIDERPARK (until 24 September)
- JIMMY CARR IN THE NETHERLANDS (21 & 22 September)
- BEAUTIFUL AFRICA DAY (23 September)
- SUPAFLY FESTIVAL 2023 (23 September)
- HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS COME TO ROTTERDAM (23 September)
- JAZZ IN THE PARK #4 – MILES VIBES PLUS (23 September)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (23 September)
- WOW CREATIVE CLUB: START YOUR CREATIVE JOURNEY (24 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- ICC PHOTO EXHIBITION COMMON BONDS : FROM THE ROME CONFERENCE TO TODAY (until 2 October)
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (until 20 October)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (28 September)
- REWIRE X KORZO #21: MIDORI TAKADA: JAPAN ON FILM, LESLEE SMUCKER (29 September)
- HOOGTIJ 74 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (29 September)
- VISSCH, ANNUAL NORTH SEA FISH FESTIVAL (29,30 September and 1 October)
- DIVE INTO TURKISH CULTURE DURING FESTIVAL BULUŞMA! CONCERTS, WORKSHOPS, FILM AND MORE: BULUŞMA IS A BIG PARTY. (30 September)
- INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NON-VIOLENCE MONDAY OCTOBER 2, 2023 (2 October)
- THE HIGH KINGS ARE BACK IN SCHEVENINGEN – THE HAGUE WITH AN UNIQUE PERFORMANCE IN DE NIEUWE BADKAPEL (4 October)
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( 6 – 31 October)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- GRANDMASTER FLASH (17 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 Novembr)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)