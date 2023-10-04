WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   Museum Night  The Hague,  the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition in the city centre,  a  STET production of One of Two By Jack Hunter and  Billy Valentine a veteran R&B  will give a performance in the Paard

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as  Art The Hague,  Marjo Jefferson at Borderkitchen  and  your last chance to  enjoy   The Hague Cocktail week.

MUSEUM NACHT DEN HAAG (MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE)  ( 7 October)

On Saturday 7 October 2023 from 20:00 to 01:00 it is Museumnacht Den Haag.

You can visit more than 35 institutions with one ticket. An evening full of art and culture and fun activities: workshops, guided tours, performances and much more.

Tickets usually sell out, get yours here: https://museumnachtdenhaag.nl/en/tickets-2/

OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023  (7 – 8 October)

On Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October there will be the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition. Opening hours are between 12am and 6pm.

Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a work of art!

All studios are located within or nearby the ring of canals in the city centre of The Hague.

Also for more information scan the QR code.

STET PRESENTS: ONE OF TWO BY JACK HUNTER  ( 7-8 October)

On  7 & 8  October STET presents One of Two By Jack Hunter,  a true tale of twins growing up with Cerebral Palsy. One of Two is an autobiographical one-man comedy drama that focuses on the significance of human connection, and the integral effect it can have on our lives. A comedy drama, blended with spoken word, that examines institutionalised ableism and mental health.

BILLY VALENTINE @ PAARD  (7 October)

On Saturday 7 October , Billy Valentine a veteran R&B singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles will give a performance in the Paard. His edgeless, emotive tenor boasts a multi-octave range that slots directly between Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye. His multivalent approach weds classic soul with jazz, blues, funk, and pop.

