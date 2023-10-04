WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Museum Night The Hague, the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition in the city centre, a STET production of One of Two By Jack Hunter and Billy Valentine a veteran R&B will give a performance in the Paard

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Art The Hague, Marjo Jefferson at Borderkitchen and your last chance to enjoy The Hague Cocktail week.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

On Saturday 7 October 2023 from 20:00 to 01:00 it is Museumnacht Den Haag.

You can visit more than 35 institutions with one ticket. An evening full of art and culture and fun activities: workshops, guided tours, performances and much more.

Tickets usually sell out, get yours here: https://museumnachtdenhaag.nl/en/tickets-2/

OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 – 8 October)

On Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October there will be the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition. Opening hours are between 12am and 6pm.

Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a work of art!

All studios are located within or nearby the ring of canals in the city centre of The Hague.

Also for more information scan the QR code.