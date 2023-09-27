WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Holly Johnson performing at the Paard, VISSCH, the annual North Sea Fish Festival, on the Hofvijver, dive into Turkish culture at the BULUŞMA festival and maybe participate in the Aramco Beach Run.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Oktoberfest at the Grote Markt and the beginning of the The Hague Cocktail week. Also don’t forget that next Wednesday the the Irish band The High Kings will be performing in Scheveningen
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX (29 September)
Holly Johnson, showman in heart and soul, shines on the stage of the Paard on September 29. His career began in the 1980s as the frontman of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, with which he landed monster hits Relax and The Power of Love. Now he returns with a gripping solo repertoire, but fortunately not without a nod to his greatest hits.
VISSCH, ANNUAL NORTH SEA FISH FESTIVAL (29,30 September and 1 October)
On September 29, 30 & October 1, VISSCH, annual North Sea Fish Festival, will take place along the Hofvijver in the centre of The Hague. The Lange Vijverberg will be full of attractive eateries, food trucks and terraces where you can enjoy all the culinary surprises. You will also be surprised with musical and performances.
DIVE INTO TURKISH CULTURE DURING FESTIVAL BULUŞMA! CONCERTS, WORKSHOPS, FILM AND MORE: BULUŞMA IS A BIG PARTY. (30 September)
Enjoy performances by great artists such as Ezgi Köroğlu, Duygu Alkan, Eudora Quartet, Emine Bostancı and Rotterdam Bizden Sesler Choir accompanied by traditional musicians, and participate in meze, folk dance and ceramic workshops at Theater De Regentes.
ARAMCO BEACH RUN (AND WALK) (1 October)
On Sunday 1 October, the Aramco Beach Run is taking place on Scheveningen beach for the fourth time. With a scenic setting, vibrant atmosphere, and six different races to choose from, there’s a fun and exciting challenge for everyone – from families with toddlers to seniors to professional runners.
Other events this weekend
- OKTOBERFEST @ GROTE MARKT (29 – 30 September)
- THE HAGUE COCKTAIL WEEK 2023 (29 September – 8 October)
- REWIRE X KORZO #21: MIDORI TAKADA: JAPAN ON FILM, LESLEE SMUCKER (29 September)
- HOOGTIJ 74 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (29 September)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ICC PHOTO EXHIBITION COMMON BONDS : FROM THE ROME CONFERENCE TO TODAY (until 2 October)
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (until 20 October)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NON-VIOLENCE MONDAY OCTOBER 2, 2023 (2 October)
- MARC BROUSSARD @ PAARD (3 October)
- THE HIGH KINGS ARE BACK IN SCHEVENINGEN – THE HAGUE WITH AN UNIQUE PERFORMANCE IN DE NIEUWE BADKAPEL (4 October)
- MARGO JEFFERSON @ BORDERKITCHEN (5 October)
- MUSEUM NACHT DEN HAAG (MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE) ( 7 October)
- STET PRESENTS: ONE OF TWO BY JACK HUNTER ( 7-8 October)
- AFROVIBES FESTIVAL 2023 (4 – 15 October)
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( 6 – 31 October)
- OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- GRANDMASTER FLASH (17 October)
- THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET (31 October)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)