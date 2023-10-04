WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: Museum Night The Hague, the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition in the city centre, a STET production of One of Two By Jack Hunter and Billy Valentine a veteran R&B will give a performance in the Paard
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Art The Hague, Marjo Jefferson at Borderkitchen and your last chance to enjoy The Hague Cocktail week.
MUSEUM NACHT DEN HAAG (MUSEUM NIGHT THE HAGUE) ( 7 October)
On Saturday 7 October 2023 from 20:00 to 01:00 it is Museumnacht Den Haag.
You can visit more than 35 institutions with one ticket. An evening full of art and culture and fun activities: workshops, guided tours, performances and much more.
Tickets usually sell out, get yours here: https://museumnachtdenhaag.nl/en/tickets-2/
OPEN ATELIERS DEN HAAG 2023 (7 – 8 October)
On Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October there will be the Open Ateliers Den Haag exhibition. Opening hours are between 12am and 6pm.
Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a work of art!
All studios are located within or nearby the ring of canals in the city centre of The Hague.
Also for more information scan the QR code.
STET PRESENTS: ONE OF TWO BY JACK HUNTER ( 7-8 October)
On 7 & 8 October STET presents One of Two By Jack Hunter, a true tale of twins growing up with Cerebral Palsy. One of Two is an autobiographical one-man comedy drama that focuses on the significance of human connection, and the integral effect it can have on our lives. A comedy drama, blended with spoken word, that examines institutionalised ableism and mental health.
BILLY VALENTINE @ PAARD (7 October)
On Saturday 7 October , Billy Valentine a veteran R&B singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles will give a performance in the Paard. His edgeless, emotive tenor boasts a multi-octave range that slots directly between Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye. His multivalent approach weds classic soul with jazz, blues, funk, and pop.
Other events this weekend
- THE HAGUE COCKTAIL WEEK 2023 (until 8 October)
- ART THE HAGUE 2023 (until 8 October)
- THE HIGH KINGS ARE BACK IN SCHEVENINGEN – THE HAGUE WITH AN UNIQUE PERFORMANCE IN DE NIEUWE BADKAPEL (4 October)
- AFROVIBES FESTIVAL 2023 (4 – 15 October)
- MARGO JEFFERSON @ BORDERKITCHEN (5 October)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (5 October))
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( 6 – 31 October)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (until 20 October)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
- IAFRICA FILM FESTIVAL (13 – 15 October)
- GRANDMASTER FLASH (17 October)
- JOIN US FOR AN INSPIRING EVENING OF CONNECTION AND SUPPORT AT THE NETWORKING DRINKS EVENT- DELFT BY FEMALE VENTURES (19 October)
- THE CRUISE AND LONG DISTANCE TRAVEL EVENT (21 October)
- THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET (31 October)
- AWC THE HAGUE ‘ISSUES OF OUR TIME’ LECTURES (1 November)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)