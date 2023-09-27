WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Holly Johnson performing at the Paard, VISSCH, the annual North Sea Fish Festival, on the Hofvijver, dive into Turkish culture at the BULUŞMA festival and maybe participate in the Aramco Beach Run.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Oktoberfest at the Grote Markt and the beginning of the The Hague Cocktail week. Also don’t forget that next Wednesday the the Irish band The High Kings will be performing in Scheveningen

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

Holly Johnson, showman in heart and soul, shines on the stage of the Paard on September 29. His career began in the 1980s as the frontman of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, with which he landed monster hits Relax and The Power of Love. Now he returns with a gripping solo repertoire, but fortunately not without a nod to his greatest hits.

VISSCH, ANNUAL NORTH SEA FISH FESTIVAL (29,30 September and 1 October)

On September 29, 30 & October 1, VISSCH, annual North Sea Fish Festival, will take place along the Hofvijver in the centre of The Hague. The Lange Vijverberg will be full of attractive eateries, food trucks and terraces where you can enjoy all the culinary surprises. You will also be surprised with musical and performances.