This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   Holly Johnson performing at the Paard,  VISSCH,  the annual North Sea Fish Festival,  on the  Hofvijver,  dive into  Turkish culture  at  the BULUŞMA festival and  maybe participate in  the Aramco Beach Run.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as  Oktoberfest at the Grote Markt  and the beginning of the  The Hague Cocktail week.  Also don’t forget that next Wednesday the  the Irish band The High Kings will be  performing in Scheveningen

HOLLY JOHNSON – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF RELAX  (29 September)

Holly Johnson, showman in heart and soul, shines on the stage of  the Paard  on September 29. His career began in the 1980s as the frontman of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, with which he landed monster hits Relax and The Power of Love. Now he returns with a gripping solo repertoire, but fortunately not without a nod to his greatest hits.

VISSCH,  ANNUAL NORTH SEA FISH FESTIVAL  (29,30 September and 1 October)

On September 29, 30 & October 1, VISSCH,  annual North Sea Fish Festival, will take place along the Hofvijver in the centre of The Hague.    The Lange Vijverberg will be full of attractive eateries, food trucks and terraces where you can enjoy all the culinary surprises. You will also be surprised with musical and performances.

DIVE INTO TURKISH CULTURE DURING FESTIVAL BULUŞMA! CONCERTS, WORKSHOPS, FILM AND MORE: BULUŞMA IS A BIG PARTY.  (30 September)


Enjoy performances by great artists such as Ezgi Köroğlu, Duygu Alkan, Eudora Quartet, Emine Bostancı and Rotterdam Bizden Sesler Choir accompanied by traditional musicians, and participate in meze, folk dance and ceramic workshops at Theater De Regentes.

ARAMCO BEACH RUN (AND WALK)  (1 October)

On Sunday 1 October, the Aramco Beach Run is  taking place  on Scheveningen beach  for  the  fourth  time. With a scenic setting, vibrant atmosphere, and six different races   to choose from, there’s a fun and exciting challenge for everyone – from families with toddlers to seniors to professional runners.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

